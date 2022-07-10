Early Prime Day Deal: Amazon's Luna Controller is just $40, an all-time low
The powerful Xbox Series X/S and sleek Sony PlayStation 5 are at the forefront of gaming. The thing is, they're not cheap: They can run upwards of $500. Yikes! However, you don't need to break the bank to get a great high-quality gaming experience.
Enter Luna, Amazon's high-speed cloud gaming platform that offers hundreds of games from top publishers such as Ubisoft, Capcom, 505 Games, Team 17 and more. Although the service starts at just $5 per month, you'll need the Luna Controller to get you going.
Amazon Luna Controller
Dive into Amazon's cloud gaming service with the Luna controller. This controller connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, allowing you to game even faster.
Luckily, in one of Amazon's early Prime Day deals, you can get your hands on one for just $40 (that's $30 off) if you're a Prime member. That's a 43% savings and the all-time lowest price on this super-popular wireless controller. In fact, it's so popular that it has earned a five-star rating from nearly 4,000 reviewers.
Think of it as Prime Video, but for gaming. And best of all? You can play on just about any device with an internet connection via Wi-Fi, including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, iPadOS and, of course, Fire TV.
Precision gaming
The Luna Controller is wireless with a super-grippy and comfortable design. It has a pair of thumbsticks for precision, dual fast-action bumpers and triggers at the top (four in total), four responsive action buttons and an accurate four-way D-pad. The controller is also re-mappable to best suit your gaming experience.
Some shoppers say that this controller is better than Microsoft's. "Wow! The best controller I have ever owned," raved a gamer. "Better build quality than the original Xbox X controllers. They feel great in the hands and trying to perform precise sniper aiming is a joy as the thumbsticks offer the perfect balance of resistance and control. To set up Luna controllers...is really simple and took me less than five minutes...this is a hidden gem of controllers!"
To get started, just press the dedicated Luna button on the controller to launch the cloud gaming platform and find something you love to play.
Plays over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
While the Luna Controller plays over Wi-Fi in the cloud, it can also pair to just about any laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth for local gaming. You can actually download games from Luna to play offline when an internet connection is not available.
"I did not notice any lag with these remotes running wireless (Wi-Fi) at all," continued the gamer. The controller can also plug into your laptop with USB-C for wired gaming.
Alexa's along for the ride!
And of course, since this is an Amazon device, the Luna Controller has the Alexa voice assistant built-in, so you can simply say which game you'd like to play instead of scrolling endlessly through a grid of titles. So you can say something like, 'Alexa, launch Sonic Mania on Luna' and you'll be zipping through Green Hill Zone in no time. There's a dedicated Alexa button on the controller, so you can bring up the voice assistant in one motion.
"...I’m an Alexa user and enjoy Amazon products around my home, so I figured I’d give their gaming service a try. I am amazed at how easy the setup was after opening my Luna controller. It was instant," shared a savvy Amazon shopper. "All I had to do was download the app on my phone and my Fire TV Stick. As soon as I opened the app on the TV I was already signed in and ready to play. This is really nice, as I didn’t have to do anything to get started — my profile was ready to go..."
At $40 for Prime members only (was $70), the Luna Controller — which is powered with two included AA batteries — is one of the best ways to play your favorite games online without investing in an expensive console. All you need is an internet connection to game just about anywhere.
"The best controller I own," added another five-star reviewer. "Buttons, sticks, the hold — all are well made and sturdy. This controller was designed so well. When using the sticks the resistance is amazing for sneaking, aiming and those slight movements..."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV, $100 (was $180), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $280 (was $450), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $750 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $140 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (was $249), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $227 (was $350), amazon.com
JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones, $89 (was $150), amazon.com
TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds, $24 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, $100 (was $120), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
HP 2020 Flagship 14 Chromebook Laptop Computer, $162 (was $217), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $310 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $136 (was $160), amazon.com
JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $114 (was $150), amazon.com
Halo View Fitness Tracker, $45 (was $80), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch, $300 (was $350), amazon.com
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $199), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for PlayStation 4, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch, $27 (was $40), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
SimplySmart Home PhotoShare Friends and Family Smart Digital Photo Frame, $133 (was $180), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
eero 6+ dual-band mesh, $194 (was $299), amazon.com
Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope, $12 (was $14), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $120 with on-page coupon (was $420), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $112 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Bissell 2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Vacuum, $140 (was $196), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, $180 (was $319), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $170 (was $280), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Auselily Women Summer Casual Beach Cover Up, $26 (was $31), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $29 (was $41), amazon.com
Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress, $37 (was $46), amazon.com
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Sandals, $35 (was $55), amazon.com
BB DAKOTA by Steve Madden Women's Fields of Gold Dress, $41 (was $69), amazon.com
BELONGSCI Women's Dress, $30 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Mialoe Portable Blender, $22 (was $26), amazon.com
Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven, $95 (was $130), amazon.com
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender, $33 (was $50), amazon.com
Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
GE Food Processor, $99 (was $159), amazon.com
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6, $99 (was $130), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $17 (was $27), amazon.com
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, $6 (was $9), amazon.com
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
First Botany Hair Growth Shampoo Conditioner Set, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Meritlife Queen Size All Season Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, $30 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $62), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Pillows, $27.50 (was $50), amazon.com
Madison Park Full/Queen Quilt Set Cottage Coastal Design, $83 (was $120), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Sunscreen Lotion, $9 (was $11), amazon.com
Veva Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Pure Enrichment PureZone Medium-Large Room Air Purifier, $80 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils, $8 (was $13), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap, $36 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $19 (was $33), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com
Dewdroo Expandable Garden Hose 100ft, $35 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Luggage:
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels, $150 (was $190), amazon.com
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, $91 (was $190), amazon.com
SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA 17-Inch Laptop Backpack, $67 (was $90), amazon.com
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, $68 (was $120), amazon.com
Outdoor
Sebor Deluxe XL Pop-up Beach Tent, $49 (was $100), amazon.com
Keter Westwood 150 Gallon Resin Large Deck Box, $234 (was $430), amazon.com
Oileus Foding Portable Beach Chair 2-pack, $110 (was $140), amazon.com
Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers 2-pack, $160 (was $190), amazon.com
Click N' Play Beach Toys for Kids, $18 (was $25), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.