The 7 most flattering one-piece swimsuits on Amazon, according to reviewers — all $36 or less

Here are some of the most flattering swimsuits on Amazon, according to reviewers. (Photo: Amazon)

With beach season coming up, we all want to confidently strut our stuff on the sand. And a huge part of feeling confident is loving what you’re wearing, so we rounded up seven of the bestselling swimsuits on Amazon to make it easy to find the one that suits you best (pun intended).

From plunging necklines to high-cut versions, supportive busts and full-coverage bums, we found the most flattering styles in every range of coverage. Scroll down for our picks.

Oh, how you flatter me. (Photo: Amazon)

Have you ever seen a tummy-control swimsuit this chic? Featuring a '90s-style square neckline and padded bust, it comes in 23 colors and patterns, sizes 6 to 18. And 5,500 five-star reviews back it up.

Shop it: Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push-up One Piece, $31, amazon.com

Be a pin-up queen. (Photo: Amazon)

Can’t you just picture Bettie Page in this swimsuit? Actually, we’re pretty sure Marilyn Monroe had one just like it. We love a one-piece that shows off curves, and this fits the bill. It comes in 43 colors and patterns and sizes XS to 2XL. Plus, over 5,400 reviewers swear by it.

Dare to take the plunge. (Photo: Amazon)

With a sexy plunging neckline and full-coverage bottom, this '60s-inspired one-piece is the ideal balance of form and function. It comes in 18 colors and patterns, in sizes S to 3XL, and has over 6,300 perfect five-star reviews.

Shop it: Cocoship Retro One-Piece Backless Bather Swimsuit, $29 to $31, amazon.com

Looking beach-ready is a cinch in this suit. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’ve ever tried on a wrap dress, you know just how waist-cinching the style can be. This gorgeous one-piece is no exception, with a high-cut hip to enhance your curves even more. Available in four on-trend colors and patterns and sizes XS to 2XL, and adored by over 1,000 shoppers.

Amazon's favorite one-piece suit. (Photo: Amazon)

The No. 1 bestselling one-piece on Amazon has earned its winning title. With a whopping 15,800 perfect reviews, shoppers love this ultra-flattering number. It has all the coverage you want, plus mesh paneling and careful gathering for an element of sex appeal. The suit comes in 27 colors and patterns in sizes XS to XL and plus sizes 16 to 22.

Shop it: Tempt Me High-Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Monokini, $29 to $31, amazon.com

Keep it sleek and simple. (Photo: Amazon)

Love the classic cut of a lifeguard swimsuit? Say hello to this Baywatch-ish beauty. The sporty one-piece will nip you in all the right places, so say over 2,800 five-star reviewers. It’s available in 29 colors and patterns and sizes S to 2XL.

Sass it up! (Photo: Amazon)

We adore this flirty one-piece with a bust-enhancing ruffle — and so do over 7,600 reviewers, who rated it five stars. It comes in sizes 6 to 16 and what a selection of colors and patterns — 45 in all. Catch it on sale now!

