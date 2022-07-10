Early Prime Day Deal: Amazon's Luna Controller is just $40, an all-time low

The powerful Xbox Series X/S and sleek Sony PlayStation 5 are at the forefront of gaming. The thing is, they're not cheap: They can run upwards of $500. Yikes! However, you don't need to break the bank to get a great high-quality gaming experience.

Enter Luna, Amazon's high-speed cloud gaming platform that offers hundreds of games from top publishers such as Ubisoft, Capcom, 505 Games, Team 17 and more. Although the service starts at just $5 per month, you'll need the Luna Controller to get you going.

Luckily, in one of Amazon's early Prime Day deals, you can get your hands on one for just $40 (that's $30 off) if you're a Prime member. That's a 43% savings and the all-time lowest price on this super-popular wireless controller. In fact, it's so popular that it has earned a five-star rating from nearly 4,000 reviewers.

Think of it as Prime Video, but for gaming. And best of all? You can play on just about any device with an internet connection via Wi-Fi, including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, iPadOS and, of course, Fire TV.

You'll be over the moon as you play in the cloud with Amazon's Luna Controller. (Photo: Amazon)

Precision gaming

The Luna Controller is wireless with a super-grippy and comfortable design. It has a pair of thumbsticks for precision, dual fast-action bumpers and triggers at the top (four in total), four responsive action buttons and an accurate four-way D-pad. The controller is also re-mappable to best suit your gaming experience.

Some shoppers say that this controller is better than Microsoft's. "Wow! The best controller I have ever owned," raved a gamer. "Better build quality than the original Xbox X controllers. They feel great in the hands and trying to perform precise sniper aiming is a joy as the thumbsticks offer the perfect balance of resistance and control. To set up Luna controllers...is really simple and took me less than five minutes...this is a hidden gem of controllers!"

To get started, just press the dedicated Luna button on the controller to launch the cloud gaming platform and find something you love to play.

Look, Ma, no console! Wireless downloading and controlling make Luna's game-play utterly portable. (Photo: Amazon)

Plays over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

While the Luna Controller plays over Wi-Fi in the cloud, it can also pair to just about any laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth for local gaming. You can actually download games from Luna to play offline when an internet connection is not available.

"I did not notice any lag with these remotes running wireless (Wi-Fi) at all," continued the gamer. The controller can also plug into your laptop with USB-C for wired gaming.

Alexa's along for the ride!

And of course, since this is an Amazon device, the Luna Controller has the Alexa voice assistant built-in, so you can simply say which game you'd like to play instead of scrolling endlessly through a grid of titles. So you can say something like, 'Alexa, launch Sonic Mania on Luna' and you'll be zipping through Green Hill Zone in no time. There's a dedicated Alexa button on the controller, so you can bring up the voice assistant in one motion.

"...I’m an Alexa user and enjoy Amazon products around my home, so I figured I’d give their gaming service a try. I am amazed at how easy the setup was after opening my Luna controller. It was instant," shared a savvy Amazon shopper. "All I had to do was download the app on my phone and my Fire TV Stick. As soon as I opened the app on the TV I was already signed in and ready to play. This is really nice, as I didn’t have to do anything to get started — my profile was ready to go..."

At $40 for Prime members only (was $70), the Luna Controller — which is powered with two included AA batteries — is one of the best ways to play your favorite games online without investing in an expensive console. All you need is an internet connection to game just about anywhere.

"The best controller I own," added another five-star reviewer. "Buttons, sticks, the hold — all are well made and sturdy. This controller was designed so well. When using the sticks the resistance is amazing for sneaking, aiming and those slight movements..."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.

