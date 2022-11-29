Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales today
An Amazon Prime membership brings you a world of benefits: free two-day shipping and same-day delivery options, instant access to movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video, pharmacy discounts and Whole Foods delivery. Yeah, yeah, you say, tell me something I don't know.
Okay, then: Did you know that as a Prime member, you also have special access to secret sales? Yup, an Amazon Prime membership affords you entry into a hidden section of Amazon, a hub of "Just For Prime" sales that span categories. This special section is home to some of the best deals you're ever likely to see on Amazon or anywhere else.
Plus, right now Amazon Prime members can save big during the "Stock Up & Save" event. Get 20% off when you spend $50 on select Amazon brand essentials, including everyday household needs, groceries, skincare products, and more. Excited because you're a Prime member who has not yet explored this trove of treasures? You should be. Bummed that despite your best intentions you are still NOT a Prime member? No worries: Just sign up for your free 30-day trial and reap these rewards.
Check out our current favorites in Amazon's Prime-only secret sale section below. And watch this space for updates!
JBL Charge 4
"Easy to connect and sounds great," raved a happy shopper. "One of the things I like best is how quickly the speaker turns on and connects to my iPhone. I don't have to do a long-press or hit multiple buttons. I just tap the power button and it turns on."
Werewolves 24 Ounce Insulated Water Bottle
"Love this cup, it’s absolutely perfect!" said a happy customer. "I can choose the spout over the straw, which I love. The cap for the spout screws on for accidental tip overs."
Hilife Portable Steamer
"If you don't have an iron, this is the next best thing," said a five-star reviewer. "It literally takes one minute for it to heat up then you are ready for wrinkle-free clothes. I'm obsessed with this."
Dream Pairs Women's Walking Shoes
"I absolutely love these shoes," said a happy customer. "They fit exactly as expected. They're very comfortable and very functional. I wear them often."
Klousilover Oversized Sweaters
"This sweater is everything that I imagined!" said a five-star fan. "The material is so soft and free-flowing and it does not collect lint balls."
Bedsure Fleece Electric Blanket King
"This throw is awesome…super soft, perfect weight (not too heavy and of course you can plug it in if it’s not enough!), comfy and cozy," said a happy customer. "Once it started to turn cooler, we plugged it in and WOW!…this thing heats up fast and the settings range from just a little warming to hot, hot, hot! I’ll definitely be purchasing a few to gift at the holidays, and maybe a few more for our family."
Lefant Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner
One happy customer raved that this vacuum is "so quiet." They added, "No need to raise the volume on the TV. I ran it last night and no one heard it. ...We have mostly hard floors (laminate and tile) and some rugs. It seems to have decent suction and it's still set on medium. You can adjust that via the app."
Kvidio Bluetooth Headphones
"If you're looking for a great pair of headphones, these are it. I would recommend these in a heartbeat," said a five-star fan.
Epabo Contour Memory Foam Pillow
"I have neck pain and migraine headaches and I bought this pillow to replace an older contour pillow I accidentally left behind on vacation. It's fantastic," said a five-star fan. "The shaping in the middle is very comfortable and my neck gets a lot of relief from this product. The included slipcover is comfortable and neat."
Classic Luxury White Hand Towels
"These are the best quality towels I have owned in 40 years!" said a happy customer. "They just don't make towels like these anymore."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
