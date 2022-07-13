We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 10 best Prime Day deals under $25 — that you'll actually use

Izabella Zaydenberg
Updated ·6 min read
  • Prime Day Deals
Laneige lip balm, Hamilton Beach sandwich maker, Fire Stick
Score big on beauty products, kitchen essentials, devices and more. (Photo: Amazon)

We're in the thick of Christmas in July — more commonly known as Prime Day — the two day shopping event that runs from July 12th - 13th. Whether you're planning on splurging on a brand-new TV or just want to revamp your wardrobe, there are so many incredible deals to shop over the next 48 hours. While you're eyeing the big-ticket items though, don't forget to check out these inexpensive, yet surprisingly live-changing impulse buys on your way to checkout. From portable water filters to universally flattering lip balms, consider these goodies — some have been discounted to under $25, others even more.

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel

$6$10Save $4
$6 at Amazon

If your keyboard has trapped dust, crumbs, or any other nasties, this putty will scoop it right up.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

$12$17Save $5
$12 at Amazon

This universally flattering balm hydrates and soothes while it imparts a beautiful tinted glow.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

$20$50Save $30
$20 at Amazon

This smart speaker grants you access to Alexa, who can help you with your morning and night routines, check the weather, and even update you on your team's scores.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

$12$30Save $18
$12 at Amazon

"Stick" it to your cable company! The most affordable Fire TV Stick just got even cheaper. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD with Alexa Voice Remote Lite control.

Amazon Basics 12-Piece Color-Coded Kitchen Knife Set

$11$15Save $4
$11 at Amazon

The set includes six knives with matching handles — perfect for chopping, dicing, carving and more.

CamelBak CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle

$11$16Save $5
$11 at Amazon

A magnetic cap and leak-proof design makes it the perfect water bottle for all your adventures.

TOZO TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds

$22$40Save $18
$22 at Amazon

Pair these buds to your device with just one step, plus a litany of tap controls make it easy to pause, play and change your song.

Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes

$12$32Save $20
$12 at Amazon

Always on the go? Keep a pack of these in your bag for those moments when your breath could use a little freshening up.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

$11$30Save $19
$11 at Amazon

You go hiking so you can drink in the glory of nature, not a gullet full of biohazards. The LifeStraw removes 99.999% of bacteria, parasites and microplastics, and can filter up to 1,000 gallons of water in its lifetime.

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook

$18$37Save $19
$18 at Amazon

This 42-page notebook has seven functionalities, like note-taking and sketching — and it sends your notes to the Cloud for easy access later. Plus, you can just wipe the page clean (literally).

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

$21$30Save $9
$21 at Amazon

Breakfast has never been easier! It takes just five minutes to whip up a delicious breakfast sandwich.

Check out more of the best Prime Day 2022 deals

Best Prime Day TV deals:

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

$12$30Save $18
$12 at Amazon

Offering access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Peacock and so much more, plus awesome interactive settings — like pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb — you just might be tempted to ditch cable for good.

Insignia Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

$90$170Save $80
$90 at Amazon

Use it as either a secondary TV in the bedroom or kitchen, or just as a decked out computer monitor.

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

$285$520Save $235
$285 at Amazon

This gorgeous TV supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG, plus you get immediate access to over 1 million TV shows and movies via Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.

Best Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals:

Sony Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

$68$148Save $80
$68 at Amazon

Shut out the world thanks to smart noise cancellation, which senses your environment as you enjoy your music, podcast, or the sweet sound of silence.

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

$90$100Save $10
$90 at Amazon

$90 is a price that can't be beat. This model has a wireless charging case, quick access to Siri, external music controls, and much better audio quality than your wired Apple earbuds.

BOSE Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

$229$329Save $100
$229 at Amazon

These beloved headphones — known for Bose's incredible comfort and rich sound — give you peace and quiet when you want it but also churn out thumping beats.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds

$170$249Save $79
$170 at Amazon

The gold standard in earbuds, the AirPods come with three silicone ear tips to easily adjust in ears of all shapes and sizes.

Air fryer, fire tv stick
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here! Don't miss these deals. (Photo: Amazon)

Best Prime Day tablets and laptop deals:

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet

$160$230Save $70
$160 at Amazon

This tablet is perfect for video calls with friends and family, thanks to a 10.5" LCD screen.

Amazon Kindle

$45$90Save $45
$45 at Amazon

A built-in front light ensures that whether you're in direct sunlight or under the covers, you can always keep reading.

Best smartwatch deals:

Amazon Amazon Halo Band

$45$100Save $55
$45 at Amazon

Starting a new health and wellness journey is easier when you have a great partner! Whether you're working out or going about your day, Halo can help you better understand, measure, and improve your movement health.

