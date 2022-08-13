Amazon's Outlet is a gold mine of fashion deals — our picks start at just $11

From summer dresses to fall tops, it's time to get your cart ready for deep discounts. (Photo: Amazon)

We love a good fashion deal. But schlepping to a strip mall and sifting through the racks of clothes for just the right blouse doesn’t sound that fun when you can point, click and have those deals delivered. That brings us to Amazon’s Clothing Outlet. It changes absolutely everything we thought we knew about deals. You can find under-the-radar items from all your favorite Amazon brands at a deep discount while everyone else shops the regular retail section. We sifted through the offerings and picked out some of our favorites for end-of-summer style and a few pieces that you’ll get some mileage out of in the fall. From knit sneakers to flattering swimwear, scroll down for some of Amazon’s best fashion deals.

LILBETTER LILBETTER Backless Maxi Dress $16 $59 Save $43 $16 at Amazon Casual yet elegant, this maxi drapes in a way that camouflages the areas you don’t want showcased. That’s all thanks to the rayon-spandex blend also makes it super soft for a comfortable fit.

Septangle Septangle Tankini Swim Top $28 $35 Save $7 $28 at Amazon The hunt is over for the perfect tankini top to go with your favorite swim shorts. In the color of 2022, Pacific Ocean blue, the hem on this swim top falls right at the hip and stays around the waist for a comfortable and cute fit.

LILBETTER LILBETTER V Neck Chiffon Blouse $16 $23 Save $7 $16 at Amazon This adorable chiffon blouse is light and breezy enough that you can wear it now, but it pairs with jeans so well, with a little bit of layering, you can wear through winter. More than 2,000 rave reviewers have already added it to their wardobes.

CanLeg CanLeg Yoga Socks $14 $17 Save $3 $14 at Amazon These are called yoga socks but you can wear them for other activities. They’re kind of like thick, durable socks with a rubber sole, so your feet are protected without committing to a full sneaker.

SAMPEEL SAMPEEL V Neck Sleeveless Summer Tee $16 $30 Save $14 $16 at Amazon Cute and roomy, this floral v-neck is longer than a traditional t-shirt so you can style it like a tunic, tie a knot in the front or tuck it in. With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this one is an easy add-to-cart decision.

AUSELILY AUSELILY Sleeveless Pleated Loose Swing Dress $30 $35 Save $5 $30 at Amazon Another Pacific Ocean blue piece, but this one you can wear a little after the season changes with the right accessories. It’s stretchy and has pleats in case you want to twirl into fall.

Neineiwu Neineiwu Off The Shoulder Tie Knot T-Shirt $14 $20 Save $6 $14 at Amazon There aren’t many waffle knit tops quite as cute as this one. It lets just enough skin show to make it flirty but keep it modest and the loose fit and the knot front make it forgiving around the waist without making it look frumpy. It's just the right style to transition from summer to fall.

YnimioAOX YnimioAOX 3/4 Sleeve Floral Kimono $11 $18 Save $7 $11 at Amazon Sheer and chic, this kimono-style cardigan can dress up the most casual of outfits. The sleeves are 3/4 length with lots of room for a drapey fit.

PrinStory PrinStory Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt $14 $20 Save $6 $14 at Amazon You can always rely on camo to make an appearance in the fall and it couldn’t be more perfect than in this slouchy tee. It’s soft and drapey so it feels as good as it looks.

Flysocks Flysocks Slip On Sneakers $22 $37 Save $15 $22 at Amazon Lightweight and durable, these sneakers have a rubber sole and a knit mesh upper. That makes them both breathable and comfortable with a sock-like fit. These kicks slip on, but they do have laces if you want to make them tighter. More than 3,000 five-star fans have made these sneakers part of their walking routine.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Upopby Upopby Vintage Padded One Piece Swimsuit $31 $61 Save $30 $31 at Amazon This elegant retro-inspired one-piece has adjustable straps on the back and has been designed with a ruched shaping panel that creates a flattering silhouette.

Kranda Women's Summer Short Sleeve Smocked Floral Maxi Dress $50

Sperry Women's Crest Vibe Linen Sneaker $45 $60 Save $15

Chicgal Women's Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono Cardigan $18 $27 Save $9

Reebok Women's Princess Fashion Sneaker $35 $50 Save $15

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Boho Short Sleeve Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress $46

Beauty

Bio-Oil Non-Comedogenic Skincare Oil for All Body Types $8 $12 Save $4

Eve Hansen Anti-Aging Serum Set $28 $53 Save $25

Roselynboutique Ice Roller for Face $8 $20 Save $12

Proot Desert Oasis All-In-One Wash Off Face Lifting Mask $17

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.