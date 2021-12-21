Amazon has a secret 'most wished for' list — and we found 7 on-sale items that'll arrive in time for Xmas!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon saw their wish lists! Here's what's on there... (Photos: Amazon)

Attention gift givers: The final countdown to Christmas is on...but you still have time to nab a few more goodies. We took a peek at Amazon's hidden most wished for list, which ranks the most popular items from shoppers' registries and wish lists, and we couldn't wait to share our seven faves! So many great ideas here!

Below: Seven choice gifts that shoppers are actually hoping to open on Christmas Day. (Psst, they're all on sale!)

Smart and popular, this little speaker is on sale for just 20 bucks! (Photo: Amazon)

You needn't worry about whether the giftee already has a smart speaker. It's become a must-have not only in every home, but possibly every room. And if they put two to a room, they'll get stereo sound. We found Amazon's most-wanted smart speaker, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), on sale for just $20! That's half off!

Wondering whether it's a good one? Well, 664,000 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating. Nuff said.

$20 $40 at Amazon

A reusable notebook that cuts clutter and reduces waste! (Photo: Amazon)

The 32-page Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook is the perfect gift for the student, professional or anyone who takes lots of notes. It's also a dream solution for those who want to reduce paper waste and clutter. Simply send handwritten notes to the cloud and then wipe the pages clean for reuse.

The Amazon Launchpad No. 1 bestseller already has 40,000-plus five star ratings! The Rocketbook is currently available in two sizes and 11 colors and comes with a Pilot Frixion pen a microfiber cloth.

$23 $34 at Amazon

Serve up a gift that keeps on giving! (Photo: Amazon)

If you've seen a kitchen that doesn't have a Dutch oven, consider it your duty to bring one in! At $55 (was $75) the 1.5-quart Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a steal. This little workhorse does it all — from marinating and refrigerating to cooking and serving. It's no wonder the No. 1 bestseller has 23,700 five-star fans.

$55 $75 at Amazon

This warmer will come in handy! (Photo: Amazon)

Winter is here and it's gonna be a cold one. Anyone spending any time outdoors will appreciate this hand-warming gadget! Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers in black are just $26 with on-page coupon (was $30). It's available in nine colors and patterns. To gift yourself too, spring for the two-pack ($52).

$26 $30 at Amazon

Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit

I spy with my little eye a gift that shows you care. (Photo: Amazon)

You might think Amazon's most-wanted and No. 1 bestselling cam is a cool lil instant or an amped up digi cam. Nope. It's a security camera: the Wyze Cam v3. Keep your loved ones safe and sound for years to come with this gift.

When the Wyze Cam senses motion and sound, it records a video and sends an alert to your phone. The two-way audio makes it a great front door addition, so the homeowner can greet guests or use the siren to scare off others.

$50 $53 at Amazon

They'll sing your praises when they open this! (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon's No. 1 bestselling instrument is also its most wished for: the Bonaok Bluetooth Wireless Karaoke Microphone. Whip out this baby out to turn things up a notch, whether you've got a party of one or one dozen. The built-in Bluetooth can be used as a speaker, player and recorder.

The mic is available in 11 awesome colors. It comes with an audio cable, charging cable, cover and a portable case so you can jam on the road like a true rock star.

$32 $40 at Amazon

Everything's always in-season with this hydroponic indoor garden! (Photo: Amazon)

Have a cook in your life who wishes for a year-round herb garden? Grant them this AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden with a gourmet herb seed kit. The LED grow lights enable it to grow fresh herbs and veggies all year long!

Catch it on really deep sale (just $80) in black, or for faster shipping, order the white, on sale for $100 (was $150).

$80 to $100 (was $150)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

