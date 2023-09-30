Amazon's 100+ best Prime Day Early Access deals to shop this weekend
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days kicks off Oct. 10 — hooray! But you can actually make out huge right now. The online retail giant has gifted us a slew of Early Access deals to pounce on, not to mention a harvest's worth of sitewide sales, including deliciously scented Yankee Candles for 45% off, a highly rated 32-inch Fire TV for just $130 (gotta have something to watch the game on!) and a lightweight, cordless stick vac that's a whopping 75% off. Plus, you'll find markdowns galore on beauty faves, home goods, Halloween decor and much more. So don't jump on that hayride just yet — your virtual cart awaits. Happy shopping!
The best Prime Day Early Access deals right now
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Supreme 3" Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen$226$419Save $193 with Prime
Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick$16$30Save $14
Afloia Air Purifier$60$130Save $70 with coupon
Lillusory Oversized Mock Turtleneck Sweater$21$37Save $16 with coupon
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum$170$230Save $60
Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner$110$124Save $14
The best Amazon sales right now
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$199$249Save $50
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$22$40Save $18 with code
Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV$130$200Save $70
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$270$329Save $59
Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2$31$140Save $109 with coupon
Raemao Massage Gun$40$90Save $50
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum$18$22Save $4
Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans$12$48Save $36
Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$140$730Save $590 with coupon
70% off or more
Thinking about swapping your bulky upright vacuum for a sleek stick model, but don't want to shell out hundreds for a Dyson? This Fykee Cordless Vacuum is just the ticket, and it's priced just right ... by which we mean it's 75% off. Weighing less than 8 pounds, it's super portable, and its powerful motor (equipped with two suction modes) allows you to tackle messes big and small. The rotating floor brush is equipped with LED lights to ensure you don't miss a spot, and for higher areas, it conveniently transforms into a handheld. You get up to an estimated 35 minutes of runtime per charge.
"This vacuum is an amazing product," raved one happy cleaner. "It even comes with a hang-on-the-wall holder for the vacuum and all the attachments! The sound was surprisingly quiet, and it was lightweight as well. I like how all the attachments are self-explanatory in how they connect to the vacuum. ... I look forward to using this for all the messes that my kids make throughout the day."
Jumper 14-Inch Laptop$290$1,100Save $810
Zcwa Robot Vacuum$130$600Save $470 with coupon
Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker$38$130Save $92 with coupon
50% off or more
Getting a professional massage to ease some tension is one of life's great joys, but not all of us have the time or money to spend on a spa day every time we need relief. The good news is, we've found something remarkably close to that blissful experience: the top-selling Raemao Massage Gun. It comes with an impressive 10 speeds and eight heads to target aches and pains practically anywhere on your body in the comfort of your home. It even has a "Professional Mode" if it's a next-level kneading sesh you crave.
"I have had several joint replacements and other surgeries, not to mention that I am 77 years old and arthritic," shared a satisfied shopper. "After breaking my humerus and having physical therapy, I thought: 'You know, those massages feel pretty good!' Hence, I bought this massager and have never looked back! I had an ankle replacement that causes my foot to feel numb and/or painful, so I tried the massager on it in the evening. Not only did it help with my discomfort then, but I found that IN THE MORNING my foot had much less discomfort! Who knew?! ... It IS a bit heavy, so I think it is well made. I can still handle it with my old hands."
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater$27$60Save $33
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat$13$36Save $23 with coupon
Playtex Wireless Bra$13$39Save $26
Iniu Portable Charger$15$36Save $21 with coupon
Tagry Wireless Earbuds$23$50Save $27 with coupon
Best deals on headphones and earbuds
There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model also allows you to control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll even receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort.
"I tried my cousin's AirPods and couldn't believe the sound quality," shared one customer. "I decided to purchase the AirPods Pro because I wanted the controls on the earpiece itself. I can skip or go back on songs, adjust volume, start or stop music, and turn on or off the noise-cancellation option, all from the AirPod, which is super convenient — I don't have to keep getting out my phone. The noise is so blacked out that it's freaky. I had my siblings try it, and their faces were in shock when they realized they couldn't hear their kids yelling. Purchase these! No regrets."
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99$129Save $30
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)$150$169Save $19
Sennheiser Open-Back Headphone$120$250Save $130
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$15$30Save $15 with coupon
JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds$17$30Save $13
Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones$300$350Save $50
Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones$299$379Save $80
Best home deals
You could have the comfiest mattress, sheets and comforter in the world — but if you're still using a stuffy old pillow, well, good luck getting a good night's rest. If it's time for a replacement, this set of two Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows is designed to banish night sweats, thanks to its breathable, moisture-wicking cover. Soft, yet supportive for all sleeping positions, they're filled with down alternative fluff to give your head a plush pad to snooze on.
"These pillows are the most comfortable we have purchased in a long time!" exclaimed an excited shopper. "They came vacuum-sealed and fluffed up right away. We have different medical conditions related to arthritis, and they provided support while still being soft. Highly recommend and will be purchasing more!"
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$40$60Save $20
Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented Candle$17$31Save $14
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2$34$61Save $27 with coupon
Eddie Bauer Reversible Fleece Blanket$17$30Save $13
Contour Swan Original Body Pillow$60$80Save $20
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill$99$179Save $80
CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set$30$40Save $10
Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, Set of 6$30$50Save $20
OGHom Clothes Steamer$22$34Save $12
Goosh 5-Foot Inflatable Halloween Ghost$41$50Save $9
Jinghong Fall Wreath$18$30Save $12
Kailedi Halloween String Lights$12$20Save $8
Best deals on tablets and tech
If you've been curious to see what all the hype is around iPads, now's your chance! This 9th Generation Apple iPad has 64GB of memory storage capacity, along with a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.)
