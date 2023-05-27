Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon is stacked with Memorial Day deals on slimming maxi dresses, starting at $16

Rachel Roszmann
·1 min read
A grid of models wearing maxi dresses.
Take your style to the max (max-i dress, that is)! (Photo: Amazon)

No piece of summer clothing can compete with the comfort and versatility of a maxi dress. Breezy but undeniably glamorous, a maxi lets you swish through hot weather and is on point for just about any occasion — parties, work, brunch, the beach ... you get it. Of course, Amazon has truckloads of options in every cut, pattern or print imaginable. Even better? For Memorial Day, it's slashed prices on some truly exquisite crowd favorites! We know you're rushing out to pool parties and barbecues right about now, so we went ahead and picked out a selection we think you’ll like — some of them start at prices as low as $16!

Quick Overview

  • PrettyGarden Casual Halter Maxi Dress

    $16 $53
    Save $37
    See at Amazon

  • Halife Casual Tank Dress Striped

    $20 $37
    Save $17
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Essentials Women's Waisted Maxi Dress

    $22 $27
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Tongmingyun Plus Size Maxi Dress

    $25 $36
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Anrabess Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress

    $31 $52
    Save $21
    See at Amazon

  • Pretty Garden Short Sleeve V Neck Tiered Maxi Dress

    $41 $49
    Save $8 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Anrabess Kimono Loose Fitting Maxi

    $37 $61
    Save $24
    See at Amazon

  • Huskary Sleeveless V Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

    $30 $40
    Save $10 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Yesno Summer Maxi Dress

    $40 $45
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Ouges V-Neck Pattern Pocket Maxi Dress

    $32 $40
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Lilbetter Maxi Sundress

    $33 $60
    Save $27
    See at Amazon

  • Auselily Short Sleeve Round Neck Maxi

    $36 $53
    Save $17
    See at Amazon

  • Milumia Button Up Floral Print Maxi Dress

    $43 $46
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • Grecerelle Summer Floral V Neck Maxi

    $33 $60
    Save $27
    See at Amazon

  • Karalin Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

    $35 $42
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • VieBeauti Teeth-Whitening Pen (3 Pieces)

    $17 $30
    Save $13 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Raemao Massage Gun

    $50 $200
    Save $150 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal

    $60 $200
    Save $140 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

    $22 $30
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Wow Skin Science Apple Cider

    $24 $31
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • DMoose Calf Stretcher

    $12 $25
    Save $13 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Scala Foot Peel Mask Treatment (2 Pack)

    $10 $20
    Save $10 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Crocs Kadee Ii Flip Flop

    $13 $25
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Sports Bra (3 Pack)

    $8 $15
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

    $30 $50
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit

    $33 $45
    Save $12
    See at Amazon
See 5 more

Ready? Let the maxi dress deals begin....

PRETTYGARDEN

PrettyGarden Casual Halter Maxi Dress

$16$53Save $37
Flowy and flirty, this popular halter dress rarely goes on sale. The fabric is 100% viscose so it drapes without clinging. Dress it up with heels for a summer wedding. Choose from 38 colors and patterns.
$16 at Amazon
Halife

Halife Casual Tank Dress Striped

$20$37Save $17
This piece is light, breathable, sporty, sexy and flat-out adorable. Its racer back and asymmetrical hemline effect an extra-special drape. It comes in 24 colors and patterns.
$20 at Amazon
Amazon Essentials

Amazon Essentials Women's Waisted Maxi Dress

$22$27Save $5
Made with rayon and elastane, this maxi is versatile, figure-flattering and drapes perfectly. It has just the right length and flow to keep you warm or cool, thanks to the knit rayon that drapes well. It also has a feminine mock wrap top and cute, short sleeves. The sizes range from XS to XXL and it comes in 19 colors and patterns.
$22 at Amazon
Tongmingyun

Tongmingyun Plus Size Maxi Dress

$25$36Save $11
Nothing like a T-shirt dress to say 'beach day!' This one is loose, flattering and outfitted with pockets. So, basically, it's perfect.
$25 at Amazon
ANRABESS

Anrabess Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress

$31$52Save $21
A favorite among Amazon shoppers, with more than 13,000 five-star reviews, this maxi is made with a blend of cotton, spandex and polyester so it breathes, drapes and stretches all at the same time.
$31 at Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN

Pretty Garden Short Sleeve V Neck Tiered Maxi Dress

$41$49
Save $8 with coupon
Cute and flirty, this maxi is cinched at just the right spot, making it super flattering for a range of body types. It comes in 12 prints and colors.
Save $8 with coupon
$41 at Amazon
ANRABESS

Anrabess Kimono Loose Fitting Maxi

$37$61Save $24
Roomy and flowy, this beauty will have you sashaying through summer, right into fall. It comes in 17 colors and prints.
$37 at Amazon
HUSKARY

Huskary Sleeveless V Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

$30$40
Save $10 with coupon
A bit of spandex helps this sleeveless dress hug all the right places while keeping the flow in full effect .... and you comfy and confident. Choose from 33 colors and patterns.
Save $10 with coupon
$30 at Amazon
YESNO

Yesno Summer Maxi Dress

$40$45Save $5
This full-length, fabulous, crowd-pleasing 100% cotton maxi is your next summer romance. Choose from 30 colors and prints.
$40 at Amazon
OUGES

Ouges V-Neck Pattern Pocket Maxi Dress

$32$40Save $8
Pockets make the dress. With 10,000-plus five-star reviews — and just enough coverage — this fancy frock is guaranteed to garner compliments. Choose from 36 different colorways.
$32 at Amazon
LILBETTER

Lilbetter Maxi Sundress

$33$60Save $27
Nothing says 'kicky summer fun' like polka dots. So say thousands of rave Amazon reviews. Toss a sweater over it for an evening out.
$33 at Amazon
AUSELILY

Auselily Short Sleeve Round Neck Maxi

$36$53Save $17
A soft blend of rayon and spandex makes this modest, flattering frock a winner. This is a dress for all seasons. Choose from 37 different colors and patterns, some at even steeper markdowns!
$36 at Amazon
Milumia

Milumia Button Up Floral Print Maxi Dress

$43$46Save $3
Party-ready, this beauty makes you want to dance — and show a little leg. Lightweight, flowy and a definite statement piece. Choose from 30 colors and patterns.
$43 at Amazon
GRECERELLE

Grecerelle Summer Floral V Neck Maxi

$33$60Save $27
Cute with a dash of confidence, this maxi is one of the more popular dresses on Amazon, with more than 12,000 five-star reviews. We love the cap sleeve and sexy hemline.
$33 at Amazon
KARALIN

Karalin Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

$35$42Save $7
This sleek maxi is super versatile, and fit for all seasons. Toss a blazer on top for work or add a chunky necklace for cocktails. Available in 34 prints and colors.
$35 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

  • VieBeauti Teeth-Whitening Pen (3 Pieces)

    $17 $30
    Save $13 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal

    $60 $200
    Save $140 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Scala Foot Peel Mask Treatment (2 Pack)

    $10 $20
    Save $10 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Style

  • Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Sports Bra (3 Pack)

    $8 $15
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.