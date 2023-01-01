The 5 best deals you can get at Amazon's New Year sale — save up to $140

There's something in the mix to start your new year off right. (Photo: Amazon)

The week before the new year can be a blur, but that doesn't stop the sales. Amazon's New Year Sale is looking pretty good — whether you're hankering to use up that gift card you got in your stocking or want to treat yourself to something to start 2023 off right, you can save a bundle! Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a handy rundown of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score popular JBL headphones for half off. Or how about a fan-favorite colorful Cuisinart knives for 55% off? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

With these killer over-the-ear cans, you can stream wirelessly from your device (and even switch between devices) using Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming.

“These are very good headphones, and I don't just mean based on the price,” said one of 16,000 verified shoppers who gave them five stars. “These are all-around great headphones! I had Beats for four years that just fell apart. Searched on a budget and decided on these, and I don't feel like I am sacrificing at all...Sound is crisp, bass is bumping, volume is perfect — no complaints!”

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 $70 $130 Save $60 Take video calls, watch shows and more on this handy device with a crisp picture on an 8-inch display. Over 42,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating. $70 at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 has a compact display, making it the perfect countertop companion or stocking stuffer! And thanks to the built-in Alexa, it doubles as a mini entertainment hub. Access videos, TV shows, movies or the news with Prime Video, Hulu, NBC and more, plus listen to internet radio stations, podcasts and audiobooks via Amazon Music, Spotify and Audible.

"My mom, who’s in a a long term care facility, has slowly but surely caught on to using this device," shared a caring daughter. "She’s so thankful to have her friend Alexa to tell her the weather and jokes, play oldies music, find a movie on Netflix, or call me. I am thankful for the drop in feature so I can check in on her and video chat and I also send through pictures of her grandkids to the display which she loves."

Amazon Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $29 $65 Save $36 At a sweet 55% off, this set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. $29 at Amazon

Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, this Cuisinart collection is a steal right now. You will literally be ready to slice anything.

"Where have these been all my life?" said a pleased reviewer. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase, as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list, and when the price went down I thought, "Why not?" although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own...in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."

LifePro Lifepro Adjustable Dumbbell $160 $300 Save $140 A quick click of the dial changes the weight incrementally from 5 to 25 pounds with this adjustable dumbbell. $160 at Amazon

We're all looking for ways to get back in shape after the holidays. If you're not into going to the gym, you can get good strength training at home with adjustable dumbbells — and at nearly 50% off, this is a deal you don't want to miss.

"I feel like there are more complicated versions of this on the market, but I don't need all that," shared a happy shopper. "These work perfectly! No instructions needed, no assembly. Just open the box and you have your weights ready to go. We bought these during a lightening deal, so I can't believe how awesome they are for what we paid. So worth it if you ever do home workouts."

TOZO Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds $19 $40 Save $21 These earbuds provide premium sound even under water — they're waterproof up to a meter deep for 30 minutes. Enjoy over six hours of jamming from a single charge — and you'll get 30 hours of play with the included charging case. $19 at Amazon

More than 221,000 Amazon shoppers are in love with these buds. One of the things they rave about? The superior audio quality. That's courtesy of large, 8mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal clear sound and heart-thumping bass. Bonus: They're waterproof.

"I’ve been ordering headphones from Amazon for years," wrote a rave reviewer. "Most of them are always great. These headphones are AMAZING. "I got 'em with the intention of just surviving some splashes; not submerging them. Well, one fell out into the water. I grabbed them out after a couple of seconds. They worked great. Okay! Let’s go the extra yard. I started swimming with them under the water. (Keep in mind I wasn’t that deep.) THEY WORKED GREAT. I have not one thing bad to say about these headphones."

