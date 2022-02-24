'I feel like I’m 25 again!': These Lee jeans secretly slim you in the right places

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These flattering jeans have a secret. (Photos: Amazon)

It's no secret that when we reach a certain age, gravity sets in. But it's always a bit of a shock, amirite? Here's a secret weapon to fight back: flattering, ultracool jeans with a hidden tummy panel that keep you looking mighty fine.

The medium-stretch Lee Women's Secretly Shapes Regular Fit Straight Leg Jean fit better than a glove, fans say, because they do more than just fit. They lift, shape and "fit perfectly in all of the right places," making you look "long and lean." All this and they're comfortably soft too!

You might expect to pay bank for dream jeans like this, but right now they're on sale for just $32 at Amazon in a plethora of colors and sizes — including short and tall.

Among the 4,000 five-star Secretly Shapes fans are many thrilled women over 50, who "love these jeans!!"

$32 $35 at Amazon

Great jeans make your great genes even greater. (Photos: Amazon)

Your best you

These are the kind of body-shaping jeans that always make you feel like you're in your prime, which, by the way, you are, dammit.

"Love, love, love these jeans," raves a five-star fan. "A perfect fit! Such a great value for the money! They fell on the hips just as I like them. I feel like I’m 25 again with the way they fit!"

Another adds: "I love the fit and look of these jeans...I [have] hips and thighs and sometimes have a harder time finding jeans that fit in the right spots. These are perfect. I’m a young 51 and find these jeans stylish but without the holes that some new jeans have. Haha."

These mega-flattering jeans are also a hit with a stylish 70-year-old shopper: "These are wonderful jeans. I bought the raisin/burgundy color and love it. I plan to buy other colors, as well. I love LEE jeans as they usually fit the same if you buy the same 'model'...The legs are slim but not too tight."

$32 $35 at Amazon

Look good coming and going. (Photos: Amazon)

Flatters all shapes!

Lee Secretly Shapes jeans come in sizes 2 to 18 in lengths short, regular and long because those are sizes that women actually come in. Now, let's hear more about that fit.

"Love these!" writes an adoring, longtime fan. "These jeans fit just right. The stretch is perfect and doesn’t sag out after a few wears. True straight leg. There are panels on the inside front that keep everything looking slim and cut well. No weird bunching. I’m more box-shaped and don’t have a super small waist compared to hips and these fit great but stay up."

"My favorite jeans," said a curvy fan. "These jeans are just so flattering. I am short and heavier in the hips and thighs but these jeans fit perfectly in all of the right places. Normally, I have to get a relaxed fit and they tend to be less flattering and baggy in the rest of the leg. The cut in these gives me just a tad extra room in the hips and thighs but keeps the leg straight so it skims the rest and looks very slimming. It is also a firmer fabric so it holds in the areas that it pulls in."

$32 $35 at Amazon

A few more blue hues to choose. (Photos: Amazon)

The secret to that fit

Indeed there is a patented hidden panel in the front that's designed to camouflage your belly. Fans say it does its job quite well! And the added all-over stretch keeps you lifted where you want it most.

"High waist but not your soccer mom jeans," one happy wearer explained."Nice, smooth panel that comes above your belly button. It sits nice. No folding or gap. I purchased the dark rinse so these are really nice."

Another gushed: "These are among the best fitting and most comfortable jeans I have ever owned! Perfect fit at the waist, through the hips and rear, and perfect length. They are neither skinny jeans nor relaxed fit; they are just right and are definitely slenderizing. I bought a second pair."

$32 $35 at Amazon

But why stop at blue? (Photos: Amazon)

Comfy and versatile

Jeans needn't be stiff in any sense of the word. They can (and should) be soft and comfortable. They can also be expressive and colorful! Lee Women's Secretly Shapes Regular Fit Straight Leg Jean are all that and more.

One fan described the soft feel: "These jeans are amazing! My new favorite pair. They are beyond comfortable. Nice soft feel to them however they are not flimsy. They have a bit of a stretchy feel to them making them even more comfortable and versatile. I love the leg length and width; makes it easy to wear with any type of shoe or sandal. Will definitely be ordering a few more pairs in different colors if available."

Another shopper was thrilled with their versatility. "BEST JEANS in a long time!" she raved. "Fantastic fit. Can be dressed up or down. I have 2 pairs just for work, business casual, with boots, tailored jacket and shirt. Very on fleek."

Check 'em out for yourself — we bet you'll be checking yourself out!

$32 $35 at Amazon

