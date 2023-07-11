Slime the grime away with this incredible cleaning gel — it's just $6 for Prime Day

Nooks and crannies are the worst part of any cleaning job. It can feel almost impossible to scrub out that stuck-in grime, whether in your keyboard or deep in the recesses of your car's air vents. Enter ColorCoral’s Universal Cleaning Gel, a "magical" lemon-scented putty that’s designed to pull out dust and debris from keyboards, dashboards, air conditioners, TVs, laptops and more. It boasts nearly 30,000 rave reviews, and it’s on sale right now for just $6 (originally $12) at Amazon for Prime Day.

ColorCoral ColorCoral Gel Dust Cleaner $6 $12 Save $6 with coupon Grossed out by the dust, dirt and schmutz lurking inside your dashboard crevices and computer keyboard? Look to the goo! Save $6 with coupon $6 at Amazon

Here’s how it works: Simply knead a small piece of the gel into a ball and flatten it against the surface you want to clean. That’s it! Once you pull it away, all the nasties come with it. The stuff is reusable, so keep cleaning away until it turns dark from all the horrors you've been subjecting it to. It even leaves behind a pleasant lemony smell.

What's this cleaning gel made of? Nobody knows! We only know it'll leave your gnarliest, hardest-to-reach spaces clean and fresh. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon shoppers are seriously obsessed with this gel.

“I used this to clean out the little holes on my iPhone 13,” began one former skeptic. “Before I used it, people kept telling me they could barely hear me, and the voice-to-text and audio assistant could never understand what I was saying. I used this product for about three to five minutes, and I didn't expect much from it. To my surprise, it cleared up pretty much all the problems I was having. ... I can't recommend this product enough. It worked way better than I could ever ask for.”

“This gel seems to do the trick to lift dirt, dust and debris off of my dash, my console and my guitars,” said another five-star fan. “It does a great job and doesn't seem to leave any residue for the most part. Sometimes I go to the donut shop on the way to work and get an everything bagel, which leaves tons of seeds and whatever else they put on those stinking things, all over my car interior. This goo picks it all up quickly. I bought a second one just for guitars.”

“Like a lot of people, I eat at my desk," shared this reviewer. "Crumbs were getting everywhere. Plus, my cat loved to lie on my keyboard if I was using my laptop. It does such a great job of getting fur and crumbs up. So much better than an air can. Must have for all office desks.”

ColorCoral Gel Dust Cleaner $6 $12 Save $6 with coupon A clean keyboard is a happy keyboard — say farewell to snack residue! Save $6 with coupon $6 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $90 $200 Save $110 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $60 Save $43 with coupon See at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $210 $350 Save $139 See at Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones $298 $350 Save $52 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

JBL Quantum 100 - Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

TVs

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV $147 $225 Save $78 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $100 $400 Save $300 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV $365 $450 Save $85 See at Amazon

Insignia All-New 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $150 $350 Save $200 See at Amazon

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Smart Fire TV $350 $600 Save $250 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $55 $100 Save $45 See at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Jumper 14-inch Laptop $500 with coupon See at Amazon

Sgin 17-inch Windows 11 Laptop $1,600 $1,800 Save $200 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $270 $329 Save $59 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop $259 $700 Save $441 See at Amazon

Roku Express (New) HD Streaming Device $19 $30 Save $11 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11.6" HD 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook $290 $500 Save $210 See at Amazon

Raymate Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker $30 $77 Save $47 See at Amazon

Raemao X6 Massage Gun $40 $200 Save $160 with coupon See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $23 $70 Save $47 with coupon See at Amazon