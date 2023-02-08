Amazon's secret outlet of goodies under $10 is a goldmine of deals
Amazon has plenty of ways to offer you the best deals. The Warehouse is one, using a coupon code or checking out the Outlet are other not-so-secret ways to score a steal. But the most jaw-dropping bargains are at the Amazon Super Discounts storefront. It's technically part of Amazon Outlet, but with a twist: Everything here is under $10, from kitchen staples to beauty must-haves to items you never knew you needed. Here are 10 of our favorite can't-miss deals from the Super Discounts section.
Weibyedan Drink Pouches$6$8Save $2
Lifver Coasters for Drinks$10$18Save $8
Cala Moisturizing Foot Masks$7$8Save $1
Large Motivational Water Bottle$8$16Save $8
Better Office Products Large Capacity Canvas Pencil Pouch$5$8Save $4
Acocpol Absorbent Cleaning Cloths$10$16Save $6
Unisyesone Instant Read Meat Thermometer$9$13Save $4
Ydydafy Air Fryer Silicone Liners$7$10Save $3
Mimitoou 8 Pack Claw Clips$6$9Save $3
Waterfly Fanny Pack$10$20Save $10
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows (Queen Pack of 2)$26$65Save $39
See Spring 12 Pack Shoe Storage Box$40$55Save $15
StorageLab Underbed Storage Containers$28$40Save $12
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids$27$39Save $12
Fortem Car Trunk Organizer$21$35Save $14
Weibyedan Drink Pouches
They also come with a set of individually-wrapped colorful straws!
Lifver Coasters for Drinks
"I've struggled finding coasters that really work as I live in a warm climate and I like lots of ice!" shared one 5-star shopper. "My sister stumbled upon these (thanks to Amazon) and recommended them. I've ordered multiple sets for myself and gifts. These will save your furniture and the need to put a napkin under your glass so you don't have a pool of water on those hot days!"
Cala Moisturizing Foot Masks
"I love these foot masks!" shared one shopper. "I have bought these so many times. They are easy to use and leave my feet so soft and smooth. No rough heels! I have bought these for girl's weekends at the lake and all my friends love them too. They make great gifts!"
Large Motivational Water Bottle
"My daughter is supposed to be drinking a lot of water and this makes it easy to know how much she is getting every day," shared one parent. "We made it into a challenge to make it fun!"
Better Office Products Better Office Products Large Capacity Canvas Pencil Pouch
It's made of sturdy two-toned canvas and has multiple compartments and pockets to sort your things.
Acocpol Absorbent Cleaning Cloths
Shoppers swear it's even better quality than they were expecting! Writes one: "Very smooth, tight glue seams, no sharp edges, true and flat. Added rubber feet to keep it from sliding while cutting."
Unisyesone Instant Read Meat Thermometer
"Takes the guesswork out of cooking," reports a shopper. "I have an oven that does not heat accurately, making it easy to undercook foods. This thermometer helps me accurately assess when meat and poultry are done cooking. Great for indoor cooking and outdoor grilling. It can be safely washed in the sink; it is not supposed to be put in the dishwasher. I no longer have to worry about getting my friends and family sick by undercooking chicken!! Yay!"
Ydydafy Air Fryer Silicone Liners
"These silicone liners work better than flapping parchment liners," shared a shopper. "Easy to use and clean. Also good for microwave and toaster oven."
Mimitoou 8 Pack Claw Clips
"I was pleasantly surprised at how well made these are!" shared a shopper. "I have very thin hair that must be put up at work and this didn’t budge over a 9 hour shift. I’m ordering more!!"
Waterfly Fanny Pack
"My life has been forever changed," shared one awestruck shopper. "...It has enough room to hold all of my essentials — phone, keys, wallet, and even a small water bottle. Plus, the adjustable waist strap ensures a snug and secure fit, so I can dance the night away without worrying about my belongings. But the real magic of this fanny pack is the compliments I receive on a daily basis. Everywhere I go, people stop and stare in awe, asking where I got such a stylish and trendy accessory. It's like a blue beacon of fashion, drawing all eyes to its glory."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home and auto deals? Check these out:
Bedding and home
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows (Queen Pack of 2)$26$65Save $39 with coupon
Storage and Organization
See Spring 12 Pack Shoe Storage Box$40$55Save $15 with coupon
StorageLab Underbed Storage Containers$28$40Save $12 with coupon
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids$27$39Save $12 with coupon
Auto
Fortem Car Trunk Organizer$21$35Save $14 with coupon