The 10 absolute best Labor Day deals at Amazon — from Apple to Nutribullet

Labor Day is the perfect time to soak up some end-of-summer sun, but it's also prime time for impressive deals. Naturally, Amazon is packed with them. This weekend, stock up on a range of must-haves and fun extras, like a top-rated 24-inch TV for just $90 (seriously) and the $21 earbuds Yahoo readers absolutely adore — they're all on sale. But remember: Labor Day deals don't last forever. You'll want to take advantage of these while you still can. Ready, set, shop!

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80 $90 at Amazon This Fire TV gives you access to 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and more. There's no need for a separate streaming box or stick. It's also Alexa-enabled, so you can flip through channels using your voice.

TOZO Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $24 $50 Save $26 $24 at Amazon Still struggling with old-school wired earbuds? Time to upgrade: These have over 152,000 five-star reviews and yet they're only $24! Waterproof, long-lasting and quick-charging, they also happen to have stellar audio too. Click the on-page coupon for the discount.

Apple 2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, 64GB, 5th Gen) $559 $599 Save $40 $559 at Amazon This gorgeous multitasking beast has a 12-megapixel wide camera and another ‘selfie’ camera for FaceTime. Take your pick of blue, purple, pink, starlight and space gray — they're all on sale for Labor Day!

TCL TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV $430 $800 Save $370 $430 at Amazon Cord cutters unite! Stream to your heart's content with this massively marked down set (have you checked out 'Better Call Saul' yet?). Whatever entertainment you like to enjoy, give it the luxury treatment with this model. TCL is one of our favorite brands, thanks to its vivid colors, darkest blacks and voice control.

eufy Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30C $156 $300 Save $144 $156 at Amazon A great robot vacuum doesn’t just do the heavy lifting for you, it does the thinking for you too. This guy is smart, silent and incredibly efficient. It never loses suction, but if it senses the need for extra oomph — say for crumbs on the kitchen floor or dirt embedded in the rug — it amps up its power to get the job done.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds $180 $249 Save $69 $180 at Amazon The AirPods you've been eyeing are nearly $70 off for Labor Day. They have an impressive 24-hour battery life and pair effortlessly with your iPhone. Use the included charging case to juice up whenever the need strikes. Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy.

ThisWorx for ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $15 $33 Save $18 $15 at Amazon Meet Amazon's bestselling car vac! With cyclonic force and strong suction, this compact and lightweight portable number can tackle just about any mess in your vehicle (errant Cheetos spill, anyone?). The kit includes three attachments for detailing, a carry bag, a filter brush and a spare HEPA filter.

NutriBullet NutriBullet Pro - 13-Piece Set $94 $110 Save $16 $94 at Amazon Whether you’re looking to kickstart healthier habits or just need an upgrade, this bundle has all the power you'll need to easily whip up soups and smoothies or make salsa, nut butter, juice, milkshakes, cocktails and lots more. It powers through dense foods like nuts, seeds and hard fruit. It includes a 32-ounce cup, two to-go lids and more.

Blink Home Security Blink Mini smart security camera $35 $65 Save $30 $35 at Amazon Amazon's No. 1 bestselling security cam is nearly 50% off for Labor Day! Keep tabs on the goings-on around your home with this plug-in powerhouse featuring motion detection and two-way audio. Use it to talk to visitors and even your pets! You'll get alerts on phone whenever motion is detected. Cool.

Akk Akk Slip On Walking Shoes $46 $70 Save $24 $46 at Amazon Meet the superstar sneakers Amazon shoppers adore — they’ve earned over 17,000 five-star reviews. With soft, comfy uppers, they’re fantastic for home use, errands, yard work, walking — whatever your day has in store. Wide and roomy, they offer just the right mix of support and cushion. Choose from 34 colors!

