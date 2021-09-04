The 10 absolute best Labor Day sales at Amazon — from Apple to Samsung

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Any online shopper knows that Amazon is the go-to destination if you want the best prices on the biggest inventory of products. But this weekend is all about Labor Day sales, so you can tack unprecedented deals onto those already sweet price tags. Right now, Amazon has discounts for days — three days, to be exact — on some of its most coveted, name-brand bounty.

We're talking the latest and greatest AirPods, smart TVs, home security systems and more. This is the moment you've been waiting for — a massive shopping event where you can stock up on all the upgrades you've been craving for your home without feeling guilty about draining your budget. In fact, some of these products are double deals, with on-page coupons in addition to Labor Day discounts.

Here are the top 10 Labor Day sales at Amazon right now.

These AirPods are upgraded so they fit better. (Photo: Amazon)

Ah, the sweet sound of savings! The rarely discounted Apple Airpods Pro top the list of Amazon’s most exciting sales right now, and more than 200,000 five-star reviewers agree that these wireless buds are the best on the market. This five-star shopper called them “one of the best noise canceling in-ear headphones available.”

Apple redesigned the Airpods Pro with a one-size-fits-all shape and a silicone tip that feels better in your ear and won’t slip out halfway through a workout. “They feel a lot snugger, 100 percent worth it,” wrote a fan. The new model syncs seamlessly with just about any Apple device, including iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air and iMac.

Ready to upgrade? This should be music to your ears: Amazon’s slashed the price of Apple Airpods Pro by $50 for Labor Day.

$190 $249 at Amazon

Save 40 percent on Sony Bluetooth headphones. (Photo: Amazon)

Blissful, immersive audio in your ears and a hundred bucks back in your pocket: that’s what Amazon’s 40-percent-off deal on these Sony noise-cancelling headphones promises. Tune out the world and tune into your favorite music, podcasts and streaming TV for up to 30 hours on a charge.

Wear them all day if you want — you can even answer phone calls through this stellar set. One fan called them “the most incredible headphones I have ever used! Not only are they supremely comfortable to wear, but the sound quality and active noise canceling are far superior to any other premium headsets that I have used.”

$148 $248 at Amazon

This Insignia TV has built-in Fire TV. (Photo: Amazon)

What makes this Insignia TV so much better than its competitors? For starters, it broadcasts 4K video at four times the resolution of full HD. Built-in Fire TV means you can choose from up to 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes. Just log into your Amazon account and control everything with Alexa. You'll save $200 for Labor Day (thanks Amazon!).

Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and YouTube are also available, and everything comes through in stunning, next-level audio. “The price cannot be beat. The picture is phenomenal. And, the ease of the built-in Fire TV is the cherry on top,” wrote a happy shopper.

$500 $700 at Amazon

Outsource vacuuming to Eufy. (Photo: Amazon)

This ultra-slim Eufy robot vacuum (it’s less than three inches thick!) is sleek enough to get into the tightest spaces, but manages to have increased suction power over the vacs that came before it. Leave it to beloved brand Eufy to produce such an efficient little assistant, which quietly maps out your home, uses infrared technology to navigate and increases its suction as needed when it encounters a bigger mess.

And leave it to Amazon to offer such an amazing deal on the Eufy BoostIQ for Labor Day! It’s 20 percent off, plus an extra $30 off with an on-page coupon.

Got pets? "The amount of hair this thing picks up is INSANE," reports a fan.

$155 $230 at Amazon

This Samsung Chromebook collapses into a tablet. (Photo: Amazon)

With 32 gigs and an Intel Celeron processor, this little wonder packs the punch of a larger machine — but it’s just under three pounds. Because it’s so compact, you can fold it up into tablet mode for comfortable TV viewing or toting from room to room. You can also use it as a super-accurate camera — and its built-in pen lets you write, sketch, edit, magnify and even take screenshots.

This is a 43 percent off Labor Day sale, so you save $216 on this machine with more than 2,600 five-star reviewers. “This thing is beautiful and turbo fast,” wrote one. “A freakin' steal!”

$284 $500 at Amazon

Thousands upon thousands of shoppers are smitten with these pillows. (Photo: Amazon)

Nearly 100,000 reviewers are on cloud nine thanks to these ultra popular pillows, which are filled with cozy down alternative and wrapped in 250 thread-count cases. Good news if you’re a sweaty sleeper: these cushions have cooling properties too. They’re also easy to keep clean and allergen-free: just pop them in the washer and dryer.

“My boyfriend, who is the pickiest man I know, has rated this pillow a 10 out of 10, which says a lot considering he'd find a flaw in just about any product,” wrote one satisfied sleeper.

Save 20 percent for Labor Day with an on-page coupon and transform your sleep experience — you'll get a queen pair for $32 (was $40) and a king pair for $48 (was $60).

$32 $40 at Amazon

These JLabs ear buds are new and improved — and on sale. (Photo: Amazon)

Listen to six hours of uninterrupted, crystal-clear audio on these top-notch JLab wireless earbuds. They're sweat, dirt and workout-resistant, so you can be as rugged as you please. These are the upgraded Bluetooth 5 buds, and you'll save 36 percent on them right now during Amazon's Labor Day sale.

Happy customers are taking notice of the next-level pair, with one noting, “the earbuds are comfortable, light and work very well. The range is good, the controls are intuitive and the charging box is quite small/handy.”

$32 $50 at Amazon

This handy vac is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling car vacuum is a brand that may not be on your radar...yet. ThisWorx has produced a mini vacuum for your automobile that has more than 100,000 five-star fans and counting. “I was completely amazed by this little car vacuum. I tend to somehow bring in a lot of dirt/tiny leaves in my car and this does such a great job at picking it all up,” wrote one.

This guy's on double sale too. It’s 22 percent off, but then you knock off an additional 20 percent with an on-page coupon, making this powerful little beast just $28. Happy Labor Day!

$28 $45 at Amazon

Small but mighty: the Samsung Galaxy tablet. (Photo: Amazon)

This top-rated tablet is streamlined, but still provides a 10.4-inch ultra widescreen display for taking video calls or streaming entertainment in surround sound. You'll get two months of free YouTube Premium and 6 months of free Spotify Premium when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 — $50 off for Labor Day weekend. A fast-charging USB-C port gets it back to 100 percent in the blink of an eye.

One shopper encapsulated the quality of this tablet’s performance: “Colors are well-saturated and the picture appears crisp. What I am also impressed with is how deep the blacks are given its price point. Ashy blacks tend to take me out of the movie experience and this screen does a good job of darkening the black bars.”

$230 $280 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 gives you ultimate peace of mind at an unbeatable price. (Photo: Amazon)

This video doorbell is everything you’d expect from Ring, and then some. It has enhanced WiFi, more sensitive motion detection and it lets you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC. You can even receive notifications on your mobile device when someone rings.

This one’s got an easy installation process too, with all the tools you need included in the package. “The field of view, responsiveness, sound quality and quality of the picture are much, much better on the Ring Doorbell 3 than the first generation unit,” wrote a satisfied customer.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 has really outdone itself, and it’s $40 off for Labor Day weekend.

$140 $180 at Amazon

