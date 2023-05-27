Amazon is stacked with Memorial Day deals on slimming maxi dresses, starting at $16

Take your style to the max (max-i dress, that is)! (Photo: Amazon)

No piece of summer clothing can compete with the comfort and versatility of a maxi dress. Breezy but undeniably glamorous, a maxi lets you swish through hot weather and is on point for just about any occasion — parties, work, brunch, the beach ... you get it. Of course, Amazon has truckloads of options in every cut, pattern or print imaginable. Even better? For Memorial Day, it's slashed prices on some truly exquisite crowd favorites! We know you're rushing out to pool parties and barbecues right about now, so we went ahead and picked out a selection we think you’ll like — some of them start at prices as low as $16!

Ready? Let the maxi dress deals begin....

PRETTYGARDEN PrettyGarden Casual Halter Maxi Dress $16 $53 Save $37 Flowy and flirty, this popular halter dress rarely goes on sale. The fabric is 100% viscose so it drapes without clinging. Dress it up with heels for a summer wedding. Choose from 38 colors and patterns. $16 at Amazon

Halife Halife Casual Tank Dress Striped $20 $37 Save $17 This piece is light, breathable, sporty, sexy and flat-out adorable. Its racer back and asymmetrical hemline effect an extra-special drape. It comes in 24 colors and patterns. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Amazon Essentials Women's Waisted Maxi Dress $22 $27 Save $5 Made with rayon and elastane, this maxi is versatile, figure-flattering and drapes perfectly. It has just the right length and flow to keep you warm or cool, thanks to the knit rayon that drapes well. It also has a feminine mock wrap top and cute, short sleeves. The sizes range from XS to XXL and it comes in 19 colors and patterns. $22 at Amazon

Tongmingyun Tongmingyun Plus Size Maxi Dress $25 $36 Save $11 Nothing like a T-shirt dress to say 'beach day!' This one is loose, flattering and outfitted with pockets. So, basically, it's perfect. $25 at Amazon

ANRABESS Anrabess Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress $31 $52 Save $21 A favorite among Amazon shoppers, with more than 13,000 five-star reviews, this maxi is made with a blend of cotton, spandex and polyester so it breathes, drapes and stretches all at the same time. $31 at Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Pretty Garden Short Sleeve V Neck Tiered Maxi Dress $41 $49 Save $8 with coupon Cute and flirty, this maxi is cinched at just the right spot, making it super flattering for a range of body types. It comes in 12 prints and colors. Save $8 with coupon $41 at Amazon

ANRABESS Anrabess Kimono Loose Fitting Maxi $37 $61 Save $24 Roomy and flowy, this beauty will have you sashaying through summer, right into fall. It comes in 17 colors and prints. $37 at Amazon

HUSKARY Huskary Sleeveless V Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress $30 $40 Save $10 with coupon A bit of spandex helps this sleeveless dress hug all the right places while keeping the flow in full effect .... and you comfy and confident. Choose from 33 colors and patterns. Save $10 with coupon $30 at Amazon

YESNO Yesno Summer Maxi Dress $40 $45 Save $5 This full-length, fabulous, crowd-pleasing 100% cotton maxi is your next summer romance. Choose from 30 colors and prints. $40 at Amazon

OUGES Ouges V-Neck Pattern Pocket Maxi Dress $32 $40 Save $8 Pockets make the dress. With 10,000-plus five-star reviews — and just enough coverage — this fancy frock is guaranteed to garner compliments. Choose from 36 different colorways. $32 at Amazon

LILBETTER Lilbetter Maxi Sundress $33 $60 Save $27 Nothing says 'kicky summer fun' like polka dots. So say thousands of rave Amazon reviews. Toss a sweater over it for an evening out. $33 at Amazon

AUSELILY Auselily Short Sleeve Round Neck Maxi $36 $53 Save $17 A soft blend of rayon and spandex makes this modest, flattering frock a winner. This is a dress for all seasons. Choose from 37 different colors and patterns, some at even steeper markdowns! $36 at Amazon

Milumia Milumia Button Up Floral Print Maxi Dress $43 $46 Save $3 Party-ready, this beauty makes you want to dance — and show a little leg. Lightweight, flowy and a definite statement piece. Choose from 30 colors and patterns. $43 at Amazon

GRECERELLE Grecerelle Summer Floral V Neck Maxi $33 $60 Save $27 Cute with a dash of confidence, this maxi is one of the more popular dresses on Amazon, with more than 12,000 five-star reviews. We love the cap sleeve and sexy hemline. $33 at Amazon

KARALIN Karalin Short Sleeve Maxi Dress $35 $42 Save $7 This sleek maxi is super versatile, and fit for all seasons. Toss a blazer on top for work or add a chunky necklace for cocktails. Available in 34 prints and colors. $35 at Amazon

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

VieBeauti Teeth-Whitening Pen (3 Pieces) $17 $30 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $50 $200 Save $150 with coupon See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $60 $200 Save $140 with coupon See at Amazon

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

Wow Skin Science Apple Cider $24 $31 Save $7 See at Amazon

DMoose Calf Stretcher $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Scala Foot Peel Mask Treatment (2 Pack) $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Crocs Kadee Ii Flip Flop $13 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Sports Bra (3 Pack) $8 $15 Save $7 See at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit $33 $45 Save $12 See at Amazon

