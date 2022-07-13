The 10 best Prime Day deals under $25 — that you'll actually use
We're in the thick of Christmas in July — more commonly known as Prime Day — the two day shopping event that runs from July 12th - 13th. Whether you're planning on splurging on a brand-new TV or just want to revamp your wardrobe, there are so many incredible deals to shop over the next 48 hours. While you're eyeing the big-ticket items though, don't forget to check out these inexpensive, yet surprisingly live-changing impulse buys on your way to checkout. From portable water filters to universally flattering lip balms, consider these goodies — some have been discounted to under $25, others even more.
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel
If your keyboard has trapped dust, crumbs, or any other nasties, this putty will scoop it right up.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
This universally flattering balm hydrates and soothes while it imparts a beautiful tinted glow.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
This smart speaker grants you access to Alexa, who can help you with your morning and night routines, check the weather, and even update you on your team's scores.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite
"Stick" it to your cable company! The most affordable Fire TV Stick just got even cheaper. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD with Alexa Voice Remote Lite control.
Amazon Basics 12-Piece Color-Coded Kitchen Knife Set
The set includes six knives with matching handles — perfect for chopping, dicing, carving and more.
CamelBak CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle
A magnetic cap and leak-proof design makes it the perfect water bottle for all your adventures.
TOZO TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds
Pair these buds to your device with just one step, plus a litany of tap controls make it easy to pause, play and change your song.
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes
Always on the go? Keep a pack of these in your bag for those moments when your breath could use a little freshening up.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
You go hiking so you can drink in the glory of nature, not a gullet full of biohazards. The LifeStraw removes 99.999% of bacteria, parasites and microplastics, and can filter up to 1,000 gallons of water in its lifetime.
Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook
This 42-page notebook has seven functionalities, like note-taking and sketching — and it sends your notes to the Cloud for easy access later. Plus, you can just wipe the page clean (literally).
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Breakfast has never been easier! It takes just five minutes to whip up a delicious breakfast sandwich.
Best Prime Day TV deals:
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
Offering access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Peacock and so much more, plus awesome interactive settings — like pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb — you just might be tempted to ditch cable for good.
Insignia Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
Use it as either a secondary TV in the bedroom or kitchen, or just as a decked out computer monitor.
Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
This gorgeous TV supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG, plus you get immediate access to over 1 million TV shows and movies via Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $200 (was $370), amazon.com
Pioneer 43-inch Class 4K Smart Fire TV, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV, $630 (was $900), amazon.com
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV, $90 (was $170), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $280 (was $510), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $750 (was $1,010), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $240 (was $410), amazon.com
Best Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals:
Sony Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
Shut out the world thanks to smart noise cancellation, which senses your environment as you enjoy your music, podcast, or the sweet sound of silence.
Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
$90 is a price that can't be beat. This model has a wireless charging case, quick access to Siri, external music controls, and much better audio quality than your wired Apple earbuds.
BOSE Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
These beloved headphones — known for Bose's incredible comfort and rich sound — give you peace and quiet when you want it but also churn out thumping beats.
Apple Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds
The gold standard in earbuds, the AirPods come with three silicone ear tips to easily adjust in ears of all shapes and sizes.
Philips H6506 On-Ear Wireless Headphones, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $99 (was $149), amazon.com
Belkin Wireless Earbuds, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Altec Lansing NanoPods Truly Wireless Earbuds, $19 (was $33), amazon.com
Best Prime Day tablets and laptop deals:
Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet
This tablet is perfect for video calls with friends and family, thanks to a 10.5" LCD screen.
Amazon Kindle
A built-in front light ensures that whether you're in direct sunlight or under the covers, you can always keep reading.
Fire HD 10 tablet, $75 (was $150), amazon.com
HP 15.6-inch Laptop, $470 (was $660), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, $150 (was $175), amazon.com
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad, $299 (was $329), amazon.com
Kindle Paperwhite, $95 (was $140), amazon.com
Kindle Oasis, $190 (was $270), amazon.com
Best smartwatch deals:
Amazon Amazon Halo Band
Starting a new health and wellness journey is easier when you have a great partner! Whether you're working out or going about your day, Halo can help you better understand, measure, and improve your movement health.
Apple Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch
This smart watch is like something out of the Jetsons — it automatically measures your blood oxygen, heart rhythms, and even tracks your sleep. Plus, it notifies you when it senses that something is amiss.
Garmin Venu Sq Music GPS Smartwatch, $160 (was $250), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch, $175 (was $219), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Tracker & Item Locator, $17 (was $30), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $110 (was $150), amazon.com
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch, $309 (was $429), amazon.com
Best Prime Day smart home deals:
Amazon Echo Dot
Use this smart speaker to command Alexa to update your routines, check the weather, share the sports scores, or even tell you a joke.
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Save money on your next energy bill, thanks to this smart thermostat.
Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router, $71 (was $89), amazon.com
Amazon Smart Plug, $13 (was $25), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug, $12 (was $20), amazon.com
Amazon Smart Thermostat, $42 (was $60), amazon.com
Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp for Kids, $17 (was $30), amazon.com
Best Prime Day security cam deals:
blurams Security Camera
This camera swivels 360 degrees if it detects any motion.
Blink Home Security Blink Indoor Security Camera
This wireless camera has motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery line, and HD video quality.
Blink Mini, $30 (was $35), amazon.com
Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight, $85 (was $140), amazon.com
D-Link Security WiFi Smart Camera, $59 (was $70), amazon.com
Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, $170 (was $260), amazon.com
Nest Cam (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery) - 1 Pack with 1 Meter Cable, $135 (was $195), amazon.com
Nest Doorbell, $208 (was $280), amazon.com
Ring Video Doorbell, $75 (was $100), amazon.com
Ring Video Doorbell, $49 (was $65), amazon.com
Best Prime Day vacuum deals:
BLACK+DECKER Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean
Easily remove dust, dirt, debris and other nasties from just about any surface in your home.
