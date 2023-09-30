Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon's 100+ best Prime Day Early Access deals to shop this weekend

Yahoo Life Shopping Editors
Updated ·11 min read
Yankee Candle, Amazon Fire TV, vacuum.
Ready, set, shop! Here's what you need to score ahead of the big day(s). (Amazon)

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days kicks off Oct. 10 — hooray! But you can actually make out huge right now. The online retail giant has gifted us a slew of Early Access deals to pounce on, not to mention a harvest's worth of sitewide sales, including deliciously scented Yankee Candles for 45% off, a highly rated 32-inch Fire TV for just $130 (gotta have something to watch the game on!) and a lightweight, cordless stick vac that's a whopping 75% off. Plus, you'll find markdowns galore on beauty faves, home goods, Halloween decor and much more. So don't jump on that hayride just yet — your virtual cart awaits. Happy shopping!

The best Prime Day Early Access deals right now

  • Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Supreme 3" Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen

    $226$419
    Save $193 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Lillusory Oversized Mock Turtleneck Sweater

    $21$37
    Save $16 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

    $170$230
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

    $110$124
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

The best Amazon sales right now

  • DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter

    $40$90
    Save $50 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

    $22$40
    Save $18 with code
    See at Amazon

  • Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2

    $31$140
    Save $109 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans

    $12$48
    Save $36
    See at Amazon

  • Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

    $140$730
    Save $590 with coupon
    See at Amazon

70% off or more

Fykee stick vacuum.
We have a feeling you're gonna love life with Fykee. (Amazon) (Amazon)

Thinking about swapping your bulky upright vacuum for a sleek stick model, but don't want to shell out hundreds for a Dyson? This Fykee Cordless Vacuum is just the ticket, and it's priced just right ... by which we mean it's 75% off. Weighing less than 8 pounds, it's super portable, and its powerful motor (equipped with two suction modes) allows you to tackle messes big and small. The rotating floor brush is equipped with LED lights to ensure you don't miss a spot, and for higher areas, it conveniently transforms into a handheld. You get up to an estimated 35 minutes of runtime per charge.

"This vacuum is an amazing product," raved one happy cleaner. "It even comes with a hang-on-the-wall holder for the vacuum and all the attachments! The sound was surprisingly quiet, and it was lightweight as well. I like how all the attachments are self-explanatory in how they connect to the vacuum. ... I look forward to using this for all the messes that my kids make throughout the day."

$149.99 $599.99 at Amazon

  • Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker

    $38$130
    Save $92 with coupon
    See at Amazon

50% off or more

Raemao massage gun.
Got some kinks to work out? Raemao to the rescue! (Amazon) (Amazon)

Getting a professional massage to ease some tension is one of life's great joys, but not all of us have the time or money to spend on a spa day every time we need relief. The good news is, we've found something remarkably close to that blissful experience: the top-selling Raemao Massage Gun. It comes with an impressive 10 speeds and eight heads to target aches and pains practically anywhere on your body in the comfort of your home. It even has a "Professional Mode" if it's a next-level kneading sesh you crave.

"I have had several joint replacements and other surgeries, not to mention that I am 77 years old and arthritic," shared a satisfied shopper. "After breaking my humerus and having physical therapy, I thought: 'You know, those massages feel pretty good!' Hence, I bought this massager and have never looked back! I had an ankle replacement that causes my foot to feel numb and/or painful, so I tried the massager on it in the evening. Not only did it help with my discomfort then, but I found that IN THE MORNING my foot had much less discomfort! Who knew?! ... It IS a bit heavy, so I think it is well made. I can still handle it with my old hands."

$39.99 $89.99 at Amazon

  • GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

    $27$60
    Save $33
    See at Amazon

  • DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter

    $40$90
    Save $50 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat

    $13$36
    Save $23 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2

    $6$12
    Save $6 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Loveledi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack

    $14$30
    Save $16 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Best deals on headphones and earbuds

A pair of Apple AirPods Pro earbuds.
Plan on going Apple picking this fall? We'd take these earbuds over a Honeycrisp any day. (Amazon) (Amazon)

There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model also allows you to control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll even receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort.

"I tried my cousin's AirPods and couldn't believe the sound quality," shared one customer. "I decided to purchase the AirPods Pro because I wanted the controls on the earpiece itself. I can skip or go back on songs, adjust volume, start or stop music, and turn on or off the noise-cancellation option, all from the AirPod, which is super convenient — I don't have to keep getting out my phone. The noise is so blacked out that it's freaky. I had my siblings try it, and their faces were in shock when they realized they couldn't hear their kids yelling. Purchase these! No regrets."

$199 $249 at Amazon

  • JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

    $17$30
    Save $13
    See at Amazon

  • Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones

    $290$350
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones

    $299$379
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

Best home deals

Two cooling pillows.
Sweet dreams are made of these (ultra-comfy cooling pillows). (Amazon) (Amazon)

You could have the comfiest mattress, sheets and comforter in the world — but if you're still using a stuffy old pillow, well, good luck getting a good night's rest. If it's time for a replacement, this set of two Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows is designed to banish night sweats, thanks to its breathable, moisture-wicking cover. Soft, yet supportive for all sleeping positions, they're filled with down alternative fluff to give your head a plush pad to snooze on.

"These pillows are the most comfortable we have purchased in a long time!" exclaimed an excited shopper. "They came vacuum-sealed and fluffed up right away. We have different medical conditions related to arthritis, and they provided support while still being soft. Highly recommend and will be purchasing more!"

