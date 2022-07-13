Score big on beauty products, kitchen essentials, devices and more. (Photo: Amazon)

We're in the thick of Christmas in July — more commonly known as Prime Day — the two day shopping event that runs from July 12th - 13th. Whether you're planning on splurging on a brand-new TV or just want to revamp your wardrobe, there are so many incredible deals to shop over the next 48 hours. While you're eyeing the big-ticket items though, don't forget to check out these inexpensive, yet surprisingly live-changing impulse buys on your way to checkout. From portable water filters to universally flattering lip balms, consider these goodies — some have been discounted to under $25, others even more.

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $6 $10 Save $4 $6 at Amazon If your keyboard has trapped dust, crumbs, or any other nasties, this putty will scoop it right up.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm $12 $17 Save $5 $12 at Amazon This universally flattering balm hydrates and soothes while it imparts a beautiful tinted glow.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) $20 $50 Save $30 $20 at Amazon This smart speaker grants you access to Alexa, who can help you with your morning and night routines, check the weather, and even update you on your team's scores.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite $12 $30 Save $18 $12 at Amazon "Stick" it to your cable company! The most affordable Fire TV Stick just got even cheaper. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD with Alexa Voice Remote Lite control.

TOZO TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds $22 $40 Save $18 $22 at Amazon Pair these buds to your device with just one step, plus a litany of tap controls make it easy to pause, play and change your song.

Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes $12 $32 Save $20 $12 at Amazon Always on the go? Keep a pack of these in your bag for those moments when your breath could use a little freshening up.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $11 $30 Save $19 $11 at Amazon You go hiking so you can drink in the glory of nature, not a gullet full of biohazards. The LifeStraw removes 99.999% of bacteria, parasites and microplastics, and can filter up to 1,000 gallons of water in its lifetime.

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook $18 $37 Save $19 $18 at Amazon This 42-page notebook has seven functionalities, like note-taking and sketching — and it sends your notes to the Cloud for easy access later. Plus, you can just wipe the page clean (literally).

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $21 $30 Save $9 $21 at Amazon Breakfast has never been easier! It takes just five minutes to whip up a delicious breakfast sandwich.

Check out more of the best Prime Day 2022 deals

Best Prime Day TV deals:

Best Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals:

Sony Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $68 $148 Save $80 $68 at Amazon Shut out the world thanks to smart noise cancellation, which senses your environment as you enjoy your music, podcast, or the sweet sound of silence.

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $90 $100 Save $10 $90 at Amazon $90 is a price that can't be beat. This model has a wireless charging case, quick access to Siri, external music controls, and much better audio quality than your wired Apple earbuds.

BOSE Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $229 $329 Save $100 $229 at Amazon These beloved headphones — known for Bose's incredible comfort and rich sound — give you peace and quiet when you want it but also churn out thumping beats.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds $170 $249 Save $79 $170 at Amazon The gold standard in earbuds, the AirPods come with three silicone ear tips to easily adjust in ears of all shapes and sizes.

Best Prime Day tablets and laptop deals:

Amazon Kindle $45 $90 Save $45 $45 at Amazon A built-in front light ensures that whether you're in direct sunlight or under the covers, you can always keep reading.

Best smartwatch deals:

Amazon Amazon Halo Band $45 $100 Save $55 $45 at Amazon Starting a new health and wellness journey is easier when you have a great partner! Whether you're working out or going about your day, Halo can help you better understand, measure, and improve your movement health.

Apple Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch $279 $399 Save $120 $279 at Amazon This smart watch is like something out of the Jetsons — it automatically measures your blood oxygen, heart rhythms, and even tracks your sleep. Plus, it notifies you when it senses that something is amiss.

Best Prime Day smart home deals:

Amazon Smart Thermostat $42 $60 Save $18 $42 at Amazon Save money on your next energy bill, thanks to this smart thermostat.

Best Prime Day security cam deals:

Best Prime Day vacuum deals:

Shark Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $120 $220 Save $100 $120 at Amazon This lightweight 2-in-1 Lift-Away upright vacuum features a detachable pod for portable cleaning power and a completely sealed system with HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens.

Best Prime Day gaming deals:

Best Prime Day kitchen deals:

Best Prime Day beauty deals:

Waterpik Waterpik Aquarius $45 $100 Save $55 $45 at Amazon Trust us: You'll actually look forward to flossing once you get your hands on this beloved water flosser.

Crest Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Teeth Whitening Strip Kit $40 $70 Save $30 $40 at Amazon Bring Crest's best and fastest whitening technology home. The whitening power of enamel-safe Whitestrips gets a powerful boost thanks to the handheld light that targets yellow stains to brighten teeth for the perfect smile.

Best Prime Day style deals:

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit $23 $33 Save $10 $23 at Amazon This suit's tie at the waist cinches you in, while the colorblock pattern is never going to go out of style.

Best Prime Day bedding and home deals:

Zinus Zinus 8-inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress $278 $499 Save $221 $278 at Amazon This mattress is made with refreshing green tea extract in every layer, body-hugging memory foam and a breathable, luxurious cover. All the stuff sweet dreams are made of!

Levoit Levoit Air Purifier $50 $50 at Amazon No need to shell out the big bucks — Amazon's bestselling air purifier has legions of fans, and it's a steal.

Best Prime Day lawn and garden deals:

Cuisinart CGG-180 CGG180 Propane Grill $127 $200 Save $73 $127 at Amazon This petite grill is perfect for those with minimal outdoor space (or as a secondary grill for those with special dietary needs).

Best Prime Day luggage deals:

Best Prime Day outdoor deals:

