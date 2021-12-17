Tired of bedtime back torture? Rest easy with these primo mattress toppers —from $57

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Give the gift of comfort...and a rejuvenated spine. (Photo: Amazon)

As you're counting down the days until the arrival of the big guy with the reindeer, are you also counting down the days until the arrival of house guests? There's nothing like hosting out-of-town family and friends to up the holiday stress level, especially if your guest room is anything other than hotel-like.

One super fast upgrade you can make in time for Christmas is the addition of a luxurious mattress topper to the guest bed. Don't worry, it only sounds expensive! Amazon has a wide assortment of mattress topper styles and materials, and many of the ones that receive rave reviews are actually on sale right now!

With Amazon prime, you can get these comfy toppers in time for the holidays, so your great aunt doesn't have to wake up with that kink in her back. Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up for your free 30-day trial here and enjoy all the benefits membership has to offer (we're talking free fast shipping and great TV).

Perfect for that hand-me-down mattress you've been dragging around from house to house since college, these memory foam masters and down alternative pads are just what the chiropractor ordered. So pack your cart with these clouds of comfort for your guest rooms and toss a few more under the tree — they make a great gift!

Laze in the lap of luxury in this ultra-soft Microplush microfiber mattress pad that adds 1.5- inches of softness to any standard mattress. Fits all depths from 6" to 20" and features a fully elasticized deep fitted skirt to ensure it stays snug. The down-alternative filling is nice and soft; it also deters allergens.

This pad gives you the best of both seasons: Fully reversible, it keeps you extra cozy in the winter with its fuzzy side; for cool-as-a-cucumber summer nights, just flip it over and enjoy its breathable microplush. Pop it in the laundry between fippings — yep, it's machine washable — to keep it fresh. Not convinced? Take it for a 30-day spin; you can return in the highly unlikey event you're not satisfied.

"Absolutely the softest, most comfortable mattress pad...EVER!!!" said one thrilled user. "I love this pad/cover... My mattress is a little firm for me. I needed an extra layer of cushion and this was it... This is a fantastic product. I will order it again and have already recommended it to family and friends. I am sensitive to off-gassing smells, give me horrible headaches. I had none with this pad."

$57 with on-page coupon $69 at Amazon

A 10-year warranty and a great discount? What could be better? A good night sleep, that's what. This 3-inch cooling gel memory foam topper from Sleep Innovations reduces heat, improves airfrlow and maximizes your comfort level with a foam that relieves pressure points. The upshot? It adjusts to your body in all the right places.

"I just had the best night's sleep I can remember in a long time," read one testimonial. "I set the air mattress pressure at "75" for good support and let the foam do its job. It worked well with the adjustable base, also. No slipping or bunching or any other issues. No pressure points or soreness. I'm really happy. This is the best hundred bucks I have spent in a long long time." Imagine: With this limited-time $68 price tag (for full or twin size), you'll be 32 percent happier than even this guy!

"This was a LIFE SAVER," related one uber-glad Goldilocks. "My husband and I bought a mattress on clearance. It was extra firm... like a brick. We both have back problems and knew we wanted firm, but this made my limbs go numb if I slept on my side. We bought this memory foam topper and what an amazing difference... I couldn't be more pleased."

$68 at Amazon

Looks pointy, but it's perfect. (Photo: Amazon)

Keep it simple with this memory foam mattress pad that will provide three inches of comfort with a deep sink and a softness level that will have your guests staying long past their welcome. (Then it'll be time for you to get firm!) It's infused with cooling gel to maintain a comfortable body temperature and designed with comfort zones that keep you from tossing and turning, for an extra restful night's sleep. With nearly 28,000 five-star reviews, this model typically sells like gangbusters, so you best get it in your cart tout suite. Right now you can grab one for 15 percent off.

"I went back and forth on buying this for weeks," related one pleased purchaser. "Our mattress is old and worn, but with a young baby, we weren't ready to pull the trigger on a nice, fancy, new mattress that might end up peed/pooped/barfed on. This is an affordable way to extend the life of an aging mattress for a comfy night's sleep. We are very happy with it, and so far, so good with durability."

$72 $85 at Amazon

It's crystal clear: Lucid makes a great mattress topper. (Photo: Amazon)

When it comes to next-level sleepytime satisfaction, this Lucid 4-inch gel mattress topper takes the cake. It was perfect for this stomach sleeper:"It's like a slightly firmer marshmallow!" The mere depth of this topper will cradle your body perfectly,, allowing you to sink into the softness while still providing the right amount of support.

The gel foam keeps your body temp cool, while the ventilated design improves airflow and breathability. Right now, you can save 20 bucks on this quality mattress topper and impress your guests.

As one first-time five-star reviewer put it: "I never do ratings on products I buy, but this foam memory mattress is the best thing I have ever slept on. I have fibromyalgia and arthritis in my neck and back. For once I've been sleeping throughout the night. It's awesome!!!"

$100 $120 at Amazon

Isn't it nice when products are made from a renewable resource and certified non-toxic? This Subrtex 3-inch mattress topper has a bamboo rayon cover that's breathable and washable. The stress relieving 3.5-pound-density gel-infused memory foam will keep you cool, calm and collected, for a great night's sleep. Certified by CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX for durability and performance, this topper is clear of formaldehyde and harmful phthalates so you can rest easy. The 10-year warranty adds priceless reassurance to your purchase.

This no-longer-sleepless buyer said, "This is the best pillow topper ever. I now sleep eight hours. I love it. It's like floating on top of a cloud. Not sinking into a cloud. This topper has improved my quality of life. I am not longer tired all day from lack of sleep. Keeps you feeling cool too..."

"I am so glad I settled on this Subrtex gel-infused memory foam topper," said this over-the-moon, under-the-covers customer. "It is is comfortable and holds its shape; it has made my bed much cooler, and I'm sleeping better than I have in a long time."

Right now you can save 18 percent on the queen size...and some wear and tear on your back!

$148 with on-page coupon $190 at Amazon

