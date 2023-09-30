Amazon's 100+ best Prime Day Early Access deals to shop this weekend

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days kicks off Oct. 10 — hooray! But you can actually make out huge right now. The online retail giant has gifted us a slew of Early Access deals to pounce on, not to mention a harvest's worth of sitewide sales, including deliciously scented Yankee Candles for 45% off, a highly rated 32-inch Fire TV for just $130 (gotta have something to watch the game on!) and a lightweight, cordless stick vac that's a whopping 75% off. Plus, you'll find markdowns galore on beauty faves, home goods, Halloween decor and much more. So don't jump on that hayride just yet — your virtual cart awaits. Happy shopping!

The best Prime Day Early Access deals right now

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Supreme 3" Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen $226 $419 Save $193 with Prime See at Amazon

Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Afloia Air Purifier $60 $130 Save $70 with coupon See at Amazon

Lillusory Oversized Mock Turtleneck Sweater $21 $37 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $170 $230 Save $60 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $110 $124 Save $14 See at Amazon

The best Amazon sales right now

Fykee Cordless Vacuum $150 $600 Save $450 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $22 $40 Save $18 with code Copied! Code: 35YAHOOWORX Copied! Code: 35YAHOOWORX See at Amazon

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $270 $329 Save $59 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $31 $140 Save $109 with coupon See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $40 $90 Save $50 See at Amazon

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum $18 $22 Save $4 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $12 $48 Save $36 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $140 $730 Save $590 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

70% off or more

We have a feeling you're gonna love life with Fykee. (Amazon) (Amazon)

Thinking about swapping your bulky upright vacuum for a sleek stick model, but don't want to shell out hundreds for a Dyson? This Fykee Cordless Vacuum is just the ticket, and it's priced just right ... by which we mean it's 75% off. Weighing less than 8 pounds, it's super portable, and its powerful motor (equipped with two suction modes) allows you to tackle messes big and small. The rotating floor brush is equipped with LED lights to ensure you don't miss a spot, and for higher areas, it conveniently transforms into a handheld. You get up to an estimated 35 minutes of runtime per charge.

"This vacuum is an amazing product," raved one happy cleaner. "It even comes with a hang-on-the-wall holder for the vacuum and all the attachments! The sound was surprisingly quiet, and it was lightweight as well. I like how all the attachments are self-explanatory in how they connect to the vacuum. ... I look forward to using this for all the messes that my kids make throughout the day."

$149.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Jumper 14-Inch Laptop $290 $1,100 Save $810 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $130 $600 Save $470 with coupon See at Amazon

Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker $38 $130 Save $92 with coupon See at Amazon

50% off or more

Got some kinks to work out? Raemao to the rescue! (Amazon) (Amazon)

Getting a professional massage to ease some tension is one of life's great joys, but not all of us have the time or money to spend on a spa day every time we need relief. The good news is, we've found something remarkably close to that blissful experience: the top-selling Raemao Massage Gun. It comes with an impressive 10 speeds and eight heads to target aches and pains practically anywhere on your body in the comfort of your home. It even has a "Professional Mode" if it's a next-level kneading sesh you crave.

"I have had several joint replacements and other surgeries, not to mention that I am 77 years old and arthritic," shared a satisfied shopper. "After breaking my humerus and having physical therapy, I thought: 'You know, those massages feel pretty good!' Hence, I bought this massager and have never looked back! I had an ankle replacement that causes my foot to feel numb and/or painful, so I tried the massager on it in the evening. Not only did it help with my discomfort then, but I found that IN THE MORNING my foot had much less discomfort! Who knew?! ... It IS a bit heavy, so I think it is well made. I can still handle it with my old hands."

$39.99 $89.99 at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat $13 $36 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Playtex Wireless Bra $13 $39 Save $26 See at Amazon

Iniu Portable Charger $15 $36 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 $6 $12 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Loveledi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Tozo Wireless Earbuds $19 $40 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

CXK Wireless Earbuds $16 $51 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Tagry Wireless Earbuds $23 $50 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Best deals on headphones and earbuds

Plan on going Apple picking this fall? We'd take these earbuds over a Honeycrisp any day. (Amazon) (Amazon)

There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model also allows you to control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll even receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort.

