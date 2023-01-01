The 5 best deals you can get at Amazon's New Year sale — save up to $140
The week before the new year can be a blur, but that doesn't stop the sales. Amazon's New Year Sale is looking pretty good — whether you're hankering to use up that gift card you got in your stocking or want to treat yourself to something to start 2023 off right, you can save a bundle! Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a handy rundown of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score popular JBL headphones for half off. Or how about a fan-favorite colorful Cuisinart knives for 55% off? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?
JBL Tune Wireless On-Ear Headphones$25$50Save $25
Echo Show 8$70$130Save $60
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set$29$65Save $36
Lifepro Adjustable Dumbbell$160$300Save $140
Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds$19$40Save $21
Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop$377$959Save $582
Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV$34$45Save $11
Tile Sticker (2022) Small Bluetooth Tracker$30
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet$75$120Save $45
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV$340
Hisense 50-inch U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV$360$530Save $170
TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Roku TV$133$230Save $97
Sony 65-inch 4K X80K Series Smart Google TV$698$1,000Save $302
JBL JBL Tune Wireless On-Ear Headphones
With these killer over-the-ear cans, you can stream wirelessly from your device (and even switch between devices) using Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming.
“These are very good headphones, and I don't just mean based on the price,” said one of 16,000 verified shoppers who gave them five stars. “These are all-around great headphones! I had Beats for four years that just fell apart. Searched on a budget and decided on these, and I don't feel like I am sacrificing at all...Sound is crisp, bass is bumping, volume is perfect — no complaints!”
Amazon Echo Show 8
The Echo Show 8 has a compact display, making it the perfect countertop companion or stocking stuffer! And thanks to the built-in Alexa, it doubles as a mini entertainment hub. Access videos, TV shows, movies or the news with Prime Video, Hulu, NBC and more, plus listen to internet radio stations, podcasts and audiobooks via Amazon Music, Spotify and Audible.
"My mom, who’s in a a long term care facility, has slowly but surely caught on to using this device," shared a caring daughter. "She’s so thankful to have her friend Alexa to tell her the weather and jokes, play oldies music, find a movie on Netflix, or call me. I am thankful for the drop in feature so I can check in on her and video chat and I also send through pictures of her grandkids to the display which she loves."
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set
Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, this Cuisinart collection is a steal right now. You will literally be ready to slice anything.
"Where have these been all my life?" said a pleased reviewer. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase, as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list, and when the price went down I thought, "Why not?" although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own...in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."
Lifepro Adjustable Dumbbell
We're all looking for ways to get back in shape after the holidays. If you're not into going to the gym, you can get good strength training at home with adjustable dumbbells — and at nearly 50% off, this is a deal you don't want to miss.
"I feel like there are more complicated versions of this on the market, but I don't need all that," shared a happy shopper. "These work perfectly! No instructions needed, no assembly. Just open the box and you have your weights ready to go. We bought these during a lightening deal, so I can't believe how awesome they are for what we paid. So worth it if you ever do home workouts."
Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds
More than 221,000 Amazon shoppers are in love with these buds. One of the things they rave about? The superior audio quality. That's courtesy of large, 8mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal clear sound and heart-thumping bass. Bonus: They're waterproof.
"I’ve been ordering headphones from Amazon for years," wrote a rave reviewer. "Most of them are always great. These headphones are AMAZING. "I got 'em with the intention of just surviving some splashes; not submerging them. Well, one fell out into the water. I grabbed them out after a couple of seconds. They worked great. Okay! Let’s go the extra yard. I started swimming with them under the water. (Keep in mind I wasn’t that deep.) THEY WORKED GREAT. I have not one thing bad to say about these headphones."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
