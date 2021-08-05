'Holy cow, I look great!' Work it, in Amazon's back-to-office top with a forgiving pleat — on sale for $23

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon's office-ready Neineiwu sleeveless top has a flattering, confidence-boosting fit, and it's on sale now for $23. (Photo: Amazon)

As we return to the office after a long stint working from home, the "no jammies" policy will certainly be in full effect. We'll need to clock in looking sharp and ready!

But not everyone needs to know about those extra quarantine pounds we're carrying around the middle — so let's avoid that tight and tucked look. And please, no sleeves: It's August, for God's sake!

This calls for a tunic tank that's work-ready but forgiving. Our top contender is the elegant yet understated Neineiwu Women's Summer Sleeveless V-Neck Shirt, now on sale at Amazon for $23 (down from $30).

The perfectly placed pleat, split V-neck and smooth-draping fabric make this blouse a flattering, feminine piece for the office. The rounded hem is made to be worn long, for extra comfort and coverage.

It also carries over to a casual look when paired with jeans or shorts. (Wait till you see the adorable polka-dot version down below!) This super-soft shirt comes in 26 colors and patterns, in sizes S to XL.

Read on to see why the Neineiwu has garnered nearly 2,500 five-star reviews and numerous repeat customers!

Shop it: Neineiwu Women's Summer Sleeveless V-Neck Shirt, $23 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

The rounded hemline and front pleat camouflage the belly and add a feminine flare. (Photo: Amazon)

Be flattered

With its pretty pleat (which plays a very special slimming role) and drape-y shape, the top-rated Neineiwu top gets major points for how it slenderizes the torso.

"I generally buy my tops from a high-end online boutique, but I wanted something lightweight and 'easy' (read: flowing, comfortable)," one wowed five-star reviewer related. "Wore this to work yesterday. Caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror and thought HOLY COW. I look great! LOL The fit is flattering for me (I'm short and fat with big breasts and a wide back). The length is... just below my crotch...which is a much better look for me — longer shirts/tunics tend to fall mid-thigh or lower and just makes me look shorter and wider. The fabric is airy and despite being poly/spandex, very breathable. The pleat falls perfectly on me...hangs and drapes very well. The back of the shirt hangs well, doesn't cling and generally covered a lot of sins on my backside. I am between a size 18 and 20 in tops and bought the XXL. I am a 40C/D bra. I am 5'3".... I am so pleased with this shirt, I just bought three more."

"I'm getting more of these tops," said another thrilled shopper. "... I am 5'4", 150lb, 36" bust, 34" waist and 42" hips. My purchase was a black medium. I have a noticeable tummy that is easily camouflaged with the cut and style of this top. The armholes hide my bra and straps, Yes!"

Shop it: Neineiwu Women's Summer Sleeveless V-Neck Shirt, $23 (was $30), amazon.com

If you're looking to create a classy but comfortable office wardrobe, this top does the job. (Photo: Amazon)

A 9-to-5 look

There's no rule against being comfortable at the office! This feel-good blouse looks nice with a pair of cigarette pants, while kindly hiding all those areas that grew over the past year and a half from your coworkers. If your office is more conservative, simply top it off with a cardigan or a blazer and heels.

"Excellent top! Especially for back-to-the-office," said one happy shopper. "Fits and flatters, without highlighting my bit of tummy. You know, right where that pandemic poundage sits. I am 5'4" 135lbs with a 38C bust. Small fits well, flatters bust and neck, yet conceals tummy. I want every shade.... Drapes beautifully. Highly recommend this blouse."

One repeat customer said: "Super cute! Perfect tunic for summer...not too revealing and suited for business-casual dress for work. I bought the white and the black.... Looks cute with colored skinny capris. I went with the medium, I'm 165 lbs. and 5'8. I have a smaller chest (B) so maybe if you're busty, you would want to size up."

Shop it: Neineiwu Women's Summer Sleeveless V-Neck Shirt, $23 (was $30), amazon.com

Play it fierce, quirky or straight boss. There's a pattern for every mood. (Photo: Amazon)

Nice, light fabric

The versatile Neineiwu isn't just for the office. How about a cool, quality top for outdoor hangs and daily errands. (To be honest, your daily tee has seen better days.) It'll give you a boost to step out in one of these styles on a summer day.

"Love this top," said a pleased customer. "Fabric is lightweight viscose (aka rayon) with a tiny bit of spandex for stretch. It is thin and soft but it doesn't feel cheap (has a good "hand" as they say in the textile industry)."

A relieved shopper shared: "Very cool feeling in even hottest temps. I have a couple of...tops in this style and love them. The material... is very cool to the touch and the style of the top is very comfy; loose but not billowing... a tailored look while not being clingy. I also really like the colors.... I wash it on delicate in cold water and put it on a hanger to dry; looks like new.... Would be great for travel as it could be washed by hand easily and would be dry in a few hours.... (Try the leopard one too!!!)"

With over two dozen patterns and colors to choose from, there's one for every weekday, vibe and occasion. I'm feeling a bit red-with-white-polka-dots myself today.

Shop it: Neineiwu Women's Summer Sleeveless V-Neck Shirt, $23 (was $30), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

