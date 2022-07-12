Prime Day deals on household staples — Save on aspirin, light bulbs, trash bags & more

Counterintuitive as it may sound, Staples is not the place to go for your everyday staples — Amazon is! (Photos: Amazon)

While Prime Day is a great time to pick up big-ticket items, let's not forget the daily goods we rely on that really add up over time. Why pay supermarket prices when you can forage right here for the best deals on everything from toilet paper to light bulbs? Below is just a smattering of what Amazon has to offer this midsummer sales extravaganza. Time to take advantage of epic discounts on everyday items... before they're gone.

Beauty

Pantene Shampoo and Sulfate Free Conditioner, Twin Pack $14 $20 Save $6 $14 at Amazon With over 5,800 perfect reviews and counting, grab a deal on Pantene's sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner. This formula is free of dyes, mineral oils and silicones. Rose, mint and lily of the valley are fresh for summer.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water $11 $17 Save $6 $11 at Amazon If you haven't yet discovered Micellar water, now's your chance. Suitable for sensitive skin, it's less harsh than astringent. It's your daily cleanser, removing makeup with ease without drying your skin. No rinse, just clean.

Health & Wellness

Mustela Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Broad Spectrum $10 $17 Save $7 $10 at Amazon Kid-safe sunscreen makes sense for everyone, and this SPF 50 will provide the sun protection you need this summer. Save 40% on this highly rated mineral-based sunscreen that's waterproof and safe for face and body.

Paper goods

Presto! 308-Sheet Mega Roll Toilet Paper, Ultra-Soft, 6 Count $19 $25 Save $6 $19 at Amazon Save 24% on the super soft TP your family loves. Twenty-four Mega rolls will last longer and cost less than similar tissue, like Charmin. Stock up now, and once you're hooked you can ask Alexa to send you more.

Fuyit Eco-Friendly 250Pcs Disposable Paper Plates Set with Cutlery $28 $46 Save $18 $28 at Amazon Summer BBQs and picnics call for paper plates and plasticware. Till now. Stock up on essential partyware that's biodegradable and made completely out of plant material. Tree-free and no cleanup.

Home essentials

Woolzies Organic Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $14 $18 Save $4 $14 at Amazon Skip those antiquated dryer sheets — they're bad for the planet and keep costing you money. Dryer balls reduce drying time, saving energy, while fluffing your laundry to reduce wrinkles and static cling. Lasts for 1,000 loads.

TVs and home theater

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80 $90 at Amazon Enjoy a world of entertainment at your fingertips with the Insignia full HD Smart TV. Thanks to built-in Fire TV, you can easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.

Headphones and earbuds

Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $24 $50 Save $26 $24 at Amazon You can expect superior audio quality, of course, courtesy of 6mm speaker drivers that produce crisp, powerful sound and heart-thumping bass. Trust us — these earbuds sound way better than the ones that came with your phone!

Tablets and tech

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $160 $160 at Amazon Read wherever the road takes you with the Kindle Paperwhite! Now waterproof, you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or even in the bath.

Smart home

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $20 $50 Save $30 $20 at Amazon Make your home life easier with the power of Alexa. Set timers, ask questions, add items to lists, create calendar events and reminders, and so much more — with just your voice!

Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $180 $300 Save $120 $180 at Amazon Clean your home smarter with the Roomba 692! This robovac grabs dirt from carpets and hard floors and can be scheduled to clean, even when you're far from home.

Kitchen

Ultrean 4.2-quart Air Fryer $50 $96 Save $46 $50 at Amazon Get your fry on the healthier way with Ultrean. Roast, bake and grill with no or less oil; its nonstick pan, heat-resistant handle and detachable, dishwasher-safe basket make it easy to clean.

Beauty

Olay Regenerist Retinol Night Moisturizer $34 $47 Save $13 $34 at Amazon Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Facial Moisturizer penetrates deep into skin, visibly improving fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firmness, dark spots, and pores so you wake up to younger-looking, radiant skin.

Style

Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets $24 $36 Save $12 $24 at Amazon Flexible, breathable and lightweight, these ultra-soft leggings are designed to perfectly contour your body, with a high waist that ensures both compression and support.

Bedding and home

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheet Set $24 $40 Save $16 $24 at Amazon This 6-piece bedding set has everything you need for a great night’s rest. Specially stitched for year-round comfort, these sheets are moisture-resistant and designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

Lawn and garden

Dewdroo 100 ft. Expandable Garden Hose $33 $60 Save $27 $33 at Amazon Get rid of your bulky traditional garden hose with this nifty expandable version that is lightweight, durable, and saves tons of space!

Luggage

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Medium Luggage $87 $130 Save $43 $87 at Amazon Get through a crowded airport easily with this stylish check-in luggage with 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels and a locking retractable push/pull handle.

Outdoor