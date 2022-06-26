‘Perfect for camouflaging the tummy’ Amazon is flooded with slimming maxi dress deals — starting at $25!

Take your style to the max (maxi dress, that is)! (Photo: Amazon)

No piece of clothing can compete with the comfort and versatility of a maxi dress for summer — when the temperatures start to spike, swooshing into the room just feels right. The maxi’s easy-breezy style works for just about any occasion — working from home, working at the office, brunch, the beach — you get what I’m saying.

Of course, Amazon has truckloads of this anytime-anywhere-dress in just about every cut, pattern or print at a deep discount. There are A LOT of maxi dresses to choose from, so we went ahead and picked out the crowd favorites we think you’ll like — some of them start at prices as low as $25!

Ready? Let the testimonials — and deals! — begin....

"I now own 14 of these dresses in nearly all the colors!" wrote a very excited shopper. "The most flattering are the army green and white stripe for that 'lengthy look' and the army green solid. I get SOOOO many compliments on these, especially in the Florida Keys wearing the tropical-print ones. I'm down 20 [pounds] and they still look GREAT, and I don't need to knock down a size because the straps are adjustable and the tie at the waist just shows the curves."

"It is very comfortable to wear around the house and feel pretty all day," shared a pleased shopper. "It covers my bra fat very well. In the evening I wear a long flowy black lightweight summer cardigan with this. It looks stunning when I add jewelry. This would be nice to wear for a walk on the beach, outdoor concerts, dinner, movies or anywhere. I will be purchasing more of these."

"Perfect dress for evening wear on a beach vacation," wrote a happy traveler. "The material is a decent quality for the price. A little thin, but if you size appropriately the volume of fabrics still keeps the skirting modest and there’s a little bit of a double layer over the chest. Wore it at the beach with flip flops and back home with a jean jacket and booties. Lots of compliments on the style and pattern in particular."

"Soooooo comfy!" wrote one summer shopper. "I was looking for a summer dress that would be comfortable enough to wear while working from home or running errands and nice enough to dress up boho summer jewelry and a nice pair of sandals, and this is it! I could even see this with a denim jacket and booties in the fall."

"Love. This. Dress!!" one shopping enthusiast wrote. "Fits perfectly through the arms and chest, and it's flattering on my mama belly and big behind without looking boxy...Super comfy and flowy!"

"The dress fits great, very flowy and flattering," wrote one content customer. "It hides the tummy well and still flatters curves."

"I wanted a basic loose fitting maxi dress that didn’t show cleavage, and that I could dress up a bit....and I didn’t want to spend a lot of money," a savvy shopper noted. "This fits the bill for me. I don’t want to show off my tummy, and I don’t like my big arms. This is nice and loose.... I’d totally wear it around the house or to the store with a pair of sandals just by itself. But you can dress it up in so many ways!"

"It is a joy to wear!” a happy shopper shared. “The dress obscures nearly everything below my chest as it hangs, which is what I wanted. It is loose around the waist and hips and is not see-through. I only wear a slip so it flows loosely around my middle.”

"This dress is very flattering to my curvy figure," wrote a rave reviewer. "It hugs in all the right places, and flows loosely to cover all those problem areas we middle-aged women so often have."

"I've gotten SO many compliments wearing it at work today!" raved one reviewer. "It's a nice burning hot 86 degrees out so I decided to test it out for casual Friday, and I can't go anywhere in the office without people stopping me telling me how much they love it!"

"I admit that I bought this dress with low expectations but couldn't pass it up due to the inexpensive price," a savvy shopper wrote. "However, the dress was perfect for my needs, and I will gladly wear it again. The fabric is lightweight, which is great for hot, humid weather. The dress is flowy, so it does not stick to your body. I also like the pockets — roomy enough for my phone."

"My thighs, stomach and arms are a little pudgy and I am very self-conscious about it," one reviewer shared. "I’ve bought other dresses in the past that didn’t work out, but this dress… THIS DRESS… Was AMAZING!! It fit my breast area perfectly[l], didn’t show my chubby tummy and was the perfect length! I got so many compliments on this dress. I am obsessed!"

Make a statement in stripes. (Photo: Amazon)

“This dress fits well in all the right places and does not cling,” one rave reviewer shared. “Super comfortable and, because it fits well, I feel good wearing this. I just paired it with some cute flats and a big chunky necklace, and I was ready for a day out. I like it enough that I may just buy another!”

$26 with coupon $36 at Amazon

The floral print keeps this dress fresh and youthful. (Photo: Amazon)

“Like any neurotic 40-something woman reluctant to part with her cash, I spend an inordinate amount of time reading reviews and decided on this one,” wrote a satisfied customer. “I know I will feel cute in this even if I’m feeling a little fat (you know what I mean, ladies).”

$25 $40 at Amazon

Wear this one all summer and through fall. (Photo: Amazon)

"This dress is so incredibly soft and comfortable but also slimming and flattering," wrote a satisfied customer. "I have a very large chest (40DDD) and dresses tend to hang off the girls like a circus tent, but NOT this dress. It’s an empire waist, so it’s perfect for camouflaging the tummy while still fitting nicely up top."

$30 with coupon $53 at Amazon

A roomy fit with a touch of class. (Photo: Amazon)

"This is the most perfect maxi dress I’ve ever worn," a pleased shopper shared. "Let me start by saying that I am pear-shaped — small bust, wide hips...I hate maxi dresses with pockets, because the pocket placement is always directly on my widest part, therefore making me look wider. This dress does NOT have pockets and lays just perfectly! It’s sexy, but not skintight. Flowy, but not baggy...It’s just perfect!"

$25 with coupon $37 at Amazon

The get-up-and-go maxi. (Photo: Amazon)

"I don't like things to cling or show rolls or dimples, and this did not disappoint (smooth and hides belly just right)," shared a satisfied shopper. "I think the older I get, I look for comfort and convenience, but this is also cute and flattering. Plus, it has pockets."

$31 with coupon $42 at Amazon

