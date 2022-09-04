We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 10 absolute best Labor Day deals at Amazon — from Apple to Nutribullet

Labor Day is the perfect time to soak up some end-of-summer sun, but it's also prime time for impressive deals. Naturally, Amazon is packed with them. This weekend, stock up on a range of must-haves and fun extras, like a top-rated 24-inch TV for just $90 (seriously) and the $21 earbuds Yahoo readers absolutely adore — they're all on sale. But remember: Labor Day deals don't last forever. You'll want to take advantage of these while you still can. Ready, set, shop!

Amazon

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV

$90$170Save $80
$90 at Amazon

This Fire TV gives you access to 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and more. There's no need for a separate streaming box or stick. It's also Alexa-enabled, so you can flip through channels using your voice.

TOZO

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds

$24$50Save $26
$24 at Amazon

Still struggling with old-school wired earbuds? Time to upgrade: These have over 152,000 five-star reviews and yet they're only $24! Waterproof, long-lasting and quick-charging, they also happen to have stellar audio too. Click the on-page coupon for the discount.

Apple

2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, 64GB, 5th Gen)

$559$599Save $40
$559 at Amazon

This gorgeous multitasking beast has a 12-megapixel wide camera and another ‘selfie’ camera for FaceTime. Take your pick of blue, purple, pink, starlight and space gray — they're all on sale for Labor Day!

TCL

TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

$430$800Save $370
$430 at Amazon

Cord cutters unite! Stream to your heart's content with this massively marked down set (have you checked out 'Better Call Saul' yet?). Whatever entertainment you like to enjoy, give it the luxury treatment with this model. TCL is one of our favorite brands, thanks to its vivid colors, darkest blacks and voice control.

eufy

Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

$156$300Save $144
$156 at Amazon

A great robot vacuum doesn’t just do the heavy lifting for you, it does the thinking for you too. This guy is smart, silent and incredibly efficient. It never loses suction, but if it senses the need for extra oomph — say for crumbs on the kitchen floor or dirt embedded in the rug — it amps up its power to get the job done.

Apple

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds

$180$249Save $69
$180 at Amazon

The AirPods you've been eyeing are nearly $70 off for Labor Day. They have an impressive 24-hour battery life and pair effortlessly with your iPhone. Use the included charging case to juice up whenever the need strikes. Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy.

ThisWorx for

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

$15$33Save $18
$15 at Amazon

Meet Amazon's bestselling car vac! With cyclonic force and strong suction, this compact and lightweight portable number can tackle just about any mess in your vehicle (errant Cheetos spill, anyone?). The kit includes three attachments for detailing, a carry bag, a filter brush and a spare HEPA filter.

NutriBullet

NutriBullet Pro - 13-Piece Set

$94$110Save $16
$94 at Amazon

Whether you’re looking to kickstart healthier habits or just need an upgrade, this bundle has all the power you'll need to easily whip up soups and smoothies or make salsa, nut butter, juice, milkshakes, cocktails and lots more. It powers through dense foods like nuts, seeds and hard fruit. It includes a 32-ounce cup, two to-go lids and more.

Blink Home Security

Blink Mini smart security camera

$35$65Save $30
$35 at Amazon

Amazon's No. 1 bestselling security cam is nearly 50% off for Labor Day! Keep tabs on the goings-on around your home with this plug-in powerhouse featuring motion detection and two-way audio. Use it to talk to visitors and even your pets! You'll get alerts on phone whenever motion is detected. Cool.

Akk

Akk Slip On Walking Shoes

$46$70Save $24
$46 at Amazon

Meet the superstar sneakers Amazon shoppers adore — they’ve earned over 17,000 five-star reviews. With soft, comfy uppers, they’re fantastic for home use, errands, yard work, walking — whatever your day has in store. Wide and roomy, they offer just the right mix of support and cushion. Choose from 34 colors!

Outdoor

  • Love Story Triangle Sand Sun Shade Sail Canopy

    $36$49Save $13

  • Members Mark Inflatable Family Pool

    $41$91Save $50

  • Kurifier Outdoor Solar Torch Lights 8-pack

    $70

  • Sevylor Quikpak 1-Person Kayak

    $159$220Save $61

  • addlon 96-foot Outdoor String Lights

    $70$90Save $20

Vacuums

  • ILIFE V80 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    $175$280Save $105

  • Belife Cordless 6-in-1 Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner

    $140$229Save $89

  • Bissell Zing Lightweight Bagless Canister Vacuum

    $61$80Save $19

  • eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

    $140$200Save $60

  • whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $150$400Save $250

  • iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum

    $250$350Save $100

Kitchen

  • Rockridge Press The Official Ninja Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners

    $14$20Save $6

  • COSORI Pro II Smart Air Fryer

    $140

  • Braun 12 Cup Food Processor

    $170$349Save $179

  • Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill

    $120$160Save $40

  • Astercook 15-Piece Chef Knife Set with Block

    $130

  • Lodge Cast Iron Combo Cooker

    $50$75Save $25

  • CHEF iQ Smart Pressure Cooker

    $131$200Save $69

  • Rockridge Press The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook

    $10$17Save $7

Bedding and home

  • Zinus 10-nch Green Tea Luxe Twin Size Memory Foam Mattress

    $250$399Save $149

  • Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set

    $22$50Save $28

  • AquaDance 7-inch Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Combo

    $40$85Save $45

  • Beckham Hotel Collection Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack

    $50

  • Pairs to Go Montana Modern Decorative Tab Top Window Curtains

    $10$25Save $15

  • One Beat Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf

    $14$26Save $12

Lawn and garden

  • Finnhomy 5-Piece Garden Tools Set

    $18$31Save $13

  • Fiskars Bypass Pruning Gardening Shears

    $13$21Save $8

  • Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table

    $140

  • GrowGreen Rotating Lawn Sprinkler

    $25$35Save $10

  • BEI & HONG Mini Chainsaw 6-Inch

    $67$100Save $33

  • SEYVUM Leaf Blower

    $110

