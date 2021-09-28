If you buy only one sweater this year, make it this cashmere-blend pullover — it's 50 percent off at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Meet this year's winner for coziest luxe pullover — half price right now! (Photo: Amazon)

What's more autumnal than slipping into a soft cashmere-wool sweater and stepping out into the morning sun with a steaming mug of coffee?

You make the coffee — we'll provide the sweater. This drapey beauty, from Liny Xin. Gorgeous and substantial, this two-ply pullover is the "it" item of the season. More than 4,300 Amazon shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.

Maybe it’s the super-soft cashmere blend. Maybe it's the pill-free knit. Maybe it's the amazing range of options — there are 23 colors choose from. But this sweater has quickly earned a place as an Amazon fashionista fave. And right now, it can be yours for 50 percent off the usual price — down from $80 to just $40. Don't hesitate. It's time to pounce.

“This is exactly what I was looking for in an oversized sweater,” writes one five-star reviewer. “Goes great with a pair of faded, ripped jeans or some cute leggings. Super duper soft because of the cashmere...I absolutely love this sweater!”

$40 $80 at Amazon

This rich forest green is one of 23 color options. (Photo: Amazon)

One happy shopper called this the “best sweater ever,” writing: “This sweater is what I want to sink into when I get home from work. Oversized and oh so soft. Perfect with leggings, jeggings or jeans paired with your favorite boots. So versatile, high quality along with the perfect thickness. I will be ordering another color I love it so much!!”

Certain colors feature cable-knit detailing. (Photo: Amazon)

Another happy shopper said: “I LOVE this sweater. I never like to spend that much on clothing, but the reviews were awesome so I thought I’d treat myself. And it’s definitely worth the price!! It came nicely packaged and on time. It was folded nicely. The color is just as pictured and it is definitely an oversized sweater but it’s not TOO big. It’s exactly how you’d want it to be as an oversized sweater. The sleeves are a perfect length and it covers your butt so, you can wear leggings with it!"

Story continues

$40 $80 at Amazon

Want more? Scroll for some of Amazon's best sales this week:

TVs

Headphones and earbuds

Smartphones and tablets

Gaming

Smart home

Vacuums

Kitchen

Beauty

Style

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.