Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales — starting at $11

Amazon Prime members really do have all the fun: Free two-day shipping, instant access to movies on Amazon Prime Video, discounts at Whole Foods — the list goes on and on.

But here’s a perk many folks don't know about: Prime membership affords you entry into a secret section of Amazon sales. Yup, it's true: There's a hidden hub of "Just For Prime" sales waiting to be explored. And the key to the kingdom is nothing more than a Prime membership.

Not yet a member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial to access this treasure trove of discounts — and benefit from all the other Prime perks, including free two-day shipping, exclusive sales and much more. If you decide to stick with the service, it will cost you just $119 per year (about $10 per month), and you can cancel anytime.

Scroll and shop Amazon's secret, Prime-only sales below:

Let this sturdy suitcase take you places. (Photo: Amazon)

You need the luggage that can stand up to your journeys. This Travelpro Maxlite 5 Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 29-Inch is lightweight and easy to tote thanks to four spinners that rotate 360 degrees. An adjustable handle with a contour grip makes it easy to navigate the airport and sidewalks. A mesh divider and adjustable hold down straps make it easy to organize all your clothes. The whole thing is covered in a strong shell to keep your clothes well protected. There's even a TSA combination lock, so only you and aiport security members can access your stuff.

"This luggage is sooooooo easy to control," a five-star fan said. "If you have back problems, poor balance, etc., this is the product... . Wheels move seamlessly."

Shop it: Travelpro Maxlite 5 Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 29-Inch, $180 for Prime members (was $210), amazon.com

Drink up! (Photo: Amazon)

Hydration is key to good health! The Zipforce Sports Water Bottle can work wonders when you’re trying to drink the recommended 2.7 to 3.7 liters per day — this water bottle can hold 23 ounces of water. Right now, it’s on sale for $11 for Prime members.

Not all reusable water bottles are created equal. The Zipforce Sports Water Bottle is BPA-free and comes with a flip top to allow you to easily stash it in your bag.

"The material is pretty strong," a happy customer said. "I won't worry too much about dropping it on the floor. I like the lock feature."

Shop it: Zipforce Sports Water Bottle, $11 for Prime members (was $16), amazon.com

Blend your favorites on the go. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to make smoothies and shakes on the road? The Oberly Portable Blender is specially designed to create single servings of your favorites from anywhere, including the beach! Just charger your blender through its USB port in advance, pack your ingredients, and fire it up when you're ready to blend. It's that simple.

"Nice gadget at work," a satisfied customer said. "Indeed portable size, but powerful for one cup smoothie. Fits in my desk, and easy to carry."

Shop it: Oberly Portable Blender, $20 for Prime members (was $22), amazon.com

Rest easy on these comfy sheets. (Photo: Amazon)

The right sheets keep you comfortable while you sleep — a must for everyone. And, right now, you can save big on the top-rated Love's Cabin Microfiber Sheets. Just for Prime members, you'll score a four-piece set with one deep pocket fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases for $20 (was $49)! Choose from goes-with-everything white or gray shades.

"I love everything about this sheet set!" a pleased reviewer said. "I've bought several of these and they're so well made and they launder easy-peasy! They're so soft and smooth."

Shop it: Love's Cabin Microfiber Sheets (Queen), $20 for Prime members (was $49), amazon.com

Protect your phone from your butterfingers. (Photo: Amazon)

Otterbox has built up a reputation for creating incredibly sturdy phone cases that can stand up to just about anything — and the brand's Commuter Series Case is no exception. This case can handle three times as many drops as the military standard and has port protection, so you don't need to stress about lint and dirt getting into your charging port. It's designed for iPhone 12 and 12 Pros and is available in black, blue, pink and teal shades.

"The phone has been accidentally dropped while in this case from all sorts of different heights with no damage to the phone or the case," a happy customer said. "If you manage to break your phone in an Otterbox, then your phone was going to break regardless of any other case you might’ve had on it."

