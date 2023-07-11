Slime the grime away with this incredible cleaning gel — it's just $6 for Prime Day
Nooks and crannies are the worst part of any cleaning job. It can feel almost impossible to scrub out that stuck-in grime, whether in your keyboard or deep in the recesses of your car's air vents. Enter ColorCoral’s Universal Cleaning Gel, a "magical" lemon-scented putty that’s designed to pull out dust and debris from keyboards, dashboards, air conditioners, TVs, laptops and more. It boasts nearly 30,000 rave reviews, and it’s on sale right now for just $6 (originally $12) at Amazon for Prime Day.
ColorCoral Gel Dust Cleaner
Grossed out by the dust, dirt and schmutz lurking inside your dashboard crevices and computer keyboard? Look to the goo!
Here’s how it works: Simply knead a small piece of the gel into a ball and flatten it against the surface you want to clean. That’s it! Once you pull it away, all the nasties come with it. The stuff is reusable, so keep cleaning away until it turns dark from all the horrors you've been subjecting it to. It even leaves behind a pleasant lemony smell.
Amazon shoppers are seriously obsessed with this gel.
“I used this to clean out the little holes on my iPhone 13,” began one former skeptic. “Before I used it, people kept telling me they could barely hear me, and the voice-to-text and audio assistant could never understand what I was saying. I used this product for about three to five minutes, and I didn't expect much from it. To my surprise, it cleared up pretty much all the problems I was having. ... I can't recommend this product enough. It worked way better than I could ever ask for.”
“This gel seems to do the trick to lift dirt, dust and debris off of my dash, my console and my guitars,” said another five-star fan. “It does a great job and doesn't seem to leave any residue for the most part. Sometimes I go to the donut shop on the way to work and get an everything bagel, which leaves tons of seeds and whatever else they put on those stinking things, all over my car interior. This goo picks it all up quickly. I bought a second one just for guitars.”
“Like a lot of people, I eat at my desk," shared this reviewer. "Crumbs were getting everywhere. Plus, my cat loved to lie on my keyboard if I was using my laptop. It does such a great job of getting fur and crumbs up. So much better than an air can. Must have for all office desks.”
Gel Dust Cleaner
A clean keyboard is a happy keyboard — say farewell to snack residue!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
