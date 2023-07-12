The 200+ best Amazon Prime Day 2 deals and Lightning Sales to shop, STAT
It's Amazon Prime Day, day two, and the deals are still going strong. Amazon's yearly sale event runs through 11:59pm PT tonight, Wednesday, July 12, and Amazon Prime members can score ridiculously good Lightning Deals, major savings on smart TVs and other top tech favorites, home goods, beauty essentials and more. Now is the best time to get your hands on bargains before the holiday season — with many products seeing their lowest prices this year. “Amazon tends to offer the best prices on its products during Prime Day and then repeats those deals almost identically during Black Friday,” says Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot.
Our editors are determined to find you the best deals and keep this list updated, so you can check out the top 2023 Prime Day deals without having to endlessly scroll — quality over quantity, right? Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals, the best overall deals and some of the best sales on gaming accessories, clothing, headphones, vacuums and more.
Prime Day limited-time Lightning Deals
For the uninitiated, Amazon Prime's Lightning Deals are some of the deepest discounts you can find during this mid-summer shopping event — but they only last for a short period of time. That means you need to grab these bargains when you see them. For more Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals, check out our comprehensive guide, updated with the latest and greatest as they come in.
Bodi-well Massage Gun$20$50Save $30
Upperizon Portable Monitor$100$280Save $180
Bitvae Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Pressure Sensor$26$60Save $34
D·S 30oz Blue Tumbler Stainless Steel Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Mug$13$20Save $7
FunWater Inflatable SUP$192$240Save $48
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan$14$25Save $11
Bedluxury 3-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper$98$160Save $62 with coupon
Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape$24$37Save $13
MEATER Block: 4-Probe Premium WiFi Smart Meat Thermometer$240$350Save $110
NOCO Boost Plus Car Battery Booster Pack$80$125Save $45
AlphaMed Blood Pressure Monitor for Home Use$32$40Save $8
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales right now
HENCKELS Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
It's dang near unheard of to see the top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives makes cooking easier, not to mention safer. “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How does 62% off grab you?
Insignia 24-inch Fire TV
Even though the price is (very) low, the wow factor on this Fire TV is high. The Insignia has a picture as crisp and colors as vivid as models well above its price point. The audio, too, is top-notch. Alexa voice controls make it incredibly easy to navigate and find your new favorite binge-worthy show.
Fire TV Stick Lite
Easy as pie: Simply plug it into one of your TV’s HDMI ports and it’ll search for your home’s Wi-Fi network and wait for you to log in. Once synced, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels.
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock
The adorable Dot features a ton of cool features packed into a sleek design. Enjoy crisp vocals and balanced bass while you use Alexa to crank up the tunes, play the news, set reminders and settle an argument.
Fire TV Cube
Meet Amazon's Fire TV Cube, a handy all-in-one streaming centerpiece that instantly brings Alexa to just about every entertainment device.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
With a total of over 24 hours of listening time, nearly effortless setup and a slew of powerful features, these Airpods offer a fantastic value that you don't want to miss. Could 507,000+ five-star Amazon reviewers be wrong?
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
The Fire HD 8 is a versatile tablet for consuming entertainment. You don't get access to the full roster of Android apps, but the bang for the buck here is just incredible.
This self-cleaning blender will help you whip up smoothies, juices, hot soups, flours, dough, nut butter, frozen desserts, batters, dressings, sauces, non-dairy milks and more.
Bio Bidet Bliss Elongated White Smart Toilet Seat
Want to really upgrade your bathroom experience? Also from Bio Bidet comes this top-rated toilet seat, the Bliss BB2000, which features a heated toilet seat and customized water temperature, pressure and nozzle position. Along with a handy night light, the bidet also comes equipped with a wireless remote so you can control all the functions from one spot. You can save money on toilet paper, too, as it has a built-in warm air dryer.
Ember Smart Mug 2
Keep your morning coffee at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for over an hour with a fully charged Ember mug — $50 off right now during Prime Day.
Raemao X6 Massage Gun
Amazon's No. 1 bestselling massage gun is nearly 80% off for Prime Day. With 10 speeds and 15 different heads, it's a winner for sure.
Ring Video Doorbell
See everything that's happening on your front porch and around your home with this blazing-smart video doorbell. It streams content at 1080p resolution, lets you chat with visitors, and so much more.
Amazon Eero mesh WiFi router
Say goodbye to bad connections and sluggish downloads for good.
Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal
Hair today, gone tomorrow! This gizmo uses professional-grade IPL technology to break the cycle of regrowth for permanent results.
With a wide screen, an 11th Gen processor and enough RAM to handle most any task, this is a great all-around laptop.
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount
This holder works with almost any model phone and vehicle. Mount it to your dashboard, windshield or vent without leaving a trace when you remove it.
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Comfy Crocs have long been the No. 1 bestselling shoes on Amazon, and for good reason. They're loved by podiatrists, chiropractors, restaurant workers and a ridiculous 445,000 Amazon shoppers.
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
C'mon — it has 'cooling' right in its name AND a bunch of holes in it. Can't you just feel the ventilation? Save 60% for Prime Day!
Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen)$30$60Save $30 with Prime
What should you buy on Amazon Prime Day?
There are a lot of great deals to take advantage of, and they're across a wide range of categories. Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site SheFinds.com, says electronics are usually winners, specifically smartphones, laptops, tablets, headphones and smart home devices. She also recommends looking at home and kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, blenders and air fryers. Many clothing brands and beauty companies participate in Prime Day too, offering discounts on their products, Madhok says. "This includes makeup, skincare, clothing and shoes."Even simple things, such as Amazon Basics toilet paper and Amazon Fresh coffee "usually offer good markdowns."
