An interior designer picks the best outdoor sectionals on sale at Amazon — save up to $300
Summer is almost upon us, and that means it's time to bask in the sunshine. Can you have class outside today? Yes, you can! Take your work outside during the week, then party al fresco all weekend. All you need is a comfortable seating area (this way you can take naps between Zoom calls or cocktails).
PE Wicker Sofa Set, 4-Piece 6-Seater Sectional With Cushions$390 $560Save $170
Aoxun 8-Piece Patio Furniture Set With 43" Fire Pit Table$600 $900Save $300 with code
PE Rattan Outdoor Patio Furniture Sectional Conversation Set$530 $700Save $170 with code
Best Choice 6-Piece, 7-Seater Wicker Patio Furniture Set$700 $900Save $200
Rattaner 9-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Set with Glass Table$970 $1,020Save $50
Odqpis Aluminum Patio Sofa Outdoor Sectional Set with Tea Table$1,100 $1,300Save $200 with code
Homrest Patio Furniture Set with Coffee Table$650 $900Save $250 with code
Yitahome 7-Piece Patio Furniture Set$520 $700Save $180 with code
My recommendation as a designer: an outdoor sectional. If you've never considered one before, sectionals are super-versatile. Many sets contain pieces that can be configured in numerous ways, customizing your space and maximizing your patio's potential. Move components as needed for lounging poolside or enjoying shrimp skewers, expanding your dining area.
Right now it's easy to make your patio dreams come true, thanks to some amazing sales at Amazon. I've curated my favorite sets for you below, and the sale prices will have you swooning (find more steals here). Get one before the summer is officially underway.
PE Wicker Sofa Set, 4-Piece 6-Seater Sectional With Cushions
Aoxun 8-Piece Patio Furniture Set With 43" Fire Pit Table
One enthusiastic owner proclaimed: "I am obsessed with this. Literally a whole vibe. Easy to assemble. Pillows have notches that keep them in place."
PE Rattan Outdoor Patio Furniture Sectional Conversation Set
Said one satisfied buyer: "This is a perfect outdoor furniture set for us. We like the color and size. It came in four boxes and it was easy to put together as it described. We are impressed with the waterproof cushions. It got all wet during a storm [but dried] pretty quickly."
Best Choice 6-Piece, 7-Seater Wicker Patio Furniture Set
One happy reviewer said: "My wife and I bought this set several months ago. We have thoroughly enjoyed the purchase. The set is decorative, durable, and has been exactly what was wanted for the oasis of our deck area. We would highly recommend the set for anyone looking for a nice addition to their patio or deck area."
Rattaner 9-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Set with Glass Table
This thrilled reviewer said: "Love, love, love this sectional! I was a little hesitant to purchase online without seeing it in person, and there weren’t any reviews at the time. But I am so glad we went ahead and purchased this one! It’s a beautiful color, both wicker and fabric (peacock blue is gorgeous!). Definitely water resistant. The water pools and can be brushed off without it soaking into the cushions. It took a while to assemble but was very straightforward and went a bit faster once we got the hang of it. Definitely recommend having two people to help as it can be time-consuming. Very comfortable and sturdy. Would highly recommend!"
Odqpis Aluminum Patio Sofa Outdoor Sectional Set with Tea Table
Said a supremely satisfied five-star reviewer: "We purchased this set to place on our pergola and couldn't be happier. The setup was simple and it is exactly as described. Super light weight and easy to reconfigure. The pillows and bench cushion are comfortable and look great."
Homrest Patio Furniture Set with Coffee Table
Yitahome 7-Piece Patio Furniture Set
Grab your pick in time for the launch of summer — and before it sells out.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get it quickly. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. Some of these options even include free shipping.
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.