"I tried my cousin's AirPods and couldn't believe the sound quality," shared one customer. "I decided to purchase the AirPods Pro because I wanted the controls on the earpiece itself. I can skip or go back on songs, adjust volume, start or stop music, and turn on or off the noise-cancellation option, all from the AirPod, which is super convenient — I don't have to keep getting out my phone. The noise is so blacked out that it's freaky. I had my siblings try it, and their faces were in shock when they realized they couldn't hear their kids yelling. Purchase these! No regrets."

$199 $249 at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $150 $169 Save $19 See at Apple

Sennheiser Open-Back Headphone $120 $250 Save $130 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $15 $30 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

CXK Wireless Earbuds $16 $51 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones $300 $350 Save $50 See at Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones $299 $379 Save $80 See at Amazon

Best home deals

Sweet dreams are made of these (ultra-comfy cooling pillows). (Amazon) (Amazon)

You could have the comfiest mattress, sheets and comforter in the world — but if you're still using a stuffy old pillow, well, good luck getting a good night's rest. If it's time for a replacement, this set of two Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows is designed to banish night sweats, thanks to its breathable, moisture-wicking cover. Soft, yet supportive for all sleeping positions, they're filled with down alternative fluff to give your head a plush pad to snooze on.

"These pillows are the most comfortable we have purchased in a long time!" exclaimed an excited shopper. "They came vacuum-sealed and fluffed up right away. We have different medical conditions related to arthritis, and they provided support while still being soft. Highly recommend and will be purchasing more!"

$30.59 $139.99 at Amazon

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $34 $61 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Eddie Bauer Reversible Fleece Blanket $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Contour Swan Original Body Pillow $60 $80 Save $20 See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill $99 $179 Save $80 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 $6 $12 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $11 $17 Save $6 See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, Set of 6 $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

OGHom Clothes Steamer $22 $34 Save $12 See at Amazon

Goosh 5-Foot Inflatable Halloween Ghost $41 $50 Save $9 See at Amazon

Jinghong Fall Wreath $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Kailedi Halloween String Lights $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Best deals on tablets and tech

When you don't feel like schlepping your laptop around, this travel-friendly tablet is just the ticket. (Amazon) (Amazon)

If you've been curious to see what all the hype is around iPads, now's your chance! This 9th Generation Apple iPad has 64GB of memory storage capacity, along with a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.)

"I got this for my 93-year-old mom," shared a generous gift-giver. "She's not very tech-savvy, but she loves her iPad. It has become her gateway to the world. She relies on FaceTime calls, as she is near-deaf, and being able to see someone's face really helps her understand them better. She uses it to watch her favorite shows and listen to her fave music. And she loves to play games on it. She is finding the Siri functions very helpful, too."

$269.99 $329 at Amazon

The Battery Organizer and Tester $17 $25 Save $8 See at Amazon

Jumper 14-Inch Laptop $290 $1,100 Save $810 with coupon See at Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop $420 $959 Save $539 See at Amazon

Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker $38 $130 Save $92 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $399 $449 Save $50 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $172 $230 Save $58 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $271 $430 Save $159 See at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) $500 $599 Save $99 See at Amazon

$25-and-under deal

After using Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vacuum, your ride will feel as fresh as when you first got it. (Photo: Amazon)

Cordless vacs can be convenient, but they don’t always have the power to get the job done. The ThisWorx Car Vacuum has a cyclonic force and strong suction and comes with three attachments for getting in between seat cushions. More than 164,000 shoppers sing the praises of this handy sucker and right now you can get it for just $22 (was $40) with the Yahoo exclusive code 35YAHOOWORX. That's more than 40% off.

"WOW what a pleasant surprise.," wrote an impressed customer. "The suction power is amazing. I have a dirt driveway so my floor mats gather many little stones and dirt. We travel to the beach frequently and it sucks up ALL the sand also!"

$22 with code 35YAHOOWORX $40 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $27 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Stardrops The Pink Stuff $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Callus Remover $19 $30 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, Set of 6 $17 $30 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

Iniu Wireless Charger $16 $27 Save $11 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $18 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

SinkShroom Hair Catcher $11 $19 Save $8 See at Amazon

Best TV deals

Good things often come in small packages, and this top-rated 32-inch Fire TV is no exception. (Amazon) (Amazon)

Need a new television but don't want a giant screen taking up your living room? This 32-inch Amazon Fire TV's got your name on it. Its high-def resolution will make shows and movies pop, while wireless Bluetooth listening lets you connect your headphones for an unparalleled auditory experience (that won't wake your sleeping spouse). You'll have access to millions of streamers, and you can even control it via Alexa.