Shop it: Otterbox Commuter Series Case, $39 for Prime members (was $49), amazon.com

This top-rated pillow is here to help with your neck pain. (Photo: Amazon)

The top-rated BedStory Cervical Memory Foam Pillow is specially designed with slow-rebound memory foam to help cradle your neck and upper spine while you sleep. It can be used for side, back and stomach sleepers, and even has two different height sides so you can find the perfect feel for you.

"THIS PILLOW IS THE ONE!!!!!" an enthusiastic reviewer said. "I SLEPT LIKE A FRIGGIN ROCK the first night and every night since. It's not the softest but it's not the firmest. All I know is it hugs my neck juuuuust right. Give it a try, you can always return but I guarantee you won't need to."

Shop it: BedStory Cervical Memory Foam Pillow, $30 for Prime members (was $46), amazon.com

Crank up the volume. (Photo: Amazon)

Want earbuds that won't cost a fortune? The Ordtop Wireless Earbuds are here for you. Prime members get an additional $6 off an already discounted price. The headphones offer up eight hours of battery life before needing a recharge, which you can do easily with the charging case. There are also three pairs of different-sized spare ear caps, so you can find the size that's perfect for you. Choose between a black or red pair — they're both on sale for Prime members!

"I've owned several pairs of Bluetooth headphones for working out and these are definitely the best," a five-star fan said. "They cling to my ears securely, but are still comfortable. The sound quality is great. The battery life is great. The case is compact and durable. I love that the case shows battery life with an LED display."

Shop it: Ordtop Wireless Earbuds, $27 for Prime members (was $70), amazon.com

Cleaner floors are just a click away. (Photo: Amazon)

Prime members can score the Uoni S1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $170 off. This robot vacuum offers up 2,000 Pa of intense suction power to pick up dust, pet hair, dirt and crumbs that are lurking on your floors. It's just 2.85 inches high, making it slim enough to slip under couches and chairs. The whole thing is easily controlled by a remote or app on your phone — your choice!

"I've used this for a week and I'm very impressed! We have always owned the Roomba and I had to put it in basement because it's just not that great," a happy customer said. "This little guy is amazing as it goes from an app on my phone! Much quieter than my Roomba as well. Dog hair isn't a problem but little cat hair tufts are. Not anymore as this vacuum gets them all and is very slim so it fits under my low bed. No more playing hide and seek for it."

Shop it: Uoni S1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $155 for Prime Members (was $325), amazon.com

Cleaner air is coming. (Photo: Amazon)

Clean, crisp air in your home is a must — especially if you struggle with allergies — but the cost of an air purifier can be a deterrent. Well, Prime members will save $40 off the Tosot Air Purifier. This air purifier features a top-notch HEPA filter and four-stage filtration system to remove dust, pollen, smoke, odors, mold spores and pet dander from your air.

"We’ve purchased this air purifier for about two weeks now, and I can tell a huge difference and improved air quality at home," a five-star fan said.

Shop it: Tosot Air Purifier, $140 for Prime members (was $180), amazon.com

Enjoy five quarts of frying power. (Photo: Amazon)

Ready to hop on the air fryer bandwagon? The Isacco Digital Air Fryer has everything you need — and it's $20 off for Prime members. This fryer has a smart temperature control system to help you get that just-right level of doneness. A 360-degree hot air circulation system lets you heat your food evenly, while a double-layer insulated basket protects your fingers when you're ready to remove your dish. A nice perk: The basket is dishwasher-safe.

"I have owned a few air fryers before; this one from Isacco is really the most easy to use and most convenient one that I have purchased," a five-star fan said. "I recently cooked a lot of food with it including beef short ribs, sweet potatoes, corn dogs, pork belly, breaded cods — not a single problem. Isacco an handle it all."

Shop it: Isacco Digital Air Fryer, $80 for Prime members (was $100), amazon.com

