Prime Day deals on household staples — Save on aspirin, light bulbs, trash bags & more
While Prime Day is a great time to pick up big-ticket items, let's not forget the daily goods we rely on that really add up over time. Why pay supermarket prices when you can forage right here for the best deals on everything from toilet paper to light bulbs? Below is just a smattering of what Amazon has to offer this midsummer sales extravaganza. Time to take advantage of epic discounts on everyday items... before they're gone.
Beauty
Pantene Shampoo and Sulfate Free Conditioner, Twin Pack
With over 5,800 perfect reviews and counting, grab a deal on Pantene's sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner. This formula is free of dyes, mineral oils and silicones. Rose, mint and lily of the valley are fresh for summer.
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water
If you haven't yet discovered Micellar water, now's your chance. Suitable for sensitive skin, it's less harsh than astringent. It's your daily cleanser, removing makeup with ease without drying your skin. No rinse, just clean.
Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, 5.3 oz.(150 g) 234 ml (Pack of 1)
Hair-stressing summer heat calls for constant showers. Don't have time to do that do? Then dry shampoo is for you! Great for oily hair and, without talc or aluminum, it's safe for frequent use. Just spray, brush and go.
Health & Wellness
Amazon Basic Care Ibuprofen Tablets, Fever Reducer and Pain Relief, 500 Count
Half off this medicine cabinet go-to. For that tough headache or sore muscles, ibuprofen is key. Why not save? This is a two-for-one deal on a large bottle of 500.
Mustela Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Broad Spectrum
Kid-safe sunscreen makes sense for everyone, and this SPF 50 will provide the sun protection you need this summer. Save 40% on this highly rated mineral-based sunscreen that's waterproof and safe for face and body.
Paper goods
Presto! 308-Sheet Mega Roll Toilet Paper, Ultra-Soft, 6 Count
Save 24% on the super soft TP your family loves. Twenty-four Mega rolls will last longer and cost less than similar tissue, like Charmin. Stock up now, and once you're hooked you can ask Alexa to send you more.
Fuyit Eco-Friendly 250Pcs Disposable Paper Plates Set with Cutlery
Summer BBQs and picnics call for paper plates and plasticware. Till now. Stock up on essential partyware that's biodegradable and made completely out of plant material. Tree-free and no cleanup.
Home essentials
Amazon Basics Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 13 Gallon, 120 Count
A highly rated bestseller, Amazon Basic's 13-gallon trash bags have a convenient drawstring tie, so no spills when you take the garbage out. For ten cents a bag, you can stockpile a couple years' worth.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit
Ready to smarten up your home? Get 70% off this Echo Dot, and start by telling Alexa what to do. At this price, you can grab one for every room. It even comes with a free smart bulb, so you'll never have to get off the sofa again.
Woolzies Organic Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack
Skip those antiquated dryer sheets — they're bad for the planet and keep costing you money. Dryer balls reduce drying time, saving energy, while fluffing your laundry to reduce wrinkles and static cling. Lasts for 1,000 loads.
TVs and home theater
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV
Enjoy a world of entertainment at your fingertips with the Insignia full HD Smart TV. Thanks to built-in Fire TV, you can easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.
Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV, $100 (was $180), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $280 (was $450), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $750 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $140 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Headphones and earbuds
Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
You can expect superior audio quality, of course, courtesy of 6mm speaker drivers that produce crisp, powerful sound and heart-thumping bass. Trust us — these earbuds sound way better than the ones that came with your phone!
Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (was $249), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $227 (was $350), amazon.com
JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones, $89 (was $150), amazon.com
TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds, $24 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, $100 (was $120), amazon.com
Tablets and tech
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Read wherever the road takes you with the Kindle Paperwhite! Now waterproof, you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or even in the bath.
