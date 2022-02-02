Freebie alert: Amazon is giving away 5 video games (worth over $100) to all Prime members
Everyone's heard of Amazon Prime perks like free two-day shipping and tons of great streaming content, including recent releases like Being the Ricardos and The Wheel of Time. But one bonus that doesn’t get as much talk is probably one of the best: Prime Gaming.
Every month, Amazon Prime subscribers get all sorts of free in-game items for popular titles like Fall Guys, Valorant and League of Legends. But even better are the free games you can download!
February is a good month to join up, with five gratis games to check out. Amazon Prime is only $13 a month, or $119 a year. You even get your first 30 days for free, so why not try before you buy and sign up now? Any games you download are yours to keep, regardless of whether you keep the subscription going.
Sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial
Grab Stellaris free from GOG.com until March 1st
You don’t have to be a trained astronaut to travel the universe, not when there are plenty of great space exploration games out there! Stellaris is a little different in that it puts you in charge of an empire out to secure its place in the cosmos.
What kind of race will you be? Spiritual or materialistic? Democratic or authoritarian? You decide — there’s no right or wrong way to play, just build the kind of empire you want to see. This $40 game for PC is yours for free if you’re signed up for Amazon Prime, though you’ll need a GOG account to grab it. Don’t worry, GOG is free and easy to sign up for and use.
Free with 30-day Amazon Prime trial
Double Kick Heroes is free through Amazon Prime Gaming until March 1st
Contrary to what you might think from the name, Double Kick Heroes is not a fighting game. It’s actually a combination shoot-em-up and rhythm game where a metal band kicks zombie butt with its hardcore tunes!
With 30 original songs and 20 songs from bands you know and love, you’ll be head banging the entire time. And, when you’re done with the story you can tackle the challenge of building your own levels for your friends, family and even strangers!
This normally $20 title is free through the Amazon Games app — which you should definitely download if you haven't already.
Free with 30-day Amazon Prime trialundefined
2022 is a World Cup year, so every soccer fan on the planet will be going nuts this summer. In the meantime, why not get yourself hyped up for the big event with some quality games like Golazo! Soccer League?
This arcade-style title boils down the “beautiful game” to the parts you like most, removing annoying and confusing rules like fouls and offsides to let you focus on running and kicking. I
f you purchased this game elsewhere it would cost you $8 but Amazon Prime subscribers get it free through the Amazon Games app.
Free with 30-day Amazon Prime trial
As Far as the Eye is free as far as March 1st
Maybe you have fond memories of playing Oregon Trail in school, forging rivers and making sure everyone had enough to eat and didn’t die of dysentery. As Far as the Eye is sort of like that, in that you’re part of a group traveling toward the center of the world looking for a better life. You’ll need to build your mobile village, manage its resources, and brave hazardous terrain — with a fantasy twist.
This $25 title is currently free in the Amazon Games app.
Free with 30-day Amazon Prime trial
Ashwalkers is free until the end of February
If you’re looking for a bit of a survival challenge, Ashwalkers is a much grimmer game where you must get a small party through apocalyptic terrain. You’ll manage resources, as well as the physical and mental health of your traveling companions. Can you keep them alive? And which ending will you get — there are 34 different ways the story could go!
In other stores this title is listed at $12 but Prime Games is giving it out for free to Amazon Prime members.
Free with 30-day Amazon Prime trial
