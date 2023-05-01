8,000+ shoppers rave about these zero-gravity chairs, and a set of two is on sale for $98

Shopping Amazon's overstock sales is a surefire way to save some cash. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to save some moolah? Then don't overlook overstock sales. These rare sales are when there's just too much inventory and some of it has to go. That's what's happening right now at Amazon. There's a whole lot of stock, and to make sure it sells Amazon has dropped prices across the board. We hope that sounds good because it definitely is — in fact, we're adding a few things to our carts. Check them out.

This is a two-pack of zero gravity folding chairs. That means the price is about $45 per chair, which is an absolute steal. The set even includes an appropriately sized table with two built-in cupholders. The chairs are built with durable fabric that makes it possible to leave them outside, and you can spot-treat them for cleaning (though Amazon recommends against using chemicals).

"I bought the set with the table. No real setup involved and everything folds away tightly when not being used. I really like the zero -gravity feature, and you can adjust it to whatever feels right. Works fine in the upright position as well. The pillow is just right." said one happy shopper.

Alas, springtime means rising temps...but also rainy days. So it's always a good idea to keep an umbrella on hand or in your car, especially one that folds up for easy storage. This one is large enough to shelter two adults from the rain and comes in a sunshine-y yellow, but you can also find it in other six shades including black, green and pink.

One weather-beaten customer said, "I just ordered my second after one year of use. I'm in the Pacific Northwest, so it has gotten a lot of use and held up very well. The wind has blown it inside out at least a dozen times and it just rebounds back into place when you turn it facing into the wind without damage. Good design, well made, opens with a nice snap to it and closes well, though you do have to push it in to fully close.... Totally satisfied after what I put it through."

This compact manicure kit is an ideal travel option. It packs up tight, but make sure not to leave it in your carry-on if you've got to go through airport screening! The case is colorful, and has all the accessories you might need — including a nail trimmer with a smiley face in the handle.

"Excellent kit! Wasn't sure what to expect because of brand and price, but the tweezers alone are the best I've ever used....and I've spent a lot on high-end tweezers. Love this kit!" said one fan.

Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Weighted Blanket with Minky Duvet Cover $32 $57 Save $25 A weighted blanket can help reduce stress and make you sleep deeper. It feels like a hug from a particularly chonky dog. $32 at Amazon

This 15-pound weighted blanket is a great addition to your bedtime routine. Just slide under the covers and enjoy the gentle pressure it places across your body. These work for everyone, but are particularly effective if you suffer from anxiety — something about the extra weight just puts you at ease and relaxes you into sleep "I have been having really RLS [restless leg syndrome] that keeps me up at night and makes me literally shake my leg all day long.... When I put this blanket, folded in half, over my legs, it helps so much because I feel like it almost tires out my legs to a point that stops that RLS feeling. I literally can’t sleep without my weighted blanket," said one sleeper.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Storage and organization

Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags $13 $17 Save $4 See at Amazon

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Containers, 6-Pack $15 $42 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Kalimdor Azeroth Pants Hangers, 2-pack $14 $25 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Auto

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Mongoora Car Charger Adapter $6 $15 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Fix-A-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator $9 $13 Save $4 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets $8 $25 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $500 Save $380 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $165 $700 Save $535 with coupon See at Amazon

Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum $69 $177 Save $108 See at Amazon

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim $200 $230 Save $30 See at Amazon

Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $95 $130 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper $13 $17 Save $4 See at Amazon

Seropy Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack $9 $13 Save $4 See at Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $13 $30 Save $17 See at Amazon

Crockpot 7-Quart Oval Slow Cooker $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Royal Gourmet 24-Inch Charcoal Grill $150 $240 Save $90 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Mat $20 $36 Save $16 See at Amazon

Home

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $40 $100 Save $60 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $24 $100 Save $76 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $17 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand $70 $120 Save $50 See at Amazon

