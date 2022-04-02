Life hacks for easier, happier days — as little as $14 at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Whether you’re whipping up a super easy snack or struggling to rid your bathroom of musty odors, these five products — all available at Amazon — can make life a little easier, because this year is all about working smarter, not harder.
Elastic No-Tie Shoelaces
When you’re running late, every second counts. So why waste time tying shoelaces when you can instead use Caterpy's elastic no-tie "laces" that transform your favorite pair of sneakers into slip-on shoes. Bam! You just saved 30 seconds!
These also improve circulation compared to traditional laces and they come in dozens of colors to match any style. And if you have kids – this is a no-brainer.
Instant Beverage Cooler
With warm weather heading our, it's time to start thinking about iced tea, iced coffee, and lemonade. After all, there's nothing better than an ice-cold beverage on a hot day. Unfortunately, adding ice can dilute your drink, making it watery instead of tasty. This instant chiller cools everything from juice to spirits to coffee in seconds. Just pop the HyperChiller in the freezer, pour in your liquid of choice, and wait about one minute to have your drink cooled down by as much as 130 degrees. When your drink is done the HyperChiller can go straight to the dishwasher and then back in the freezer for your next round.
Universal Silicone Lids
These heat-resistant universal silicone lids have saved me from pulling out the Tupperware for leftovers since I can create an airtight, watertight, and spill-proof seal over any plate, bowl, cup, or can. The five sizes fit nearly anything you have cooking up in the kitchen, and they moonlight as a microwave splatter cover. They can even be used to help prevent boilovers on the stovetop. Plus, the BPA-free silicone is food grade and safe for your entire family.
$14 with on-page coupon
$16 at Amazon
Silicone Microwave Popcorn Maker
Come 3 p.m. I’m ready to raid the pantry for something crunchy — and popcorn is one of my favorite snacks. Microwave popcorn contains chemicals and traditional kernels take time, work and clean up. So, what to do? Well, 21,000 reviewers agree: the Hotpop silicone popper is the key to a fuss-free snack. Just pour in your kernels, add oil and salt, and pop it into the microwave for three minutes. It can hold up to 15 cups of popcorn, plus it’s collapsible for easy storage. It's even dishwasher safe!
$15 with on-page coupon
$17 at Amazon
Bamboo Bath Mat
If you struggle to keep your bathroom clean and mold-free, then the Signature Living bamboo bath mat needs to take up residence by your tub. It’s non-slip and water-resistant — plus it’s gorgeous. Ditch the wet, mildew-y rug and opt for a spa-like experience in your own bathroom. Or use it next to a pool or hot tub to help prevent slips and falls.
What helps you hack your life? Let us know in the comments below.
– Video produced by Kat Vasquez.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,098 (was $1,600), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,747 (was $2,500), amazon.com
TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV, $450 (was $800), amazon.com
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV, $120 (was $170), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Fire HD 8 tablet, $45 (was $90), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $160), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, $200 (was $230), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $249), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $250 (was $350), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker, $130 (was $180), amazon.com
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $180 (was $250), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch, $18 (was $40), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $83 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard, $81 (was $120), amazon.com
Just Dance 2022 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One, $21 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Smart WiFi Wireless Essential Oil Aromatherapy Ultrasonic Diffuser & Humidifier, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Facebook Portal, $69 (was $179), amazon.com
Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs 3-pack, $22 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Honeywell Home RTH9585WF1004 Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, $129 (was $169), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $250 (was $280), amazon.com
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $160 (was $220), amazon.com
Samsung 90 + CS Bundle Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $500 (was $799), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Shark ZU881 DuoClean, $300 (was $430), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Satina leggings, starting at $18 (was $22), amazon.com
Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Joggers, $17 (was $29), amazon.com
Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Stackable Fridge Organizer Set of 6, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Master Maison Authentic 8-inch Damascus Steel Chef Knife, $90 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Lodge L8SK3 10.25-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Exfoliating Brush For Razor Bumps and Ingrown Hair Treatment, $10 (was $14), amazon.com
Cali White Activated Charcoal & Organic Coconut Oil Teeth Whitening Toothpaste, $9 (was $20), amazon.com
Crest 3D Whitestrips, $35 (was $40), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Mellanni Queen Sheets, $37 (was $50), amazon.com
Lush Décor Ravello Shabby Chic Style Pintuck White 5-piece King Comforter Set, $130 (was $320), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillow 2-pack, $25 (was $37), amazon.com
Madison Park Aubrey Queen Size Bed Comforter Set Bed In A Bag, $170 (was $396), amazon.com
Jellymoni 100 Percent Natural Cotton 3-piece Striped Duvet Cover Set, $49.50 with on-page coupon (was $74), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
UFlex Athletics Knee Compression Sleeve, $7 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
Veva Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $40 (was $83), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $10 (was $50), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Bike, $150 with on-page coupon (was $190), amazon.com
Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Multi-Workout Abdominal/Hyper Back Extension Bench, $130 (was $199), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.