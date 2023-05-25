An interior designer picks the best outdoor sectionals on sale at Amazon — save up to $300

High style for low prices! Get your patio polished with a new sectional before summer kicks off this weekend. (Photo: Amazon)

Summer is almost upon us, and that means it's time to bask in the sunshine. Can you have class outside today? Yes, you can! Take your work outside during the week, then party al fresco all weekend. All you need is a comfortable seating area (this way you can take naps between Zoom calls or cocktails).

My recommendation as a designer: an outdoor sectional. If you've never considered one before, sectionals are super-versatile. Many sets contain pieces that can be configured in numerous ways, customizing your space and maximizing your patio's potential. Move components as needed for lounging poolside or enjoying shrimp skewers, expanding your dining area.

Right now it's easy to make your patio dreams come true, thanks to some amazing sales at Amazon. I've curated my favorite sets for you below, and the sale prices will have you swooning (find more steals here). Get one before the summer is officially underway.

Rattaner PE Wicker Sofa Set, 4-Piece 6-Seater Sectional With Cushions $390 $560 Save $170 Serve up tropical poolside vibes with this turquoise sectional. Versatility abounds with three ottomans (no fighting over the chaise). Alternatively, one section can be turned into a glass-top table. Clip attachments keep pieces together where you configure them. $390 at Amazon

Aoxun Aoxun 8-Piece Patio Furniture Set With 43" Fire Pit Table $600 $900 Save $300 with code The whole kit and kaboodle, this set has not only two corner chairs, but also four armless chairs and a coffee table. It also includes a fire table set with 50,000 BTUs worth of propane-powered warmth to keep summer going well into the fall. Bonus: You can score an extra $100 off with the on-page coupon. Save $300 with code Copied! Code: Save $100 $600 at Amazon

One enthusiastic owner proclaimed: "I am obsessed with this. Literally a whole vibe. Easy to assemble. Pillows have notches that keep them in place."

Lausaint Home PE Rattan Outdoor Patio Furniture Sectional Conversation Set $530 $700 Save $170 with code I'm digging this light beige on black for bold backyard contrast, but this set comes in a variety of color combos (price may vary). This set boasts extra-thick seat cushions for comfy lounging. The cushion covers zip off for easy cleaning. Save $170 with code Copied! Code: Save $100 $530 at Amazon

Said one satisfied buyer: "This is a perfect outdoor furniture set for us. We like the color and size. It came in four boxes and it was easy to put together as it described. We are impressed with the waterproof cushions. It got all wet during a storm [but dried] pretty quickly."

Best Choice Products Best Choice 6-Piece, 7-Seater Wicker Patio Furniture Set $700 $900 Save $200 This sophisticated dining set is not quite a sectional, but it might as well be. Two chairs, two ottomans and a sofa surround the durable dining table. It'll bring the comfort; you bring the barbecue! $700 at Amazon

One happy reviewer said: "My wife and I bought this set several months ago. We have thoroughly enjoyed the purchase. The set is decorative, durable, and has been exactly what was wanted for the oasis of our deck area. We would highly recommend the set for anyone looking for a nice addition to their patio or deck area."

Rattaner Rattaner 9-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Set with Glass Table $970 $1,020 Save $50 This nine-piece set comes with all the bells and whistles: traction fabric under the cushions so they stay put, multiple configuration options, water-resistant materials, throw pillows and protective cover. It's available in four attractive colors. You can opt for a convenient storage coffee table with a glass top or a fire pit. $970 at Amazon

This thrilled reviewer said: "Love, love, love this sectional! I was a little hesitant to purchase online without seeing it in person, and there weren’t any reviews at the time. But I am so glad we went ahead and purchased this one! It’s a beautiful color, both wicker and fabric (peacock blue is gorgeous!). Definitely water resistant. The water pools and can be brushed off without it soaking into the cushions. It took a while to assemble but was very straightforward and went a bit faster once we got the hang of it. Definitely recommend having two people to help as it can be time-consuming. Very comfortable and sturdy. Would highly recommend!"

Odqpis Odqpis Aluminum Patio Sofa Outdoor Sectional Set with Tea Table $1,100 $1,300 Save $200 with code The variety of configurations you can create with this set is astounding (check out the video). It reconfigures easily so you can adjust to your mood, not just your patio confines. Stain-resistant, machine-washable covers keep this modern aesthetic as beautiful as it is functional. Plus, it's $200 off the regular price with the on-page coupon. Save $200 with code Copied! Code: Save $200 $1,100 at Amazon

Said a supremely satisfied five-star reviewer: "We purchased this set to place on our pergola and couldn't be happier. The setup was simple and it is exactly as described. Super light weight and easy to reconfigure. The pillows and bench cushion are comfortable and look great."

Homrest Homrest Patio Furniture Set with Coffee Table $650 $900 Save $250 with code This set offers a touch of glam on the deck. I love the contemporary metal legs juxtaposed with the natural-toned wicker weave — very much on trend. Water-repellant linen-look fabric and handwoven wicker complete the package. This set is already marked down by $150; it's a steal considering the additional $100 off with the on-page coupon. Save $250 with code Copied! Code: Save $100 $650 at Amazon

Yitahome Yitahome 7-Piece Patio Furniture Set $520 $700 Save $180 with code This seven-piece set allows for a bevy of possibilities. Thanks to its tufted back cushions, this one feels bespoke and beautiful. Sturdy rattan can deal with any weather summer dishes out. With this set, you get two corner sofas, four armchairs, two throw pillows and a glass-top table, along with six clips to keep your sections securely connected. It's already discounted by 20%, and you can grab an extra $30 off with the on-page coupon. Save $180 with code Copied! Code: Save $30 $520 at Amazon

Grab your pick in time for the launch of summer — and before it sells out.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get it quickly. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. Some of these options even include free shipping.

