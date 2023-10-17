Juice up your devices in a jiffy with these top-selling power banks — they're down to $9 a pop

What is it?

The popular Loveledi Portable Power Bank can charge your devices in a flash, even when you're nowhere near an outlet. Universally compatible, it works with just about any gadget, including Apple and Android phones and tablets. Thankfully, this popular pocket-size savior has just dropped to an electrifyingly low price at Amazon: You can get two of these chargers for just $18 when you apply the on-page coupon.

Why is it a good deal?

A single Loveledi power bank currently goes for $19, so getting two for $18 is just ridiculous. Only $9 apiece!

Why do I need this?

Each Loveledi power bank packs a lot of charge into a thin, half-inch frame. The battery provides about four or five full charges for your iPhone. (The Pro series of certain iPhones have larger batteries and may get only three charges from one of these power banks.) Considering there are two chargers in this pack — and how small they are — you could carry over a week's worth of life in your pocket.

Stock up on these juice boxes and drink in the savings. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

"Amazing battery life," confirms a shopper. "I have used it several times over the past week with only one full charge. I haven’t charged it yet with life in it still! I got the two-pack deal and gave one to my mother as a gift."

Portability is another major selling point. "I can’t be stuck at a charging station. I need to move around a lot. This has changed my life!" said one busy reviewer who deemed it to be a "lifesaver."

Another satisfied shopper added, "This power bank works great. It's lightweight and portable, thus can be taken anywhere. The charging speed is what really impressed me. I have several more expensive power banks, but this one is just as powerful as those."

These power banks include a sensor that automatically detects the voltage and amp requirements of a connected device. That means you never have to worry about damaging your phone by overcharging.

Did we mention these are also airline-safe? They can fit easily in your carry-on bag, and they'll keep your phone charged no matter how many movies you want to watch while you're in the air. "Bought these when I was traveling on a plane for 15 hours. Charged my AirPods, phone and watch on one for almost two days," said one happy traveler.

One pleased reviewer said, "The only downside is how long they take to charge. Otherwise, I love using these portable chargers. They are so handy for all occasions. They are thin and able to fit in just about every purse I use."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

