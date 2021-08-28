Holy sheet: These 100 percent Egyptian cotton sheets are over 40 percent off—today only at Amazon

The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Thread Spread 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets (Photo: Amazon)

Shopping for sheets isn’t the easiest thing in the world. Good quality sheets are typically expensive, and they can feel one way in the store and very different after a wash. Luckily, these 100 percent Egyptian cotton sheets have garnered rave reviews—more than 6,000!— for everything from being incredibly soft to not shrinking and wearing well night after night.

And today only, a queen set is on sale for just $40 (down from $75). Twin, twin XL, full and California king sizes are also massively reduced.

Made of a luscious sateen weave, this sale includes sheets that are 600 and 800 thread count. What’s thread count, you say? It’s the number of threads that are woven into one square inch of fabric. Lots of people pay up for 800 thread count sheets, thinking the higher the thread count, the higher the quality.

But quality really comes down to the fiber—and these are made of long staple cotton, which is the best kind. Staple refers to how long the cotton fiber is; the longer the fiber, the softer, stronger and lighter weight the fabric feels. And this set feels amazing and wears well, as reviewers attest.

Choose from 14 colors including light blue, shown (Photo: Amazon)

"These sheets are A-M-A-Z-I-N-G." one five-star reviewer shared, "Perfect for the Summer season or any warm weather, the stay nice and cool all night long. Beautiful and luxurious color, easy to wash, quick to dry...I love them and would definitely recommend them to anyone in need of a peaceful, relaxing sleep!!"

Thanks to deep pockets, they fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick. So they’re perfect for pillow tops.

Sweaty sleeper? The breathable fabric is designed to wick away moisture, keeping you cool and dry. The set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Sweet dreams indeed!

Shop it: Thread Spread or MayFair 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets, starting at $40 for twin (was $75), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