How can I get the best Amazon Prime Day deals?
You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day deals. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. If you're a Prime member, you can also take advantage of Prime Day's "Invite-Only" deals. Those are products with special deals that Prime members can request access to. Check out the top navigation bar on the Deals page and click on the "Invite-Only" icon with TV to explore the special discounts.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: 70% off or more
The Raemao Massage Gun is backed by more than 9,000 perfect ratings and comes with 15 attachments to ensure that you hit the right spot every time. Most portable massagers include only two or three attachments. And yes, that many choices can be overwhelming, but for now just know that the flat head is suitable for all body parts and is a good place to start before moving on to others that pinpoint specific muscles. One five-star reviewer said it is solidly built with "amazing battery life," adding that it's an "excellent choice for anyone looking to alleviate muscle pain and tension." Another shopper said it “soothes muscle aches in a matter of seconds.”
$42 with coupon
$200 at Amazon
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Cordless Vacuum with 1.2L Dust Cup and 80,000 PRM Brushless Motor, Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Large Detachable Battery up to 35 mins Run Time (Grey Red)$144$600Save $456
TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100
Jumper 14-inch Laptop$500
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$17$60Save $43 with coupon
Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: 50% off or more
Want a way to smarten up your existing entertainment center without buying a new TV? The Fire TV Stick 4K is the best all-around option. It's affordable, enables super-high-def resolution and is lightning fast. This nifty little device plugs into an HDMI port on your TV and gives you access to all the Fire TV features you could ask for, including voice control through the Alexa Voice Remote. Cool, right? This powerful streaming stick provides crystal clear 4K imagery and puts all of your favorite streaming apps at your fingertips, so you can get from kicking back to pressing play in no time.
$25 for Prime members
$55 at Amazon
Rockland Journey Softside Upright 4-Piece Luggage Set$90$219Save $129
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet$90$190Save $100
Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera$30$60Save $30
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine$80$185Save $105
23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit$98$199Save $101
Adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants$24$50Save $26
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7$13Save $6
London Fog Chelsea 25" Expandable Spinner$168$420Save $252
Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence, 1 Replacement Brush Head, 1 Travel Case, Midnight Black$100$200Save $100
The Drop Women's @caralynmirand Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress$18$50Save $32
Hotor Leak-Proof Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$9$18Save $9
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$20Save $10 with coupon
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum$100$200Save $100 with coupon
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on headphones and earbuds
The earbuds that need no introduction (but we'll give them one anyway): Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers incredible sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully juiced. They're waterproof and sweat-resistant, too, so don't worry it if you get caught in the rain or wear them during a particularly intense gym sesh. And the price can't be beat — at $30 off, you're getting an earful for a song.
"I absolutely LOVE my AirPods!" raved one of the 507,000+ five-star Amazon reviewers. "I’ve been using cheap ear buds for a long time now, and I have had to keep buying new ones because all of them have had one issue or another. I decided to stop messing around and just spend the money to get some of these, and I’m SO glad I did! I’ve had zero issues with them, they charge quickly, the charge lasts a good amount of time and the sound is amazing. Definitely recommend! 100% worth the price."
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$199$329Save $130
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$19$60Save $41 with coupon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones$210$350Save $139
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$199$249Save $50
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones$298$350Save $52
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones$90$200Save $110
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on tablets, gaming and other tech
This Jumper 14-inch laptop is down to just $290 from its usual price of $1,100 and includes 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a processor that can rev up to 2.4GHz. That's everything you need for daily work and even some lightweight gaming. What's not to adore? "This is faster, better quality, smoother, lighter, brighter [than my old laptop] and so simple and easy to use. It has superb screen quality, particularly watching movies but even for gaming," one smitten user said. "I'm using it for online shopping, emails, video, TV, YouTube, social media and chat and its working smoothly for everything. What a great buy!!"
Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — with a $50 Amazon Gift Card$299$349Save $50
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$279$329Save $50
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB (Renewed)$199$370Save $171
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)$200$289Save $89
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet$55$100Save $45
Google Nest Smart Thermostat$85$130Save $45
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock$30$60Save $30
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop$256$700Save $444
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11.6" HD 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook$290$500Save $210
Alpha 7 III Full-frame Interchangeable Lens Camera$1,498$1,998Save $500
Amazon Prime Day 2023: $25-and-under deals
The Echo Dot 5th Gen will tell you what time it is in more ways than one — it can show song titles, the current weather and much more. The Echo Dot with Clock gives major bang for the buck — plus, its face automatically dims in the evening, so you don't have to worry about being woken up by startlingly bright numbers.
$23 for Prime members
$50 at Amazon
Tile Mate 1-Pack Bluetooth Tracker Keys Finder$18$25Save $7
Echo Glow$17$30Save $13
Isopho Large Sandproof Beach Blanket$16$22Save $6
Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle$14$23Save $8
Yeti Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator for the Slim Hard Seltzer Cans, White$13$25Save $13
Portable Keypad Door Lock$9$15Save $6
Nature's Bounty Complete Protein$14$25Save $11
Aerlang Massage Gun$24$70Save $46
Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$10$18Save $8
Blink Mini$18$35Save $17
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)$23$50Save $27
Fire TV Stick Lite$15$30Save $15
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo$24$30Save $6