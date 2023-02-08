Amazon's secret outlet of goodies under $10 is a goldmine of deals

Amazon's under-$10 outlet shop has the real deals — from motivational water bottles to hand towels. (Photos: Amazon)

Amazon has plenty of ways to offer you the best deals. The Warehouse is one, using a coupon code or checking out the Outlet are other not-so-secret ways to score a steal. But the most jaw-dropping bargains are at the Amazon Super Discounts storefront. It's technically part of Amazon Outlet, but with a twist: Everything here is under $10, from kitchen staples to beauty must-haves to items you never knew you needed. Here are 10 of our favorite can't-miss deals from the Super Discounts section.

Amazon Weibyedan Drink Pouches $6 $8 Save $2 Don't want to get stuck doing the dishes after a party? These cute pouches are just like the juice boxes from your youth, only cuter and are perfect for serving cocktails (or mocktails, if that's your thing). $6 at Amazon

They also come with a set of individually-wrapped colorful straws!

LIFVER Lifver Coasters for Drinks $10 $18 Save $8 These marble-style coasters dry quickly, plus the bottoms are made with cork, so they won't scratch your table or counters. $10 at Amazon

"I've struggled finding coasters that really work as I live in a warm climate and I like lots of ice!" shared one 5-star shopper. "My sister stumbled upon these (thanks to Amazon) and recommended them. I've ordered multiple sets for myself and gifts. These will save your furniture and the need to put a napkin under your glass so you don't have a pool of water on those hot days!"

Amazon Cala Moisturizing Foot Masks $7 $8 Save $1 These easy-to-use masks leave your feet baby soft — perfect for that upcoming tropical vacation. Comes in a set of three. $7 at Amazon

"I love these foot masks!" shared one shopper. "I have bought these so many times. They are easy to use and leave my feet so soft and smooth. No rough heels! I have bought these for girl's weekends at the lake and all my friends love them too. They make great gifts!"

legend sandy Large Motivational Water Bottle $8 $16 Save $8 If you've resolved to drink more water this year, this bottle — with motivational quotes and time markers — should help you along. $8 at Amazon

"My daughter is supposed to be drinking a lot of water and this makes it easy to know how much she is getting every day," shared one parent. "We made it into a challenge to make it fun!"

It's made of sturdy two-toned canvas and has multiple compartments and pockets to sort your things.

Amazon Acocpol Absorbent Cleaning Cloths $10 $16 Save $6 These absorbent cloths make for excellent dish towels, or you can keep them on hand for cleaning around the house. $10 at Amazon

Shoppers swear it's even better quality than they were expecting! Writes one: "Very smooth, tight glue seams, no sharp edges, true and flat. Added rubber feet to keep it from sliding while cutting."

UNISYESONE Unisyesone Instant Read Meat Thermometer $9 $13 Save $4 Undercooked meat is gross and overcooked meat is no better than shoe leather. This instant thermometer ensures you're preparing your steaks, poultry and seafood to perfection. $9 at Amazon

"Takes the guesswork out of cooking," reports a shopper. "I have an oven that does not heat accurately, making it easy to undercook foods. This thermometer helps me accurately assess when meat and poultry are done cooking. Great for indoor cooking and outdoor grilling. It can be safely washed in the sink; it is not supposed to be put in the dishwasher. I no longer have to worry about getting my friends and family sick by undercooking chicken!! Yay!"

YDYDAFY Ydydafy Air Fryer Silicone Liners $7 $10 Save $3 Have an air fryer? Then you know just how annoying cleaning them can be. This silicone liner will make cleanup a breeze — especially for those saucy wings and garlic parmesan fries. $7 at Amazon

"These silicone liners work better than flapping parchment liners," shared a shopper. "Easy to use and clean. Also good for microwave and toaster oven."

"I was pleasantly surprised at how well made these are!" shared a shopper. "I have very thin hair that must be put up at work and this didn’t budge over a 9 hour shift. I’m ordering more!!"

Amazon Waterfly Fanny Pack $10 $20 Save $10 Whether you have a trip to a theme park coming up, or you just need something for jogs or walking your dog, this fanny pack — with its multitude of pockets and waterproof shell — is a great (and affordable) option. $10 at Amazon

"My life has been forever changed," shared one awestruck shopper. "...It has enough room to hold all of my essentials — phone, keys, wallet, and even a small water bottle. Plus, the adjustable waist strap ensures a snug and secure fit, so I can dance the night away without worrying about my belongings. But the real magic of this fanny pack is the compliments I receive on a daily basis. Everywhere I go, people stop and stare in awe, asking where I got such a stylish and trendy accessory. It's like a blue beacon of fashion, drawing all eyes to its glory."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

