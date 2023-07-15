The 5 best post-Prime Day deals you can get on Amazon this Saturday — save up to 50%

Stay primed to save with the best post-Prime Day deals this Saturday. (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? Our team has scoured the best Amazon sales to put together a handy rundown of the top deals on the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best post-Prime Day deals? Well, you can score a popular Fire TV for just $65. Or maybe fan-favorite earbuds for just $16? Hey, there's a lot to explore — so let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Lysmoski Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal Device $79 $200 Save $121 with coupon Hair removal at home has never been easier, thanks to this IPL gadget. And right now, it's just $79. Save $121 with coupon $79 at Amazon

Get silky smooth skin with the help of this laser hair remover tool. It's lightweight and has an ergonomically designed shape that makes it easy to hold and maneuver. It also comes equipped with a freezing point function that eliminates the burning feeling that other IPL tools give — making it a painless experience.

"The laser is incredibly effective, delivering noticeable results after just a few sessions," said this smooth customer. "Additionally, the machine is user-friendly, with intuitive controls and a compact design that makes it convenient to use at home. I highly recommend this cooling hair removal laser machine for anyone seeking a hassle-free and effective solution for hair removal."

Need a TV for the guest room, dorm room, garage or kitchen? This Insignia 24-incher offers a vibrant HD view and comes with built-in Fire TV, Alexa, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube TV and more.

"I bought this to replace an older television, and it's great," a five-star reviewer raved. "The picture quality is perfect, and I love that it's a smart TV. It has a nice sturdy stand and has held up well since I bought it. I never buy anything without doing a lot of research and reading lots of reviews. I'm happy I went with this TV, and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a good quality television at a good price."

Renpho Renpho Active Massage Gun $60 $90 Save $30 with coupon Relieve your back — and arms and legs and more — with this popular at-home massager. Get it for $30 off with the on-page coupon! Save $30 with coupon $60 at Amazon

This massage gun comes in tres handy when you don’t want to book an appointment with, or shell out a ton of money on, a masseuse. Instead, grab hold of it, take aim and melt away into a state of calm. It has multiple attachments for getting into all your bodily nooks and crannies, all of which can be deployed at one of five power levels.

One shopper exclaimed: "Whoa...Wow! Wow! Wow!" They added, "With a brushless motor and a very efficient and quiet mechanism, this little powerhouse massages deep even on the lowest setting. You can have it on the lowest setting and press as hard as you want. It doesn't slow down, it doesn't strain, it doesn't skip a beat."

Tozo Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon Between the easy setup, impressive battery life and ridiculously low price, this is one deal you don't want to miss. Save $14 with coupon $16 at Amazon

These buds are IPX5 waterproof, which means you don't want to wear them in the shower, but you can use them in a rainstorm or during a sweaty workout without worry. They deliver 22 hours of battery power on a charge, and the case provides another day's worth of listening! Fans are loving every minute of it.

"These are so comfortable in my small ears," one reviewer declared. "Noise cancellation is great, easy to use. So far, the battery life is excellent. But please note I do not wear them 24/7 — I may pop them in when I'm doing chores at the barn or stuff around the house. But because I cannot hear anything even with one of them on, I have to remove them often!"

Amazon Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows, 2 Pack $50 $100 Save $50 Stay cool throughout the sweltering summer! This firm sleeping pillow is designed to make sure you're always sleeping on the chilly side of the pillow by allowing air to pass through the holes and keep the flow moving. $50 at Amazon

If you run hot during your slumber, the purple Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow is packed with features to help keep you chill and comfy while you snooze. It's crafted from memory foam, which helps provide impressive support that cradles your head and neck in bed, and it has ventilation holes to allow air to pass through, cooling off your pillow, and your noggin, in the process. It's even infused with a special cooling gel to help keep it — and you — from overheating during the night. And the aforementioned memory foam means the Pharmedoc won't easily lose its shape like so many forgetful pillows out there.

More than 2,400 Amazon shoppers have given the Pharmedoc a perfect review. One satisfied snoozer called this the "best pillow." Tell us more! "I have had a terrible time finding the right pillow. They are either too hard or they squish down by morning, and either way I wake up with neck, back and jaw pain. This pillow is great. I love it!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $16 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $10 $27 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $180 See at Amazon

MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $160 $404 Save $244 with coupon See at Amazon

Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum $91 $250 Save $159 with code and coupon Copied! Code: YEEDIVACX90 Copied! Code: YEEDIVACX90 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $26 $40 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $150 $350 Save $200 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 $266 Save $166 with coupon See at Amazon

Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum $170 $237 Save $67 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $128 $345 Save $217 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine $100 $185 Save $85 See at Amazon

Cosori Food Dehydrator with 50 Recipes $42 $70 Save $28 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart $30 $79 Save $48 See at Amazon

Home

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle $14 $31 Save $17 See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $32 $60 Save $28 with coupon See at Amazon

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap $40 $45 Save $5 with code Copied! Code: 25EARLYJULY Copied! Code: 25EARLYJULY See at Amazon