"This new Amazon Fire HDTV was so simple that the most time-consuming process was attaching the legs, and even with that the entire process was approximately 7 to 10 minutes," wrote a happy viewer. "The color is fantastic, and the sound quality is excellent and certainly loud enough that you don't need a soundbar. I'm 76 years old and ... can't deal with difficult setups. Believe me, if I can set up a new HDTV, you can, too."

$129.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV $85 $150 Save $65 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Toshiba 43-Inch Fire TV $210 $330 Save $120 See at Amazon

Samsung 43-Inch Smart TV $775 $1,198 Save $423 See at Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV Omni QLED Series $400 $530 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV 4-Series $330 $450 Save $120 See at Amazon

LG 55-Inch Smart TV $357 $480 Save $123 See at Amazon

Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV $380 $520 Save $140 See at Amazon

Best auto deals

Having a car that doesn't start is no hayride — though it may cause you to hitch a ride on one. Make sure this is in your trunk at all times. (Amazon) (Amazon)

We sincerely hope you never have to use this DBPower Portable Jump Starter, but if you do happen to find yourself with a dead battery, you'll be glad you have this in the trunk. It's compact, yet powerful enough to jump your car up to 30 times per charge — and the handy LCD screen will let you know how much juice remains. It also has a compass to help you navigate, and its charging port can power up your phone and other devices.

"Awesome!" exclaimed a happy driver. "It is amazing how quickly (seconds after hookup) it worked to start a vehicle that had not responded to over 15 minutes in a traditional jump start. It is very easy to use, completely safe, compact, versatile and will be with me always."

$40 $89.99 at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator $28 $45 Save $17 See at Amazon

Anzhixiu Car Neck Pillow $13 $32 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Noco Genius1 Smart Car Battery Charger $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter $115 $200 Save $85 with coupon See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best vacuum deals

What does "Zcwa" mean? We're not 100% sure, but we're willing to bet the "c" stands for "convenience." (Amazon) (Amazon)

Even the most tech-averse among us can probably all agree: having a robot that vacuums your floors is pretty darn cool. Even better? This 2-in-1 Zcwa robovac sucks up dirt and debris and mops up spills and wet messes. Yes, please! At under 3 inches high, it'll effortlessly glide under furniture to take care of those neglected areas, and you'll get up to 100 minutes of runtime before it scoots its way back to its charging dock. It's also smart enough to tell which type of floor it's on so it can adapt accordingly, and has sensors to keep it from falling down stairs or colliding with objects in your home.

"Enjoying having this little guy. [It's] easy to empty daily and fill with water/mop solution," shared a content cleaner. "Truly makes our house feel clean on the feet ... combats three cats and one dog, so lots of hair. Considering buying a second for the upstairs."

$139.99 $729.99 at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum $110 $150 Save $40 See at Amazon

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum $449 $529 Save $80 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum $233 $350 Save $117 See at Amazon

Shark Steam Pocket Mop $60 $90 Save $30 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $200 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $189 $300 Save $111 See at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

You might not find a pot of gold at the end of this rainbow, but there will be a pot of expertly chopped vegetables. (Amazon) (Amazon)

Not only is this Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set going to give your kitchen a lovely pop of color, it's also going to make slicing and dicing a lot less taxing. Equipped with premium stainless steel blades, they're sharp, for sure, but also have a ceramic coating to keep food from sticking to them. Plus, their individual hues allow you to color-code, should you want one knife reserved for meat, one for veggies, etc. Oh, and did we mention they come with a lifetime warranty? They come with a lifetime warranty!

"This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen," wrote a happy home cook. "They cut like butter. They wash like glass. ... I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house, and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I'm in the kitchen cutting up stuff, probably for no good reason."

$25.47 $65 at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker $50 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker $100 $150 Save $50 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine $149 $199 Save $50 See at Amazon

Staub Petite Ceramic Pumpkin Baking Dish $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set $80 $140 Save $60 See at Amazon