$30.59 $139.99 at Amazon

  • Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented Candle

    $17$31
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2

    $34$61
    Save $27 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2

    $6$12
    Save $6 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, Set of 6

    $30$50
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Goosh 5-Foot Inflatable Halloween Ghost

    $41$50
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

Best deals on tablets and tech

A 9th generation iPad.
When you don't feel like schlepping your laptop around, this travel-friendly tablet is just the ticket. (Amazon) (Amazon)

If you've been curious to see what all the hype is around iPads, now's your chance! This 9th Generation Apple iPad has 64GB of memory storage capacity, along with a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.)

"I got this for my 93-year-old mom," shared a generous gift-giver. "She's not very tech-savvy, but she loves her iPad. It has become her gateway to the world. She relies on FaceTime calls, as she is near-deaf, and being able to see someone's face really helps her understand them better. She uses it to watch her favorite shows and listen to her fave music. And she loves to play games on it. She is finding the Siri functions very helpful, too."

$269.99 $329 at Amazon

  • Loveledi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack

    $14$30
    Save $16 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Jumper 14-Inch Laptop

    $290$1,100
    Save $810 with coupon
    See at Amazon

$25-and-under deal

After using Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vacuum, your ride will feel as fresh as when you first got it. (Photo: Amazon)
After using Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vacuum, your ride will feel as fresh as when you first got it. (Photo: Amazon)

Cordless vacs can be convenient, but they don’t always have the power to get the job done. The ThisWorx Car Vacuum has a cyclonic force and strong suction and comes with three attachments for getting in between seat cushions. More than 164,000 shoppers sing the praises of this handy sucker and right now you can get it for just $22 (was $40) with the Yahoo exclusive code 35YAHOOWORX. That's more than 40% off.

"WOW what a pleasant surprise.," wrote an impressed customer. "The suction power is amazing. I have a dirt driveway so my floor mats gather many little stones and dirt. We travel to the beach frequently and it sucks up ALL the sand also!"

$22 with code 35YAHOOWORX $40 at Amazon

  • Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented

    $17$31
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Pritech Electric Callus Remover

    $19$30
    Save $11 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, Set of 6

    $17$30
    Save $13 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented Candle

    $17$31
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

Best TV deals

A 32-inch Amazon Fire TV.
Good things often come in small packages, and this top-rated 32-inch Fire TV is no exception. (Amazon) (Amazon)

Need a new television but don't want a giant screen taking up your living room? This 32-inch Amazon Fire TV's got your name on it. Its high-def resolution will make shows and movies pop, while wireless Bluetooth listening lets you connect your headphones for an unparalleled auditory experience (that won't wake your sleeping spouse). You'll have access to millions of streamers, and you can even control it via Alexa.

"This new Amazon Fire HDTV was so simple that the most time-consuming process was attaching the legs, and even with that the entire process was approximately 7 to 10 minutes," wrote a happy viewer. "The color is fantastic, and the sound quality is excellent and certainly loud enough that you don't need a soundbar. I'm 76 years old and ... can't deal with difficult setups. Believe me, if I can set up a new HDTV, you can, too."

$129.99 $199.99 at Amazon

  • Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV Omni QLED Series

    $400$530
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

Best auto deals

A red DBPower jump starter.
Having a car that doesn't start is no hayride — though it may cause you to hitch a ride on one. Make sure this is in your trunk at all times. (Amazon) (Amazon)

We sincerely hope you never have to use this DBPower Portable Jump Starter, but if you do happen to find yourself with a dead battery, you'll be glad you have this in the trunk. It's compact, yet powerful enough to jump your car up to 30 times per charge — and the handy LCD screen will let you know how much juice remains. It also has a compass to help you navigate, and its charging port can power up your phone and other devices.

"Awesome!" exclaimed a happy driver. "It is amazing how quickly (seconds after hookup) it worked to start a vehicle that had not responded to over 15 minutes in a traditional jump start. It is very easy to use, completely safe, compact, versatile and will be with me always."

$40 $89.99 at Amazon

  • Noco Genius1 Smart Car Battery Charger

    $30$40
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter

    $115$200
    Save $85 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Best vacuum deals

A Zcwa robot vacuum.
What does "Zcwa" mean? We're not 100% sure, but we're willing to bet the "c" stands for "convenience." (Amazon) (Amazon)

Even the most tech-averse among us can probably all agree: having a robot that vacuums your floors is pretty darn cool. Even better? This 2-in-1 Zcwa robovac sucks up dirt and debris and mops up spills and wet messes. Yes, please! At under 3 inches high, it'll effortlessly glide under furniture to take care of those neglected areas, and you'll get up to 100 minutes of runtime before it scoots its way back to its charging dock. It's also smart enough to tell which type of floor it's on so it can adapt accordingly, and has sensors to keep it from falling down stairs or colliding with objects in your home.

"Enjoying having this little guy. [It's] easy to empty daily and fill with water/mop solution," shared a content cleaner. "Truly makes our house feel clean on the feet ... combats three cats and one dog, so lots of hair. Considering buying a second for the upstairs."

$139.99 $729.99 at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

A colorful Cuisinart knife set.
You might not find a pot of gold at the end of this rainbow, but there will be a pot of expertly chopped vegetables. (Amazon) (Amazon)

Not only is this Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set going to give your kitchen a lovely pop of color, it's also going to make slicing and dicing a lot less taxing. Equipped with premium stainless steel blades, they're sharp, for sure, but also have a ceramic coating to keep food from sticking to them. Plus, their individual hues allow you to color-code, should you want one knife reserved for meat, one for veggies, etc. Oh, and did we mention they come with a lifetime warranty? They come with a lifetime warranty!

"This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen," wrote a happy home cook. "They cut like butter. They wash like glass. ... I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house, and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I'm in the kitchen cutting up stuff, probably for no good reason."

$25.47 $65 at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker

    $60$100
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

    $149$199
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Staub Petite Ceramic Pumpkin Baking Dish

    $35$57
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat

    $16$36
    Save $20 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set