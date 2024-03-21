Amazon pet deal: Save 60% on the Catit Flower fountain at the Big Spring sale

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Our feline friends can be picky and stubborn when it comes to getting their daily nutrients. Luckily, there's the Reviewed-approved Catit Flower fountain that can provide fresh water for cats 24/7. This top-rated fountain pumps water all day long, allowing cats to drink at their leisure, and right now, it's on sale for a limited time during Amazon’s Big Spring sale.

Catit Flower Fountain

Product image of Catit Flower Fountain

Catit Flower Fountain

Save 60% on this feline-friendly water fountain we love.

$15.41 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $23.58)

Why we love the Catit Flower Fountain

According to our tester, the Catit Flower fountain can satisfy the thirst of the most bougie cats around. It's easy to use and even though you have to plug it in, our experts noted that it was actually pretty quiet. This water fountain will provide your cats with high-quality H20 and all you have to do is swap out the replaceable filter every few months. The Catit design is also super cute—it features a happy little flower that lets water run from its petals and comes in three shades: green, blue, and stainless steel.

Is the Catit Flower Fountain worth it?

Definitely! The Catit Flower fountain is already adored by our reviewers and our executive editor of partner content, Kate Ellsworth, has enjoyed the item for over three years. "The Catit water fountain is one of the best things I've ever purchased for my cats," she said. "It encourages them to drink more water, it's quiet, it's easy to use, and cute to boot. If you're hunting for a solid cat water fountain for your felines, it doesn't get better than this one."

To make matters even better, the current discounted price goes easy on your wallet. At the Amazon Big Spring sale, you can get the Catit creation for just $23.58 thanks to a 51% discount on the product page and an additional $3.85 markdown when you click the on-page coupon. If you want to give your cats the best of the best, we recommend shopping this limited-time deal on the Catit Flower fountain today.

