Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales today

An Amazon Prime membership brings you a world of benefits: free two-day shipping and same-day delivery options, instant access to movies on Amazon Prime Video, pharmacy discounts, Whole Foods delivery. Yeah, yeah, you say, tell me something I don't know.

Okay then: Did you know that as a Prime member, you also have special access to secret sales? Yup, an Amazon Prime membership affords you entry into a hidden section of Amazon, a hub of "Just For Prime" sales that span categories. This special section is home to some of the best deals you're ever likely to see on Amazon or anywhere else.

Excited because you're a Prime member who has not yet explored this trove of treasures? You should be. Bummed that despite your best intentions you are still NOT a Prime member? No worries: Just sign up for your free 30-day trial here for access to the sale hub pronto — and get all the other Prime perks too, including fast, free shipping.

Check out our current favorites in Amazon's Prime-only secret sale section below. And watch this space for updates!

Amazon Kvidio Bluetooth Headphones $20 $36 Save $16 $20 at Amazon Yup, you can get wireless headphones for $20. This set delivers 55 hours of playtime before needing a recharge and can be fired up again in 2.5 hours. It also has an impressive range of up to 33 feet.

"If you're looking for a great pair of headphones, these are it. I would recommend these in a heartbeat," said a five-star fan.

Amazon Syvio Air Fryer $55 $85 Save $30 $55 at Amazon Enjoy an impressive four quart capacity, giving you plenty of room to whip up fries, nuggets and more for up to four people. This fryer features eight handy presets — fries, chicken, steak, fish, bacon, cake, veggies and defrost.

"It's easy to use," said a satisfied shopper. "It is very suitable for people like me who don’t like to cook. The cooking is very even, and there is no need to worry about burning. The production process is also very fast."

Amazon Dream Pairs White Sneakers $18 $36 Save $18 $18 at Amazon These comfortable sneaks are just $18! They feature a stretchy, snug knit upper, so you can simply slide your feet in and go about your day. Choose from a slew of different colors.

A happy customer raved, "these shoes are super comfortable, supportive and stylish! I’ve gotten so many compliments on them."

Amazon Elvira 32 Ounce Motivational Water Bottle $11 $21 Save $10 $11 at Amazon Staying hydrated is crucial to feeling your best and staying healthy. This water bottle has motivational sayings and a timeline to help you reach your hydration goals. Choose from a slew of different shades.

"Love this bottle. Holds plenty of water, sturdy and not bulky," said a happy customer.

Amazon Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage $226 $310 Save $84 $226 at Amazon The 28-inch suitcase sports 360-degree spinner wheels to help you cruise through airports. Side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, while a brushed exterior wards off scratches.

"It’s Samsonite at a very good price. Can’t be beat," said a five-star fan.

Amazon Hoover MAXLife Pet Max Complete $137 $190 Save $53 $137 at Amazon This Hoover vac features multi-purpose pet tools to take out fur and dirt around your home. Special AllergenBlock technology captures 97% of dander, dust, and pollen. Ahh, fresh air at last.

"I live in a house with two dogs, one cat, two parakeets, two gerbils, three kids and a husband. Needless to say, we have a lot of dirt and pet hair and dander on our carpets," said a five-star reviewer. "My previous vacuum just hasn't been doing it for us and it has been leaving behind a lot of dog hair that I just can't get up. I hate the feeling of sitting down on the carpet and getting covered in dog and cat hair even after vacuuming. This vacuum does the trick!"

Amazon MegaWise Pro Titanium Reinforced 5-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender $38 $50 Save $12 $38 at Amazon Blend, chop and whisk with this immersion hand blender. It uses the power of an 800-watt motor to deliver 12 variable speeds, making short work of vegetables, fruits and more. It's made of stainless steel and built to last.

"This is a versatile kitchen tool!" raved a happy shopper. "I have used it to mix cake mixes and froth milk. It is handy and easy to clean. Use a deep bowl because this little mixer is powerful and you can easily make a mess, experience talking here!"

Amazon Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets, 4-piece set $18 $22 Save $4 $18 at Amazon These sheets have a mind-blowing 124,000 perfect reviews. Fans rave about the soft microfiber fabric that's resistant to wrinkles and stains. Choose from a slew of pretty colors.

"I stayed at an Airbnb not long ago that had the softest sheets," said a five-star reviewer. "Before we left, I checked out the tag, convinced they’d be expensive. Not at all! They are soft and so cozy, don’t let the cheap price make you think they aren’t going to be great."

Amazon Epabo Contour Memory Foam Pillow $37 $44 Save $7 $37 at Amazon Support your head and neck while you sleep — this popular pillow has a contoured shape to help keep you in the best ergonomic position. Sweet dreams, indeed.

"I have neck pain and migraine headaches and I bought this pillow to replace an older contour pillow I accidentally left behind on vacation. It's fantastic," said a five-star fan. "The shaping in the middle is very comfortable and my neck gets a lot of relief from this product. The included slipcover is comfortable and neat."

Amazon Classic Luxury White Hand Towels $23 $30 Save $7 $23 at Amazon You can never have enough hand towels, and this deal is letting you stock up. Made from 100% combed cotton, these are super-soft and absorbent. Choose from a range of colors.

"These are the best quality towels I have owned in 40 years!" said a happy customer. "They just don't make towels like these anymore."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

