Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales today

Amazon JBL Charge 4 $106 $150 Save $44 The JBL Charge 4 offers up to 20 hours of playtime, so you can keep the music cranking for nearly a day before needing a recharge. It's also waterproof, so you don't need to stress about it getting caught in the elements. $106 at Amazon

"Easy to connect and sounds great," raved a happy shopper. "One of the things I like best is how quickly the speaker turns on and connects to my iPhone. I don't have to do a long-press or hit multiple buttons. I just tap the power button and it turns on."

Amazon Werewolves 24 Ounce Insulated Water Bottle $16 $29 Save $13 Make hydration a priority with this stainless steel water bottle. It keeps your drink cold for up to 24 hours and hot for 12, so you can sip comfortably on the go. It also features straw and spout lids. $16 at Amazon

"Love this cup, it’s absolutely perfect!" said a happy customer. "I can choose the spout over the straw, which I love. The cap for the spout screws on for accidental tip overs."

Amazon Hilife Portable Steamer $24 $39 Save $15 Forget ironing. This portable clothes steamer makes it easy to get out unsightly wrinkles. Just add water, and this little beauty will be ready to steam in two minutes or less. $24 at Amazon

"If you don't have an iron, this is the next best thing," said a five-star reviewer. "It literally takes one minute for it to heat up then you are ready for wrinkle-free clothes. I'm obsessed with this."

Amazon Dream Pairs Women's Walking Shoes $26 $56 Save $30 These comfortable sneaks are just $21! They feature a stretchy, snug knit upper, so you can simply slide your feet in and go about your day. Choose from a slew of colors. $26 at Amazon

"I absolutely love these shoes," said a happy customer. "They fit exactly as expected. They're very comfortable and very functional. I wear them often."

Amazon Klousilover Oversized Sweaters $30 $38 Save $8 This soft knit pullover sweater is perfect for chilly days. It features a drop shoulder and side split, along with a loose fit to keep you comfortable. Choose from eight different on-sale colors. $30 at Amazon

"This sweater is everything that I imagined!" said a five-star fan. "The material is so soft and free-flowing and it does not collect lint balls."

Amazon Bedsure Fleece Electric Blanket King $135 $203 Save $68 This soft fleece electric blanket has six heat settings to help you get and stay cozy. Enjoy four timer settings and a three-hour automatic shut-off. $135 at Amazon

"This throw is awesome…super soft, perfect weight (not too heavy and of course you can plug it in if it’s not enough!), comfy and cozy," said a happy customer. "Once it started to turn cooler, we plugged it in and WOW!…this thing heats up fast and the settings range from just a little warming to hot, hot, hot! I’ll definitely be purchasing a few to gift at the holidays, and maybe a few more for our family."

Amazon Lefant Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $89 $260 Save $171 This popular vacuum is on mega-sale for Prime members! Enjoy a tangle-free brushroll and four cleaning modes to get your floors spotless. It's automatically self-charging, and you can control all the action from your phone. $89 at Amazon

One happy customer raved that this vacuum is "so quiet." They added, "No need to raise the volume on the TV. I ran it last night and no one heard it. ...We have mostly hard floors (laminate and tile) and some rugs. It seems to have decent suction and it's still set on medium. You can adjust that via the app."

Amazon Kvidio Bluetooth Headphones $20 $36 Save $16 Yup, you can get wireless headphones for $20. This set delivers 55 hours of playtime before needing a recharge and can be fired up again in 2.5 hours. It also has an impressive range of up to 33 feet. $20 at Amazon

"If you're looking for a great pair of headphones, these are it. I would recommend these in a heartbeat," said a five-star fan.

Amazon Epabo Contour Memory Foam Pillow $32 $40 Save $8 Support your head and neck while you sleep — this popular pillow has a contoured shape to help keep you in the best ergonomic position. Sweet dreams, indeed. $32 at Amazon

"I have neck pain and migraine headaches and I bought this pillow to replace an older contour pillow I accidentally left behind on vacation. It's fantastic," said a five-star fan. "The shaping in the middle is very comfortable and my neck gets a lot of relief from this product. The included slipcover is comfortable and neat."

Amazon Classic Luxury White Hand Towels $22 $30 Save $8 You can never have enough hand towels, and this deal is letting you stock up. Made from 100% combed cotton, these are super-soft and absorbent. Choose from a range of colors. $22 at Amazon

"These are the best quality towels I have owned in 40 years!" said a happy customer. "They just don't make towels like these anymore."

