Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales — starting at $12

Prime members get all the best sales!

Amazon Prime members really do have all the fun: Free two-day shipping, instant access to movies on Amazon Prime Video, discounts at Whole Foods — the list goes on and on.

But here’s a perk many folks don't know about: Prime membership affords you entry into a secret section of Amazon sales. What? Yup, it's true: There's a hidden hub of "Just For Prime" sales just waiting to be explored. And the key to the kingdom is nothing more than a Prime membership.

Not yet a member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial to access this treasure trove of discounts — and benefit from all the other Prime perks, including free two-day shipping, exclusive sales and much more.

Scroll and shop Amazon's secret, Prime-only sales below:

Just plug it in and enjoy cleaner, fresher air. (Photo: Amazon)

Clean, crisp air in your home is a must — especially if you struggle with allergies — but the cost of an air purifier can be a deterrent. Well, Prime members will save $140 off the Storebary Air Purifier with on-page coupon. This air purifier is powerful enough to accommodate larger rooms. It also features a top-notch HEPA filter and three-stage filtration system to remove dust, pollen, smoke, odors, mold spores and pet dander from your air. It even keeps tabs on your air in real-time and adjusts the fan speed as needed.

"This purifier has been a godsend. The air is clean and crisp now. No outside or dog smells anymore!" a five-star fan said. "I keep it on auto and it adjusts accordingly. Sleep mode is VERY quiet and is the reason I may purchase one for my bedroom. There is also a timer if you don’t want it to run all day."

Shop it: Storebary Air Purifier, $130 for Prime members with on-page coupon (was $270), amazon.com

Story continues

Fire up your earbuds in their own charging case. (Photo: Amazon)

Quality earbuds don't have to cost a fortune. The Geryst Wireless Earbuds are currently $20 off for Prime members! These buds feature ear hooks to help keep them firmly in place while you work up a sweat or just go about your day. The buds have a long-lasting battery life with a case that doubles as a wireless charger, giving you plenty of power.

"I want to start by saying I am picky with a capital P. I used to only really like Apple branded headphones because others wouldn’t fit or were uncomfortable in general. These ones are comfy, fit me and are lightweight," a happy customer said. "The sound quality is surprisingly great for the price. It’s so crisp and isolating even with the volume halfway that it transports you to your favorite place when you listen."

Shop it: Geryst Wireless Earbuds, $30 for Prime members (was $50), amazon.com

Kick back and let this robot vacuum do the work for you. (Photo: Amazon)

Been considering a robot vacuum for a while? Now's the time to act. Prime members can score the top-rated OKP K4 Robot Vacuum for just $120, while non-Prime members have to pay $30 more. This vacuum offers up to 2,200Pa of suction to pick up dust, pet hair, dirt and crumbs that are lurking on your floors. A powerful battery lets this vac run for up to 150 minutes.

"AMAZING!!! Best purchase I’ve made in years!" a satisfied customer said. "I've had back surgery. Not able to sweep or vacuum without worse pain. I was surprised at how much the vacuum picked up as well as how much it held," a fellow fan said.

Shop it: OKP K4 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $120 for Prime members with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com

You'll rest easy on this pillow set. (Photo: Amazon)

The top-rated Doillers Cooling Pillows — which are $25 for Prime members for a set of two — helps keep you comfy and cool while you sleep. Enjoy down alternative fiber filling for a plush, hotel-quality feel. Need to clean your pillow? Just toss it in the wash.

"They are really very similar to those pillows you find in hotel rooms," a satisfied customer said. "They're not really thick, but they are very supportive."

Shop it: Doillers Cooling Pillows, $25 for Prime members (was $30), amazon.com

Enjoy fresh-cooked fries, at a sweet discount. (Photo: Amazon)

Ready to dive into the world of air frying? This Acezoe Air Fryer handles a whopping 7.4 quarts to churn out plenty of freshly fried food in no time. You can even fit a rotisserie chicken up to 7.5 pounds inside! Choose from nine present functions: french fries, meat, drumsticks, steak, cake, shrimp, fish, chicken and vegetables, and can easily toggle between options to fry, roast, grill and bake.