Shark Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
This lightweight 2-in-1 Lift-Away upright vacuum features a detachable pod for portable cleaning power and a completely sealed system with HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens.
Black+Decker dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $40 (was $59), amazon.com
Tineco A11 Hero EX Cordless Stick Vacuum, $231 (was $330), amazon.com
roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop, $200 (was $360), amazon.com
Oreck XL Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $128 (was $220), amazon.com
Best Prime Day gaming deals:
Redragon H510 Zeus-X RGB White Wired Gaming Headset
Whether you're in a chat room, fighting your way through a campaign, or just exploring, these headphones deliver rich, immersive sound.
Ubisoft Far Cry 6 PlayStation 5 Standard Edition
With an expansive map and a massive arsenal of weapons, gear and more, you're going to sink hours into this campaign.
Luna Controller, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch, $45 (was $49), amazon.com
Battlefield 2042 for PlayStation 4, $15 (was $25), amazon.com
Life is Strange: True Colors for Xbox Series X, $25 (was $60), amazon.com
Final Fantasy VII: Remake for PlayStation 4, $25 (was $60), amazon.com
Best Prime Day kitchen deals:
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven
The perfect vehicle for soups, stews and more — plus it serves up to six people.
Vitamix Vitamix One Blender
Easily whip up frozen desserts, sauces, dips and more with this iconic beast.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $260 (was $380), amazon.com
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $110 (was $180), amazon.com
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Best Prime Day beauty deals:
Waterpik Waterpik Aquarius
Trust us: You'll actually look forward to flossing once you get your hands on this beloved water flosser.
Crest Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Teeth Whitening Strip Kit
Bring Crest's best and fastest whitening technology home. The whitening power of enamel-safe Whitestrips gets a powerful boost thanks to the handheld light that targets yellow stains to brighten teeth for the perfect smile.
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, $17 (was $25), amazon.com
Crest Whitening Emulsions On-the-Go Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Kit, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Wow Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo, $14 (was $17), amazon.com
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, $12 (was $17), amazon.com
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti Aging Night Face Oil, $38.50 (was $55), amazon.com
Best Prime Day style deals:
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit
This suit's tie at the waist cinches you in, while the colorblock pattern is never going to go out of style.
Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses
In-demand Ray-Bans are rarely this affordable. Snap up these rectangular frames while you can.
Relipop Women's Sheer Chiffon Blouse, $20 (was $40), amazon.com
Grecerelle Women's Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress, $26 (was $33), amazon.com
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, $39 (was $70), amazon.com
Best Prime Day bedding and home deals:
Zinus Zinus 8-inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress
This mattress is made with refreshing green tea extract in every layer, body-hugging memory foam and a breathable, luxurious cover. All the stuff sweet dreams are made of!
Levoit Levoit Air Purifier
No need to shell out the big bucks — Amazon's bestselling air purifier has legions of fans, and it's a steal.
Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton 300 Thread Count Queen Sheet Set, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
CGK Queen Size Sheet Set, $40 (was $45), amazon.com
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Queen Bed Sheet Set, $13 (was $20), amazon.com
Comfort Spaces Adelle Cozy Comforter, $28 (was $45), amazon.com
Linenspa Queen Microfiber Duvet Cover, $20 (was $27), amazon.com
Best Prime Day lawn and garden deals:
Cuisinart CGG-180 CGG180 Propane Grill
This petite grill is perfect for those with minimal outdoor space (or as a secondary grill for those with special dietary needs).
Z Grills Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
With over 572 square feet of cooking space, you'll have plenty of room for burgers, steaks, poultry and sides.
Black+Decker Electric Leaf Blower, $39 (was $45), amazon.com
Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, $209 (was $299), amazon.com
Aqua Joe SJI-TLS18 3-Way Turbo Oscillation Lawn Sprinkler, $13 (was $19), amazon.com
Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table, $72 (was $140), amazon.com
Sun Joe 10-inch Cordless Lightweight Grass Trimmer, $49 (was $79), amazon.com
Best Prime Day luggage deals:
Samsonite Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
Save big on the luggage set that you'll have for decades to come.
U.S. Traveler U.S. Traveler Boren Hardside Luggage, 3-Piece Set
Stand out at the luggage carousel with these cool teal suitcases sporting 360-degree spinner wheels and waterproof casings.
Samsonite Aspire DLX Softside Expandable Luggage 2-piece set, $159 (was $340), amazon.com
Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Madison Square Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-piece Set, $164 (was $250), amazon.com
U.S. Traveler Aviron Expandable Softside Luggage, 3-piece set, $144 (was $220), amazon.com
Kenneth Cole Reaction Out of Bounds Luggage 4-Wheel ABS 3-Piece Nested Set, $143 (was $300), amazon.com
Coolife Expendable Luggage, $80 (was $100), amazon.com
Best Prime Day outdoor deals:
LifeStraw LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
Never fear running out of water on your next hike or camping trip — this filter can make rivers, lakes and just about any other water source drinkable.
Igloo Igloo Oil Green 52-quart BMX Cooler
Stay frosty with this rugged cooler. Extra-thick foam walls and an insulated lid provide five days of ice retention, while the heavy-duty construction will take you through all of your adventures.
Sevylor Big Basin 3-Person Kayak, $258 (was $430), amazon.com
Coleman Dome Tent with Screen Room, $110 (was $290), amazon.com
Coleman Autoseal FreeFlow Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle, $17 (was $28), amazon.com
Coleman Cabin Tent with Instant Setup in 60 Seconds, $89 (was $185), amazon.com