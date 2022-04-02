Life hacks for easier, happier days — as little as $14 at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you’re whipping up a super easy snack or struggling to rid your bathroom of musty odors, these five products — all available at Amazon — can make life a little easier, because this year is all about working smarter, not harder.

Elastic No-Tie Shoelaces

(Photo: Amazon)

When you’re running late, every second counts. So why waste time tying shoelaces when you can instead use Caterpy's elastic no-tie "laces" that transform your favorite pair of sneakers into slip-on shoes. Bam! You just saved 30 seconds!

These also improve circulation compared to traditional laces and they come in dozens of colors to match any style. And if you have kids – this is a no-brainer.

$15 at Amazon

Instant Beverage Cooler

(Photo: Amazon)

With warm weather heading our, it's time to start thinking about iced tea, iced coffee, and lemonade. After all, there's nothing better than an ice-cold beverage on a hot day. Unfortunately, adding ice can dilute your drink, making it watery instead of tasty. This instant chiller cools everything from juice to spirits to coffee in seconds. Just pop the HyperChiller in the freezer, pour in your liquid of choice, and wait about one minute to have your drink cooled down by as much as 130 degrees. When your drink is done the HyperChiller can go straight to the dishwasher and then back in the freezer for your next round.

$25 at Amazon

Universal Silicone Lids

(Photo: Amazon)

These heat-resistant universal silicone lids have saved me from pulling out the Tupperware for leftovers since I can create an airtight, watertight, and spill-proof seal over any plate, bowl, cup, or can. The five sizes fit nearly anything you have cooking up in the kitchen, and they moonlight as a microwave splatter cover. They can even be used to help prevent boilovers on the stovetop. Plus, the BPA-free silicone is food grade and safe for your entire family.

Story continues

$14 with on-page coupon $16 at Amazon

(Photo: Amazon)

Come 3 p.m. I’m ready to raid the pantry for something crunchy — and popcorn is one of my favorite snacks. Microwave popcorn contains chemicals and traditional kernels take time, work and clean up. So, what to do? Well, 21,000 reviewers agree: the Hotpop silicone popper is the key to a fuss-free snack. Just pour in your kernels, add oil and salt, and pop it into the microwave for three minutes. It can hold up to 15 cups of popcorn, plus it’s collapsible for easy storage. It's even dishwasher safe!

$15 with on-page coupon $17 at Amazon

Bamboo Bath Mat

(Photo: Amazon)

If you struggle to keep your bathroom clean and mold-free, then the Signature Living bamboo bath mat needs to take up residence by your tub. It’s non-slip and water-resistant — plus it’s gorgeous. Ditch the wet, mildew-y rug and opt for a spa-like experience in your own bathroom. Or use it next to a pool or hot tub to help prevent slips and falls.

$29 at Amazon

What helps you hack your life? Let us know in the comments below.

– Video produced by Kat Vasquez.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.