HP 2020 Flagship 14 Chromebook Laptop Computer, $162 (was $217), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $310 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $136 (was $160), amazon.com
JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $114 (was $150), amazon.com
Halo View Fitness Tracker, $45 (was $80), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch, $300 (was $350), amazon.com
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $199), amazon.com
Smart home
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen
Make your home life easier with the power of Alexa. Set timers, ask questions, add items to lists, create calendar events and reminders, and so much more — with just your voice!
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
SimplySmart Home PhotoShare Friends and Family Smart Digital Photo Frame, $133 (was $180), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
eero 6+ dual-band mesh, $194 (was $299), amazon.com
Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope, $12 (was $14), amazon.com
Vacuums
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Clean your home smarter with the Roomba 692! This robovac grabs dirt from carpets and hard floors and can be scheduled to clean, even when you're far from home.
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $120 with on-page coupon (was $420), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $112 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Bissell 2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Vacuum, $140 (was $196), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, $180 (was $319), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $170 (was $280), amazon.com
Kitchen
Ultrean 4.2-quart Air Fryer
Get your fry on the healthier way with Ultrean. Roast, bake and grill with no or less oil; its nonstick pan, heat-resistant handle and detachable, dishwasher-safe basket make it easy to clean.
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Mialoe Portable Blender, $22 (was $26), amazon.com
Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven, $95 (was $130), amazon.com
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender, $33 (was $50), amazon.com
Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
GE Food Processor, $99 (was $159), amazon.com
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6, $99 (was $130), amazon.com
Beauty
Olay Regenerist Retinol Night Moisturizer
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Facial Moisturizer penetrates deep into skin, visibly improving fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firmness, dark spots, and pores so you wake up to younger-looking, radiant skin.
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $17 (was $27), amazon.com
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, $6 (was $9), amazon.com
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
First Botany Hair Growth Shampoo Conditioner Set, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Style
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets
Flexible, breathable and lightweight, these ultra-soft leggings are designed to perfectly contour your body, with a high waist that ensures both compression and support.
Auselily Women Summer Casual Beach Cover Up, $26 (was $31), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $29 (was $41), amazon.com
Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress, $37 (was $46), amazon.com
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Sandals, $35 (was $55), amazon.com
BB DAKOTA by Steve Madden Women's Fields of Gold Dress, $41 (was $69), amazon.com
BELONGSCI Women's Dress, $30 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Bedding and home
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheet Set
This 6-piece bedding set has everything you need for a great night’s rest. Specially stitched for year-round comfort, these sheets are moisture-resistant and designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
Meritlife Queen Size All Season Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, $30 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $62), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Pillows, $27.50 (was $50), amazon.com
Madison Park Full/Queen Quilt Set Cottage Coastal Design, $83 (was $120), amazon.com
Lawn and garden
Dewdroo 100 ft. Expandable Garden Hose
Get rid of your bulky traditional garden hose with this nifty expandable version that is lightweight, durable, and saves tons of space!
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap, $36 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $19 (was $33), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com
Dewdroo Expandable Garden Hose 100ft, $35 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Luggage
SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Medium Luggage
Get through a crowded airport easily with this stylish check-in luggage with 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels and a locking retractable push/pull handle.
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels, $150 (was $190), amazon.com
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, $91 (was $190), amazon.com
SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA 17-Inch Laptop Backpack, $67 (was $90), amazon.com
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, $68 (was $120), amazon.com
Outdoor
Oileus Folding Portable Beach Chair 2-pack
These beach chairs are made with a breathable and cooling mesh fabric that allows air to flow while you sit, and include arm cushions and an easy-to-reach cup holder and storage bag to hold drinks or personal items.
Sebor Deluxe XL Pop-up Beach Tent, $49 (was $100), amazon.com
Keter Westwood 150 Gallon Resin Large Deck Box, $234 (was $430), amazon.com
Oileus Foding Portable Beach Chair 2-pack, $110 (was $140), amazon.com
Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers 2-pack, $160 (was $190), amazon.com
Click N' Play Beach Toys for Kids, $18 (was $25), amazon.com