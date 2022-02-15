Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales — starting at $12
Amazon Prime members really do have all the fun: Free two-day shipping, instant access to movies on Amazon Prime Video, discounts at Whole Foods — the list goes on and on.
But here’s a perk many folks don't know about: Prime membership affords you entry into a secret section of Amazon sales. Yup, it's true: There's a hidden hub of "Just For Prime" sales waiting to be explored. And the key to the kingdom is nothing more than a Prime membership.
Not yet a member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial to access this treasure trove of discounts — and benefit from all the other Prime perks, including free two-day shipping, exclusive sales and much more. If you decide to stick with the service, it will cost you just $119 per year (about $10 per month), and you can cancel anytime.
Scroll and shop Amazon's secret, Prime-only sales below:
Delsey Paris Titanium Hardside Expandable Luggage
You need luggage that can stand up to your journeys. This Delsey Paris Titanium Hardside Expandable Luggage is lightweight and easy to tote thanks to double spinner wheels. The suitcase features a 100 percent polycarbonate shell with a matte finish for a cool look that'll see you through repeat use. There's even a TSA combination lock, so only you and airport security members can access your stuff.
"I've taken this little bag to Europe and on several domestic trips. It's holding up very nicely," a happy customer said. "The wheels are good quality and the handle is durable. ...I do consider myself a luggage expert as I have basically been living out of suitcases and hotels for 28 years, so, please trust me when I tell you that Delsey makes a great bag. If you're considering purchasing, go ahead. You won't be disappointed."
Pxwaxpy Portable Charger
Always run out of phone juice when you're on the go? The Pxwaxpy Portable Charger can charge your phone up to six times before needing a recharge. You can even fire up three devices at once! Take it on trips, while camping or just stash it in your bag for whenever you need a battery boost.
"There’s so many great things about this portable charger," a five-star fan said. "It’s slim and not too heavy, great for traveling, it charges quickly. I love that it indicates the battery life."
$23 with on-page coupon
$40 at Amazon
MegaWise 5-in-1 Hand Blender
The MegaWise 5-in-1 Hand Blender has got all your blending and chopping needs covered. It features 12 speeds to help blend smoothies, soups, dips, whipped cream and more. The set includes a powerful 800-watt motor, along with a 500 milliliter chopping bowl, 600 milliliter beaker, milk frother and egg whisk, so you can tackle a variety of foods and drinks.
"It’s very sturdy and powerful," a five-star fan said. "I’ve used it to make black bean soup and butternut squash soup so far. Very easy to use, and the extra attachments are a bonus."
Pizuna 400 Thread Count Cotton Sheets Set
The right sheets keep you comfortable while you sleep — a must for everyone. And, right now, you can save big on the top-rated Pizuna 400 Thread Count Cotton Sheets Set. Just for Prime members, you'll score a four-piece set with one deep pocket fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases for $40 (was $50)! Choose from a range of shades.
"This is my second set of these sheets and I love them," a happy customer said. "They are smooth and soft, yet they feel strong."
Zipforce Sports Water Bottle
Hydration is key to good health! The Zipforce Sports Water Bottle can work wonders when you’re trying to drink the recommended 2.7 to 3.7 liters per day — this water bottle can hold 23 ounces of water. Right now, it’s on sale for $12 for Prime members with on-page coupon.
Not all reusable water bottles are created equal. The Zipforce Sports Water Bottle is BPA-free and comes with a flip top to allow you to easily stash it in your bag.
"The material is pretty strong," a happy customer said. "I won't worry too much about dropping it on the floor. I like the lock feature."
$12 with on-page coupon
$16 at Amazon
BedStory Cervical Memory Foam Pillow
The top-rated BedStory Cervical Memory Foam Pillow is specially designed with slow-rebound memory foam to help cradle your neck and upper spine while you sleep. It can be used for side, back and stomach sleepers, and even has two different height sides so you can find the perfect feel for you.
"THIS PILLOW IS THE ONE!!!!!" an enthusiastic reviewer said. "I SLEPT LIKE A FRIGGIN ROCK the first night and every night since. It's not the softest but it's not the firmest. All I know is it hugs my neck juuuuust right. Give it a try, you can always return but I guarantee you won't need to."
Ordtop Wireless Earbuds
Want earbuds that won't cost a fortune? The Ordtop Wireless Earbuds are here for you. Prime members get an additional $6 off. The headphones offer up eight hours of battery life before needing a recharge, which you can do easily with the charging case. There are also three pairs of different-sized spare ear caps, so you can find the size that's perfect for you. Choose between a black or red pair — they're both on sale for Prime members!
"I've owned several pairs of Bluetooth headphones for working out and these are definitely the best," a five-star fan said. "They cling to my ears securely, but are still comfortable. The sound quality is great. The battery life is great. The case is compact and durable. I love that the case shows battery life with an LED display."
Uoni S1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Prime members can score the Uoni S1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $170 off. This robot vacuum offers up 2,000 Pa of intense suction power to pick up dust, pet hair, dirt and crumbs that are lurking on your floors. It's just 2.85 inches high, making it slim enough to slip under couches and chairs. The whole thing is easily controlled by a remote or app on your phone — your choice!
"I've used this for a week and I'm very impressed! We have always owned the Roomba and I had to put it in basement because it's just not that great," a happy customer said. "This little guy is amazing as it goes from an app on my phone! Much quieter than my Roomba as well. Dog hair isn't a problem but little cat hair tufts are. Not anymore as this vacuum gets them all and is very slim so it fits under my low bed. No more playing hide and seek for it."
Tosot Air Purifier
Clean, crisp air in your home is a must — especially if you struggle with allergies — but the cost of an air purifier can be a deterrent. Well, Prime members will save $40 off the Tosot Air Purifier. This air purifier features a top-notch HEPA filter and four-stage filtration system to remove dust, pollen, smoke, odors, mold spores and pet dander from your air.
"We’ve purchased this air purifier for about two weeks now, and I can tell a huge difference and improved air quality at home," a five-star fan said.
Isacco Digital Air Fryer
Ready to hop on the air fryer bandwagon? The Isacco Digital Air Fryer has everything you need — and it's $15 off for Prime members. This fryer has a smart temperature control system to help you get that just-right level of doneness. A 360-degree hot air circulation system lets you heat your food evenly, while a double-layer insulated basket protects your fingers when you're ready to remove your dish. A nice perk: The basket is dishwasher-safe.
"I have owned a few air fryers before; this one from Isacco is really the most easy to use and most convenient one that I have purchased," a five-star fan said. "I recently cooked a lot of food with it including beef short ribs, sweet potatoes, corn dogs, pork belly, breaded cods — not a single problem. Isacco an handle it all."