"I got this for my 93-year-old mom," shared a generous gift-giver. "She's not very tech-savvy, but she loves her iPad. It has become her gateway to the world. She relies on FaceTime calls, as she is near-deaf, and being able to see someone's face really helps her understand them better. She uses it to watch her favorite shows and listen to her fave music. And she loves to play games on it. She is finding the Siri functions very helpful, too."
The Battery Organizer and Tester$17$25Save $8
Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop$420$959Save $539
Apple iPad (10th Generation)$399$449Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8$172$230Save $58
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$271$430Save $159
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)$500$599Save $99
$25-and-under deal
Cordless vacs can be convenient, but they don’t always have the power to get the job done. The ThisWorx Car Vacuum has a cyclonic force and strong suction and comes with three attachments for getting in between seat cushions. More than 164,000 shoppers sing the praises of this handy sucker and right now you can get it for just $22 (was $40) with the Yahoo exclusive code 35YAHOOWORX. That's more than 40% off.
"WOW what a pleasant surprise.," wrote an impressed customer. "The suction power is amazing. I have a dirt driveway so my floor mats gather many little stones and dirt. We travel to the beach frequently and it sucks up ALL the sand also!"
$22 with code 35YAHOOWORX
$40 at Amazon
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$17$20Save $3
Aerlang Massage Gun$22$27Save $5 with coupon
Stardrops The Pink Stuff$5$6Save $1
Pritech Electric Callus Remover$19$30Save $11 with coupon
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, Set of 6$17$30Save $13 with coupon
Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack$24$30Save $6
Iniu Wireless Charger$16$27Save $11
Hotor Car Trash Can$10$18Save $8 with coupon
Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented Candle$17$31Save $14
SinkShroom Hair Catcher$11$19Save $8
Best TV deals
Need a new television but don't want a giant screen taking up your living room? This 32-inch Amazon Fire TV's got your name on it. Its high-def resolution will make shows and movies pop, while wireless Bluetooth listening lets you connect your headphones for an unparalleled auditory experience (that won't wake your sleeping spouse). You'll have access to millions of streamers, and you can even control it via Alexa.
"This new Amazon Fire HDTV was so simple that the most time-consuming process was attaching the legs, and even with that the entire process was approximately 7 to 10 minutes," wrote a happy viewer. "The color is fantastic, and the sound quality is excellent and certainly loud enough that you don't need a soundbar. I'm 76 years old and ... can't deal with difficult setups. Believe me, if I can set up a new HDTV, you can, too."
Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV$85$150Save $65
Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV$168$230Save $62
Toshiba 43-Inch Fire TV$210$330Save $120
Samsung 43-Inch Smart TV$775$1,198Save $423
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV Omni QLED Series$400$530Save $130
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV 4-Series$330$450Save $120
LG 55-Inch Smart TV$357$480Save $123
Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV$380$520Save $140
Best auto deals
We sincerely hope you never have to use this DBPower Portable Jump Starter, but if you do happen to find yourself with a dead battery, you'll be glad you have this in the trunk. It's compact, yet powerful enough to jump your car up to 30 times per charge — and the handy LCD screen will let you know how much juice remains. It also has a compass to help you navigate, and its charging port can power up your phone and other devices.
"Awesome!" exclaimed a happy driver. "It is amazing how quickly (seconds after hookup) it worked to start a vehicle that had not responded to over 15 minutes in a traditional jump start. It is very easy to use, completely safe, compact, versatile and will be with me always."
VacLife Tire Inflator$28$45Save $17
Anzhixiu Car Neck Pillow$13$32Save $19 with coupon
Noco Genius1 Smart Car Battery Charger$30$40Save $10
Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter$115$200Save $85 with coupon
AstroAI Tire Inflator$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder$20$30Save $10
Best vacuum deals
Even the most tech-averse among us can probably all agree: having a robot that vacuums your floors is pretty darn cool. Even better? This 2-in-1 Zcwa robovac sucks up dirt and debris and mops up spills and wet messes. Yes, please! At under 3 inches high, it'll effortlessly glide under furniture to take care of those neglected areas, and you'll get up to 100 minutes of runtime before it scoots its way back to its charging dock. It's also smart enough to tell which type of floor it's on so it can adapt accordingly, and has sensors to keep it from falling down stairs or colliding with objects in your home.
"Enjoying having this little guy. [It's] easy to empty daily and fill with water/mop solution," shared a content cleaner. "Truly makes our house feel clean on the feet ... combats three cats and one dog, so lots of hair. Considering buying a second for the upstairs."
Whall Cordless Vacuum$110$150Save $40
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum$449$529Save $80
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum$233$350Save $117
Shark Steam Pocket Mop$60$90Save $30
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$120$200Save $80 with coupon
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum$189$300Save $111
Best kitchen deals
Not only is this Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set going to give your kitchen a lovely pop of color, it's also going to make slicing and dicing a lot less taxing. Equipped with premium stainless steel blades, they're sharp, for sure, but also have a ceramic coating to keep food from sticking to them. Plus, their individual hues allow you to color-code, should you want one knife reserved for meat, one for veggies, etc. Oh, and did we mention they come with a lifetime warranty? They come with a lifetime warranty!
"This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen," wrote a happy home cook. "They cut like butter. They wash like glass. ... I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house, and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I'm in the kitchen cutting up stuff, probably for no good reason."
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker$50
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker$100$150Save $50
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$150$345Save $195
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker$60$100Save $40
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine$149$199Save $50
Staub Petite Ceramic Pumpkin Baking Dish$35$57Save $22
Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set$80$140Save $60
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat