'Charged my devices for almost two days': Save 80% on these bestselling power banks — $10 each!

It's a universal law: Phones always conk out at inconvenient times. So preempt the problem! Keep a portable power bank on hand and you'll always have a way to juice up, even if you're not near an outlet. Thankfully, the most popular one at Amazon just dropped in price. The No. 1 bestselling Loveledi portable power bank bundle is 80% off right now when you click the on-page coupon, down from $99. You'll get two power banks — we repeat, two power banks — for $20, both with 15,000mAh batteries. Just $10 a pop!

These power banks pack in a lot of charge into a thin (only 0.5 inch) frame. Sure, 15,000mAh sounds like a big number, but what does it actually mean? For most iPhones, that's about four or five full charges. The Pro series of certain iPhones have larger batteries and may only get three charges from one of these power banks. Considering there's two of them — and how small they are — you can carry multiple days of charge in a single pocket.

"Amazing battery life," confirms a shopper. "I have used it several times over the last week with only ONE full charge and I haven’t charged it yet with life in it still! I got the 2-pack deal and gave one to my mother as a gift..."

That portability is one of the major selling points. "I can’t be stuck at a charging station. I need to move around a lot. This has changed my life!" said one customer. "This power bank works great. It's lightweight and portable, thus can be taken anywhere. The charging speed is what really impressed me. I have several more expensive power banks but this one is just as powerful as those...," added another satisfied shopper.

The power banks include a sensor that automatically detects the voltage and amp requirements of a connected device. That means you never have to worry about damaging your phone with too much charge.

Two power banks for the price of one. (Photo: Amazon)

Did we mention these are also airline safe? Toss in your carry-on bag and keep your phone charged, no matter how many movies you want to watch while you're in the air. "Bought these when I was traveling on a plane for 15 hours. Charged my AirPods, phone and watch on one for almost two days," said one traveler.

Seriously, these are a great value. A single one of these power banks is on sale for just over $15, so getting two for $20 is a ridiculous deal.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Beats Studio Buds $120 $150 Save $30 See at Amazon

Zingbird Wireless Earbuds $30 $80 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $21 $130 Save $109 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80 See at Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K X90K Series Bravia XR Full Array Smart Google TV $998 $1,500 Save $502 See at Amazon

Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $270 $430 Save $160 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver $399 $479 Save $80 See at Amazon

Anker USB C Charger $29 $38 Save $9 See at Amazon