Apple Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch

$279$399Save $120
$279 at Amazon

This smart watch is like something out of the Jetsons — it automatically measures your blood oxygen, heart rhythms, and even tracks your sleep. Plus, it notifies you when it senses that something is amiss.

Best Prime Day smart home deals:

Amazon Echo Dot

$20$50Save $30
$20 at Amazon

Use this smart speaker to command Alexa to update your routines, check the weather, share the sports scores, or even tell you a joke.

Amazon Smart Thermostat

$42$60Save $18
$42 at Amazon

Save money on your next energy bill, thanks to this smart thermostat.

Best Prime Day security cam deals:

blurams Security Camera

$23$50Save $27
$23 at Amazon

This camera swivels 360 degrees if it detects any motion.

Blink Home Security Blink Indoor Security Camera

$55$80Save $25
$55 at Amazon

This wireless camera has motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery line, and HD video quality.

Best Prime Day vacuum deals:

BLACK+DECKER Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean

$40$59Save $19
$40 at Amazon

Easily remove dust, dirt, debris and other nasties from just about any surface in your home.

Shark Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

$120$220Save $100
$120 at Amazon

This lightweight 2-in-1 Lift-Away upright vacuum features a detachable pod for portable cleaning power and a completely sealed system with HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens.

Best Prime Day gaming deals:

Redragon H510 Zeus-X RGB White Wired Gaming Headset

$48$60Save $12
$48 at Amazon

Whether you're in a chat room, fighting your way through a campaign, or just exploring, these headphones deliver rich, immersive sound.

Ubisoft Far Cry 6 PlayStation 5 Standard Edition

$13$60Save $47
$13 at Amazon

With an expansive map and a massive arsenal of weapons, gear and more, you're going to sink hours into this campaign.

Best Prime Day kitchen deals:

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven

$33$53Save $20
$33 at Amazon

The perfect vehicle for soups, stews and more — plus it serves up to six people.

Vitamix Vitamix One Blender

$175$250Save $75
$175 at Amazon

Easily whip up frozen desserts, sauces, dips and more with this iconic beast.

Best Prime Day beauty deals:

Waterpik Waterpik Aquarius

$45$100Save $55
$45 at Amazon

Trust us: You'll actually look forward to flossing once you get your hands on this beloved water flosser.

Crest Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Teeth Whitening Strip Kit

$40$70Save $30
$40 at Amazon

Bring Crest's best and fastest whitening technology home. The whitening power of enamel-safe Whitestrips gets a powerful boost thanks to the handheld light that targets yellow stains to brighten teeth for the perfect smile.

Best Prime Day style deals:

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit

$23$33Save $10
$23 at Amazon

This suit's tie at the waist cinches you in, while the colorblock pattern is never going to go out of style.

Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses

$125$178Save $53
$125 at Amazon

In-demand Ray-Bans are rarely this affordable. Snap up these rectangular frames while you can.

Best Prime Day bedding and home deals:

Zinus Zinus 8-inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress

$278$499Save $221
$278 at Amazon

This mattress is made with refreshing green tea extract in every layer, body-hugging memory foam and a breathable, luxurious cover. All the stuff sweet dreams are made of!

Levoit Levoit Air Purifier

$50
$50 at Amazon

No need to shell out the big bucks — Amazon's bestselling air purifier has legions of fans, and it's a steal.

Best Prime Day lawn and garden deals:

Cuisinart CGG-180 CGG180 Propane Grill

$127$200Save $73
$127 at Amazon

This petite grill is perfect for those with minimal outdoor space (or as a secondary grill for those with special dietary needs).

Z Grills Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

$343$499Save $156
$343 at Amazon

With over 572 square feet of cooking space, you'll have plenty of room for burgers, steaks, poultry and sides.

Best Prime Day luggage deals:

Samsonite Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set

$167$380Save $213
$167 at Amazon

Save big on the luggage set that you'll have for decades to come.

U.S. Traveler U.S. Traveler Boren Hardside Luggage, 3-Piece Set

$154$240Save $86
$154 at Amazon

Stand out at the luggage carousel with these cool teal suitcases sporting 360-degree spinner wheels and waterproof casings.

Best Prime Day outdoor deals:

LifeStraw LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

$11$30Save $19
$11 at Amazon

Never fear running out of water on your next hike or camping trip — this filter can make rivers, lakes and just about any other water source drinkable.

Igloo Igloo Oil Green 52-quart BMX Cooler

$96$190Save $94
$96 at Amazon

Stay frosty with this rugged cooler. Extra-thick foam walls and an insulated lid provide five days of ice retention, while the heavy-duty construction will take you through all of your adventures.

