These tummy-control leggings 'hold all the squishy parts in place' — and they're down to $10

You've probably gone through your fair share of leggings over the years. From cropped cuts to fab prints, there's certainly no shortage of styles out there. However, if you're looking for a new pair to round out your collection — or one pair to trump them all — you're in for a treat. The Hltpro High Waist Yoga Pants are on sale at Amazon for just $10 — or, you know, a fraction of the price of the designer brands they're being compared to.

Amazon Hltpro Leggings with Pockets $10 $20 Save $10 These popular leggings have it all: a high-waisted, stretchy, slimming, butt-lifting look and they have pockets. Plus, they're nearly 50% off! $10 at Amazon

While the high waist is flattering on its own, the Hltpros take it a step further, with a genius 4.5-inch tummy control panel that smoothes and shapes your midsection. Made with a poly-elastane mix for a luscious four-way stretch, these babies are happily squat-proof. Heck, they just might change your life. Take it from this enthusiastic shopper:

"For the love of all that is holy, I have finally found leggings that actually fit my body," wrote one of nearly 7,000 five-star reviewers. "These leggings are literally perfect. They do not bunch around my ankles with extra fabric. They are thick enough to not [be] see-through and hold all the squishy parts in place, but light and buttery-feeling enough to not feel claustrophobic or give you a muffin top. I can sit down without my intestines being squished, and I twerk-checked them."

Quite possibly the perfect pair of leggings. (Photo: Amazon)

Another shopper said these leggings were everything they were looking for.

"Well made, opaque, stretchy, matte, holds all the jiggly parts in place and the pockets are deep enough for my iPhone," they shared. "As soon as I tried them on, I ordered two more pair in case they run out."

Perfect for working out and kicking back. (Photo: Amazon)

We haven't even gotten to one of the best parts: real pockets!

"These pockets are life," a shopper gleefully shared. "I’m not one to carry a big bulky purse on a regular basis, so having deep pockets is a huge plus. These pockets will hold any smartphone and still have plenty of room for keys, cash or cards."

The leggings are available in 15 colors and styles and range in size from XS to 3XL. Fair warning: You might not be satisfied with just one pair, and might end up like this thrilled reviewer, who gushed, "I love them so much that I just bought a second pair within two hours of wearing them." And then, the shopper came back again to add "I have a total of four pairs now, and bought my mother two pairs. We are both in love with this brand."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

