Did Amazon forget Presidents' Day is over? Here's everything worth buying

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon extended its Presidents' Day sale! Scoop up steals on Shark, Apple, Philips and more! (Photo: Amazon)

Presidents' Day might have come and gone, but if you didn't get a chance to shop the sales, don't worry — you can still score big. That's right: Amazon still has a ton of markdowns sitewide.

Whatever you need to stock up on — perhaps some new pots and pans, a pair of sweet leggings, maybe a set of smart bulbs — you can get on sale today. Thinking of splurging on tech? Amazon just slashed prices on a ton of TVs and headphones too.

Amazon will give you free shipping on all these items. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies to two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Let's get shopping!

TVs

Save over 40 percent on this gorgeous TV. (Photo: Amazon)

The Amazon 65-inch Fire TV is on sale this weekend for just $500, so you can get ready to enjoy your favorite entertainment in 4K quality.

This gorgeous TV is jam-packed with features, includingg incredible 4K resolution, access to over 1 million streaming shows and films, and crystal-clear Dolby Vision on select programs. Plus, it's totally hands-free — thanks to the magic of Alexa, you can just ask your TV to turn on, off, and control your viewing.

"This TV is amazing!" shared a shopper. "First time me stepping out of the box buying other than Sony or Samsung. I'm blown away by this TV's picture. The setup was easy... I'm still learning about Alexa but it picks up my voice really well and from a distance. The next thing to get is a 4K UHD Dolby vision player then I'm set. Love this TV!"

undefined at Amazon

Check out more great TV deals below:

Story continues

Headphones and earbuds

Listen to your faves like a pro. (Photo: Amazon)

Anytime you find AirPods on sale, you'd do well to have a look. When said sale is 74 bucks off, you ought to have a real close look. So it is with these Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, down to just $175 from $249. Ultra-high fidelity, noise cancellation, Transparency Mode (which will keep you aware of your surroundings even while listening to your fave jams, podcast or e-book). They're all part of the package. And that MagSafe charging case? That'll give you up to 22 hours of listening pleasure.

"These little things pack one hell of a punch!" said this satisfied shopper. "Apple’s new noise cancellation and transparency modes lay the groundwork for a new generation of wireless headphones...The audio quality is insane, and this quality is only amplified by Apple’s new spatial audio. I definitely recommend these."

undefined at Amazon

Check out more headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals below:

Gaming

It's time for you to act. (Photo: Amazon)

It's 2042, and things aren't looking too good. Weather conditions and global conflict have created all-out war, and it's time for you to fight.

The game puts a full arsenal of vehicles, equipment and weapons at your fingertips, plus you get to fight your way through stunning, ever-changing environments — think Quatar, South Korea, and so much more.

"Maps are perfect," a shopper shared. "Large enough for good gunfights, yet not too big where you’re often out of the action. Most times you can spawn and be back in intense action within 30 seconds...The graphics and intense battle action is by far the best part. The battlefield isn’t dominated by a few stellar players like in CoD, and it’s easy to enjoy the game."

undefined at Amazon

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

Only the best savings for hue. (Photo: Amazon)

Imagine coming home on a cold winter evening with your arms full of groceries and being able to simply say, “Alexa turn on the lights." Voila, like magic, your entryway is lit up. It may seem such a setup would require technical know-how — or at least a ton of smart-home gear. But that's not the case: Smart bulbs are easy to install and operate. And right now the super popular Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb 3 Pack is on sale for just $81, down from $135.

All you need to use these smart bulbs is any Alexa-enabled or Google Assistant device. Colors can be easily controlled from your phone, via app. And if you want to set light schedules — say a warm glow for when you wake up in the morning, there's a Hue Hub where you can create time-specific routines.

Plenty of shoppers have successfully integrated the Philips Hue Smart Light bulbs into their homes – like this reviewer: “I love these lights…. I have six bulbs spread between two bedrooms and a bathroom. I never bothered to look at the instructions the bulbs come with. If you have connected any smart devices to apps before, there isn’t much to it."

undefined at Amazon

Check out more smart-home deals below:

Vacuums

You'll never dread vacuuming again. (Photo: Amazon)

The Shark Ion robot vacuum — which retails for $230 but is on sale today for just $180 — uses a built-in smart navigation system and that you can effortlessly control via the Shark Clean app (a free download), Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Program it to get to work whenever you want it to, then trust it to weave around corners and underneath furniture to pick up every ounce of debris. It transitions smoothly from hard to soft flooring and can navigate stairs and ledges with ease.

undefined at Amazon

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Kitchen

When dinner-prep time comes, kill it with this skillet. (Photo: Amazon)

Cast iron skillets are all the rage in cooking today, but not all cast iron skillets are worthy of your kitchen. Lodge, recognized for its hefty, quality cast iron cookware, is widely considered one of the most trusted and reliable brands on the market. The 1896-founded company even humbly brags that it makes "the best cookware on the planet!" Is most well-known pieces are, of course, its skillets. And the Lodge L8SK3 10.25-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet is on sale now, for just $20 (was $34).

