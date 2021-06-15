The 7 most flattering one-piece swimsuits on Amazon, according to reviewers — all $36 or less
Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
With beach season coming up, we all want to confidently strut our stuff on the sand. And a huge part of feeling confident is loving what you’re wearing, so we rounded up seven of the bestselling swimsuits on Amazon to make it easy to find the one that suits you best (pun intended).
From plunging necklines to high-cut versions, supportive busts and full-coverage bums, we found the most flattering styles in every range of coverage. Scroll down for our picks.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No worries. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push-up One Piece
Have you ever seen a tummy-control swimsuit this chic? Featuring a '90s-style square neckline and padded bust, it comes in 23 colors and patterns, sizes 6 to 18. And 5,500 five-star reviews back it up.
Shop it: Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push-up One Piece, $31, amazon.com
Ekouaer Women's One-Piece Swimsuit
Can’t you just picture Bettie Page in this swimsuit? Actually, we’re pretty sure Marilyn Monroe had one just like it. We love a one-piece that shows off curves, and this fits the bill. It comes in 43 colors and patterns and sizes XS to 2XL. Plus, over 5,400 reviewers swear by it.
Shop it: Ekouaer Women's One-Piece Swimsuit, $36, amazon.com
Cocoship Retro One-Piece Backless Bather Swimsuit
With a sexy plunging neckline and full-coverage bottom, this '60s-inspired one-piece is the ideal balance of form and function. It comes in 18 colors and patterns, in sizes S to 3XL, and has over 6,300 perfect five-star reviews.
Shop it: Cocoship Retro One-Piece Backless Bather Swimsuit, $29 to $31, amazon.com
Cupshe Women's Stay Young One-Piece Swimsuit
If you’ve ever tried on a wrap dress, you know just how waist-cinching the style can be. This gorgeous one-piece is no exception, with a high-cut hip to enhance your curves even more. Available in four on-trend colors and patterns and sizes XS to 2XL, and adored by over 1,000 shoppers.
Shop it: Cupshe Women's Stay Young One-Piece Swimsuit, $30, amazon.com
Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Monokini
The No. 1 bestselling one-piece on Amazon has earned its winning title. With a whopping 15,800 perfect reviews, shoppers love this ultra-flattering number. It has all the coverage you want, plus mesh paneling and careful gathering for an element of sex appeal. The suit comes in 27 colors and patterns in sizes XS to XL and plus sizes 16 to 22.
Shop it: Tempt Me High-Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Monokini, $29 to $31, amazon.com
Dixperfect Women's High-Cut Low-Back One Piece
Love the classic cut of a lifeguard swimsuit? Say hello to this Baywatch-ish beauty. The sporty one-piece will nip you in all the right places, so say over 2,800 five-star reviewers. It’s available in 29 colors and patterns and sizes S to 2XL.
Shop it: Dixperfect Women's High-Cut Low-Back One Piece, $23 to $28, amazon.com
Hilor Women's One-Shoulder Swimsuit
We adore this flirty one-piece with a bust-enhancing ruffle — and so do over 7,600 reviewers, who rated it five stars. It comes in sizes 6 to 16 and what a selection of colors and patterns — 45 in all. Catch it on sale now!
Shop it: Hilor Women's One-Shoulder Swimsuit, $34 (was $36), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:
'Where has this been all my life?' Score top-rated Maidenform shapewear at Amazon for just $13
'Skims away from the problem areas': Over 6,300 Amazon shoppers love this flattering dress—and it's on sale for just $32
Psst: The 'heavenly' $23 neck-firming cream that Amazon shoppers love is back in stock!
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.