"This air fryer is serious! It doesn’t feel cheap, it cooks well and best of all it’s quiet!" a happy customer said. "It’s super easy to use and cleans easily enough. First night I had it, I tested it by making something super easy such as chicken and fries and it all came out perfect. After waiting so long to make the jump to an air fryer I’m glad I found this one."

Shop it: Acezoe 7.4 Quart Air Fryer, $80 for Prime members with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com

Fire up your devices on the go. (Photo: Amazon)

Need to charge up your phone, laptop or tablet while you're out? The Charmast Portable Charger is here for you. This on-the-go charger infuses power into your devices while you're out and about. No more stressing over a low phone battery! Simply plug in your device and let it go to work. It's also nice and compact, and can easily be slipped into your bag. One extra-handy aspect? The charger has an LED display that shows you exactly how much juice you have left.

And, if you're a Prime member, it's just $15. "The design is amazing — slim fit and the display is a plus," a happy customer said. "Now you can the see exactly how much power you have left before recharging the bank."

Shop it: Charmast Portable Charger, $15 for Prime members (was $19), amazon.com

It's time to upgrade your sheets. (Photo: Amazon)

Cooling sheets are having a moment, and with good reason: They can keep you comfortable while you sleep. And, right now, you can save big on the top-rated Bondiance Bed Sheet Set. Just for Prime members, you'll score a six-piece set with one deep pocket fitted sheet, one flat sheet and four pillowcases for $25 (was $36)!

"Finally a set of bed sheets that gives you the actual amount of pillow cases you need — four!" a happy customer said. These have been perfect for me as they are much cooler than my flannel sheets and make it much more comfortable for sleeping. I no longer wake up sweating in the middle of the night, overall I’m getting a much better sleep because of them. They are very high quality sheets with a sleek, contemporary look. The deep pockets help the sheets to fit perfectly on my queen size bed. They are wrinkle free and easy to wash and take care of. Great set!"

Shop it: Bondiance Bed Sheet Set, $25 for Prime members with on-page coupon (was $36), amazon.com

Your kitchen prep just got easier. (Photo: Amazon)

Got food prep to do? You need a reliable cutting board ... or three. This Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cutting Board Set makes it easy to stay organized and safe in the kitchen — and it's $22 for Prime members (was $30). Made from lasts-forever bamboo, each cutting board has a juice groove around the edges to capture run-offs.

"I absolutely love these cutting boards, yes I keep them in reach at all times," a happy customer wrote in the reviews. "They clean up super easy and don’t retain smell. I love that I have three sizes and don’t have to keep washing while I’m preparing my meals."

Shop it: Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cutting Board Set, $22 for Prime members with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Cheers to hydration! (Photo: Amazon)

Hydration is key to good health! The EYQ 32 Oz Water Bottle can work wonders when you’re trying to drink the recommended 2.7 to 3.7 liters per day. Luckily, this water bottle can hold 32 ounces of water. Right now, it’s on sale for $12 (that's $3 off) for Prime members.

Not all reusable water bottles are created equal. Sure, they all make it easy to access water wherever you go, but what separates the EYQ 32 Oz Water Bottle from the rest is its convenient hand strap, along with its clever schedule to help you reach your hydration goals.

"I love everything about this water bottle," shared a happy five-star reviewer. "One of my favorite things is it’s soft smooth texture! Whatever this bottle is made out of, it’s like baby skin soft. It’s absolutely leak proof, durable as it’s already been dropped and it’s adorable!" The EYQ 32 Oz Water Bottle comes in 11 fun color combinations.

Shop it: EYQ 32 Oz Water Bottle, $12 for Prime members (was $15), amazon.com

Extend your camera's storage with this card set, but only if you're a Prime member. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $49 for Prime members only (was $55), the Gigastone Micro SD Card (512GB) is ideal for digital cameras, like standard point-and-shoots and advanced DSLRs. Thanks to its high-speed performance with up to 100MB-per-second transfer speeds, you won’t have to wait long to scroll through or download photos. It even works with the Nintendo Switch GoPro!

"Never heard of Gigastone before, but these made me a believer! Good job! I've been using one as my seconnd drive in my tablet ever since, and it's performed flawlessly," raved a five-star reviewer.

Shop it: Gigastone Micro SD Card (512GB), $49 for Prime members (was $55), amazon.com

