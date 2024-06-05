Amazon Prime Day 2024: Here's everything to know about Amazon's big sale in July and the best deals to shop now

It's time to get ready for Amazon Prime Day! This mega, Amazon summer sale extravaganza is one of the best times of the year to score deep discounts on a massive range of goodies across categories — from beauty and home to tech and outdoors and oh so much more. There are tons of incredible deals to wade through on the big day(s), and it's important to plan ahead to make sure you maximize your experience. So to ensure you're properly prepped, here's everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024, including a few Amazon deals you can "Add to Cart" right now.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon hasn't released the official dates of their Prime Day sales event for 2024, but, if previous years are anything to go by, we're confident it will once again be sometime in July. Last year's summer Prime Day ran from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12. July Prime Day was set on a Tuesday and Wednesday in 2022, as well. So the smart money's on another round of mid-week madness. In any case, you don't have to wait to start shopping markdowns — keep on scrolling to see some of our fave items that are already on sale at Amazon.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day, a tradition that the retailer launched in July 2015, is a massive site-wide savings event exclusive only to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you're not yet a member, don't sweat it — You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more all year 'round.) Not ready to join the club yet? Well, you can sign up for Amazon Prime at any time, including during PD itself. Along with the exclusive savings, you'll also be able to take advantage of benefits like free shipping.

What will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Information on specific markdowns is soon to come, but we already have a tantalizing taste of the deals in store at Amazon Prime Day 2024. They include sweet savings on timely categories like warm-weather fashion finds, outdoor must-haves, and classics like electronics and kitchenware. Plus, it's almost guaranteed that the retailer will be offering big deals on their house-brand products, like Kindle, Fire TV, Echo, Ring and more.

Like last year's Prime Days, we're expecting mega markdowns on big brands like Apple, Ninja and Samsung, along with discounts on Yahoo reader favorites and highly reviewed bestsellers. Unlike Black Friday, where holiday shopping reigns supreme, Prime Day is particularly well-timed for checking a host of items off your own list, like travel necessities, summer-entertaining supplies, and upgrades for the home, office and even your beauty routine.

How do I find the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

Stick with us here at Yahoo to stay apprised of all the emerging deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024. We'll have category experts on deck to keep you up to date on all the marked-down must-haves. We'll also be comparing prices with other retailers (and delving into price histories), so you can be sure you're getting actual deals — and this coverage will extend throughout all of Amazon Prime Day, so check back often for updates.

Will other retailers have sales?

Plenty of other online retailers try to get in on the savings action, so sales will often start a little earlier at places like Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, Sephora and more. We also know that Walmart's own version of the event, Walmart+ Week, will be hitting on June 17 and lasting through June 23. Like Prime Day, this event is exclusively for Walmart+ members — becoming a member couldn't be easier; simply click here and you'll have the option to start with a free 30-day trial to see how you like it.

The best Amazon deals to shop ahead of Prime Day 2024

Prime Day deals technically won't be live until July. However, Amazon is already rolling out impressive early markdowns as a lead-up to Prime Day. Snap up these steals now.

Amazon Vegamour Gro Hair Serum $26 $64 Save $38 A favorite of celebs like Nicole Kidman, this top-selling serum was formulated to improve the appearance of thinning hair, leaving it looking thicker and fuller. Vegamour has become such a popular brand that it doesn't really need to have sales for its stuff to go flying off the virtual shelves. With that in mind, markdowns are few and far between, so if you're curious about trying Nicole's beloved serum, we recommend grabbing it while you can save $34. $26 at Amazon

Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation) $300 $329 Save $29 with coupon If you've been curious about all the hype around Apple's popular tablets, now's your chance for a firsthand peek — this tenth-generation model is its all-time-low price on Amazon when you apply the on-page coupon, knocking the cost down to just $300. This iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Liquid Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) Save $29 with coupon $300 at Amazon

Amazon Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 You're not gonna need a bigger boat — er, shopping cart — for this Shark, because it weighs in at under 4 pounds. You're getting a sleek stick vac and handheld in one, meaning it's equally useful for zapping up dust from your floor as it is for cleaning furniture, stairs and even the interior of your car. Plus, you can't beat its cordless design — isn't having to find a new outlet every time you switch rooms the worst part of vacuuming? $100 at Amazon

Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it comes in 12 lovely colors. Check out our roundup of the best bras of 2024 for more. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner $440 $681 Save $241 Hoisting a heavy AC into a window isn't anyone's idea of a good time, and if you'd like to cool your home without putting your back at risk, this No. 1 bestselling portable air conditioner will do the trick. It's powerful enough to cover up to 700 square feet and has castors on the bottom that make it easy to move from room to room. According to many reviewers, it's also a breeze to install. This is the best price we've seen since last year. $440 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $430 at Groupon

Amazon Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 Slicing and dicing just got way more fun, thanks to this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. You'll get an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife and protective sheaths for each. Since they're color-coded, you can designate one for meat, one for vegetables — no cross-contamination to see here. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle $180 $370 Save $190 So, your outdoor space is too small for a grill, and you'd really like to avoid a house full of smoke — but you're still craving those charred foods of summer. This indoor grill sears proteins and veggies like a champ, but its smoke control system means you won't be breathing in soot while you cook. In addition to a grill plate, it comes with a flat-top griddle (smash burgers, anyone?) and you'll be able to fit up to six steaks at a time on its roomy cooking surface. Bonus: It comes with a food thermometer for accurate results every time. Check out our roundup of the best grills of 2024 for more. $180 at Amazon

Amazon Bronax Slides $24 $36 Save $12 These No. 1 Amazon bestsellers are specially designed to make it feel like you're walking on clouds, thanks to a thick sole that cushions every step. The slip-ons work great at the beach, pool or just around the house. Choose from a huge range of colors (15, to be exact). $24 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $133 $345 Save $212 Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so they know a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling collection is majorly marked down (65% off) and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for 2024 for more. $133 at Amazon

Amazon Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer $60 $100 Save $40 with coupon Whether you know a dad who's a grilling machine (Father's Day is June 16!) or want your meat to come out perfectly every time, this popular probe is down to the lowest price we've seen. What sets it apart from the rest is that you can pair it with your phone via an app and read the temperature that way, allowing you to focus on other tasks rather than babysitting your steak. Save $40 with coupon $60 at Amazon

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty hand tool is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this No. 1 bestseller is cordless for even more convenience. Overgrown shrubs, you've met your match. Save $40 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $26 Save $9 Our reviewer wrote of the viral-favorite super-scrubber, "It's conveniently water-resistant, with a small brush head that is designed to fit into tight corners and small spaces — think grout lines, faucets, window edges, tire crevices. ... Now that I've seen the wonders the Rubbermaid Reveal can work on stained grout, I'll be using it for pretty much any cleaning chore involving scrubbing." $17 at Amazon

Amazon Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set $80 $150 Save $70 This popular 10-piece nonstick cookware set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.4-quart saucepan with lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid and a silicone turner. These days, a single pan can cost more than all of that! Plus, each piece is PFOA-free and can be used on all cooktops. $80 at Amazon