It's a ratings winner across the board, with a whopping 76,000-plus five-star reviewers’ singing its praises. “Great price for a piece of cookware that I’ll be able to hand down to future generations,” one shopper wrote. “Okay, I’m a single lady with a cat, so I don’t know what future generations, but it will last forever.”

undefined at Amazon

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

It's a salon-quality blowout at home. (Photo: Amazon)

The Amazon No. 1 bestseller is a two-in-one tool (who doesn’t love a multitasker?) that combines a volume-boosting round brush with the power of a hair dryer for a foolproof blowout you can do yourself. The tool boasts over 216,000 five-star reviews, and its innovative design is to thank for the amazing results customers praise.

“This product is absolutely amazing!” raved a five-star reviewer. “I have medium length, extremely thick, wavy to curly hair. I also hate to do anything with my hair except wash it...This hair dryer is a game-changer for me.”

undefined at Amazon

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

The perfect pairing for any outfit. (Photo: Amazon)

Check it: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling leggings are now just $15! Satina leggings are high-waisted with a thick, opaque density and are made of a super soft fabric, so you can feel comfortable no matter what you're doing. Best of all, they're made for all sizes and body types, so feel free to pair them with your favorite top and get ready to conquer the world with confidence.

"I bought these not too long ago, and they're EXTREMELY comfortable. They're honestly the best pair of leggings I've ever had," raved one Satina customer. "They're fantastic and I HIGHLY recommend them to anyone who's even remotely considering buying these!"

In dozens of different colors and two inclusive sizes, they're ready to accompany any cute 'n comfy cold-weather outfit.

undefined at Amazon

Check out more style deals below:

Bedding & Home

So pretty you won't want to get into bed; so comfy, you'll never get out. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for the perfect sheets to make your bed an oasis of coziness? The mega-popular Danjor sheets sets are made from moisture-wicking microfiber to keep you comfortable all year long. What makes these sheets even more impressive is the price: A six-piece queen-size set is on sale at Amazon for just $20 with the on-page coupon (down from $40)! A king set is now only $24 with the on-page coupon (down from $40).

The sheets are super soft thanks to 1,800-thread count microfiber fabric, giving you a silky hotel-bed feel every time you slip between them. A nice perk: They're also moisture-resistant and cooling, just in case you tend to get a little warm in bed. Danjor sheet sets have a huge fanbase, with more than 87,700 perfect reviews at Amazon. "These sheets are the best I've ever bought," one happy customer said. "I have been an insomniac since I was 11 years old. I never sleep more than two hours a night. I swear on all that I adore, my first night I slept for six hours.... I’m so relaxed. These sheets are so soft. Have that slight heaviness that’s just perfect. I just don’t want to get out of bed. I am seriously in heaven with these sheets, and that’s no joke."

undefined at Amazon

Check out more bedding & home deals below:

Health & Wellness

Is it hot in here or is this one incredible sale? (Photo: Amazon)

Now more than ever, it's important to be able to monitor our temperatures, especially when we need to go to the doctor, run errands or see loved ones. One of Amazon’s bestselling thermometers, the Femometer Touchless Forehead Thermometer, has over 53,700 five-star ratings that applaud it for its accurate results — and it's on sale now for just $19 with an on-page coupon (down from $30).

Femometer’s no-contact thermometer meets FDA specifications, and it has a sensor that detects your forehead’s infrared heat to measure temperatures quickly. To use, point the thermometer about an inch away from the forehead, press and hold the start button and your temperature reading will come in one second. If you need to, you can easily switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit. Results display on an HD LCD screen that also changes colors to show the clearest result. “My mother is a retired nurse and is now a cancer patient. We have to check her temp every morning to ensure she isn’t getting an infection. She loves this. She said it is accurate and fast. She gives it a nurse’s thumbs-up!” one Amazon reviewer wrote.

undefined at Amazon

Check out more health & wellness deals below:

Sports & Fitness

Who doesn't love hula hooping? (Photo: Amazon)

Even for the neophyte who's never hula-d, this fit hoop device makes it easy to gyrate those hips and abs, tighten up that midsection and, soon enough, shed some pounds. The belt is fully adjustable, its parts clicking together so you can remove or add links depending on your waistline. It fits 31- to 47-inch waists. The goal is to start removing links!

How does it work? Just slide the weight into the track, and clip the magnetic belt together in front and start moving. It's that easy. , "Love this thing," said one motivated guy. "Got the hang of it quickly. I'm 5'9" and 280lbs.; it was making me sweat after less than five minutes. [I've got] chronic back pain, and it doesn't hurt my back — yay! Biggest thing is, it is so much fun, so I don't feel frustrated doing it as exercise!"

undefined at Amazon

Check out more sports & fitness deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.