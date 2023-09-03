Amazon Labor Day sale: 100+ of the best deals to shop this weekend

Sure, the grill will be hot this Labor Day weekend, but Amazon's deals are on fire! (Amazon)

Happy Labor Day weekend! We've made it to the (unofficial) end of summer and start of fall. Gazing ahead to this last hurrah, you've probably got plenty of under-the-sun plans. But don't forget to add another thing to your to-do list: Shopping! As seasoned shoppers know, now is the time to reap some of the year's best deals. And Amazon's holiday markdowns are here to blow you away like a midafternoon thunder bumper. Need a state-of-the-art laptop (there's one for nearly 80% off!) or a new pair of AirPods (for under $100)? Our team has curated the best Labor Day deals from top brands like Cuisinart, Apple, Waterpik and more! So get ready to fill your cart while sipping some apple cider and get scrolling!

Best Amazon Labor Day sales right now

TOZO A2 Mini Wireless Earbuds $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon

Cozinoor Queen Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2 $23 $97 Save $74 with coupon See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $40 $100 Save $60 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Loveledi Portable Charger $21 $36 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Ticonn 6 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags $31 $50 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Crocs Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam $80 $120 Save $40 See at Amazon

70% off or more

This laptop does it all. From checking email to streaming your favorite shows, you'll take it everywhere. (Amazon)

Look no more for a laptop that does it all. Sgin's 15-inch computer comes equipped with Windows 11 and an Intel Celeron N5095 Quad-Core processor with up to 2.9 GHz. That means no more lagging while trying to switch tabs and tasks. And now you can save over $1,000 on this highly rated workhorse.

One fan wrote: "I mainly compute for personal use, entertainment, surfing and communicating. After researching, I came across this laptop. Reviews and affordable price won me over. I have not had it long. It is quick and efficient, with plenty of storage and memory. It runs smoothly and responds quickly. The display screen is so clear. I am pleased with this laptop, it is of good quality, and one can not ask for better. Just what I need. I plan on using it for a long time."

$320 with coupon $1,400 at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $90 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $176 $730 Save $554 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Jumper Laptop $290 $1,100 Save $810 See at Amazon

50% off or more

Knead out all the tension and pressure in your body, sans masseuse. Now you can get a professional massage at home for only $40. (Amazon)

The handy massager works deep into muscles to alleviate tension, work out kinks and generally relax the body. It has 20 different speeds, ranging from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm, allowing you to customize the action to help stimulate blood circulation and release lactic acid in the muscles, thus easing your stiffness.

The massager has reviewers asking, "Where have been all my life?" One five-star shopper said: "OMG my son is the one that really convinced me to buy this because he uses it after workouts. It's been so awesome, and it's so powerful I can only use the first level due to my medical condition. But it really helps relieve stress in the shoulders, thighs and calfs, which is also a plus."

$40 $100 at Amazon

Amzgirl IPL Device $60 $170 Save $110 with coupon See at Amazon

Iniu Portable Charger $18 $36 Save $18 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Tagry Headphones $21 $50 Save $29 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device $27 $55 Save $28 See at Amazon

Poppyo Pore Vacuum $20 $46 Save $26 See at Amazon

Best Labor Day deals on headphones and earbuds

It's never too soon for this kind of Apple-picking. (Amazon)

Take your fave podcasts, jams and shows on the go, thanks to these second-generation AirPods Pro. This iteration of the famed buds cancel out noise more efficiently than the previous version. And they're equipped with even more battery life — listen for up to six hours (that's 33% more than the first-generation Pods). And when these get tuckered out, just pop them into the charging case.

This headphone convert said: "I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out. I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cell phone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!"

$99 $129 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Tagry Wireless Earbuds $21 $50 Save $29 with coupon See at Amazon

JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $15 $30 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Sony Wireless Headphones $38 $60 Save $22 See at Amazon

Hkerr Wireless Earbuds $20 $50 Save $30 with coupon See at Amazon

Best Labor Day deals on tablets and tech

Please forgive the mixed messaging: Though, yes, that's a Galaxy in the background, it's Apple's 9th-gen iPad that's on sale. Are we clear? (Amazon)

Sleek tablets come a dime a dozen, but the iPad is in a league all its own. Its idiot-proof setup, lightweight design and crisp graphics make shoppers go bananas. Plus, it also boasts an ultrawide front camera for stunning photos and touch ID for instant access. And right now, you can add one to your cart for $270!

A five-star reviewer said: “I’ve been wanting an iPad for drawing, and I saw this gen 9 one on sale, and I heard many great things about it. I’m so glad I got it. It definitely doesn’t disappoint. This is a real Apple product btw just make sure you get it from the Apple Store on Amazon and not a refurbished one if that’s not what you’re looking for.”

$270 $329 at Amazon

Sgin 15.6 Inch Laptop $299 $1,289 Save $990 See at Amazon

Anker 555 USB-C Hub $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell $39 $60 Save $21 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 128GB Android Tablet $273 $430 Save $157 See at Amazon

Jumper Laptop $280 $1,000 Save $720 See at Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Ideapad $412 $959 Save $547 See at Amazon

$25-and-under deals

WIth back-to-school in the offing, there's more than one kind of juice box to stock up on. (Amazon)

Phones decide to die at the worst times. One second, you have 50% battery, and the next, it shuts off mid-directions or -email. Well, Amazon's got a fix for that. Meet Loveledi's pack of portable chargers. Each power bank has a sleek design that's compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones and tablets.

"Long lasting and compact," an impressed customer wrote. "This little device has been an absolute lifesaver for me. Its compact size makes it incredibly convenient to carry around, and the impressive battery capacity ensures that my devices stay powered up throughout the day. I love how quickly it charges my devices, and the multiple charging ports are a game-changer when I need to juice up multiple gadgets simultaneously."

$21 with coupon $36 at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9, Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle $18 $23 Save $5 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Peak Series Personal Water Filter $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

Stardrops - The Pink Stuff $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Sealegend 2 Pieces Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon

Iniu Wireless Charger $16 $27 Save $11 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Best Labor Day TV deals

Just a reminder: Baseball playoffs, the NFL season and the new fall TV sked are just days away. (Amazon)

We've still got a few weeks before fall proper arrives, but it's never too early to start planning how you're going to spend chilly evenings inside. Is catching up on your favorite shows on the list? What about NFL football? Those summer blockbusters about to make their small-screen premiere? Then you need a TV that combines crisp picture quality with the best streaming services. That's where the Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV comes in. For just $65 (down from $120), you get a 24-inch screen with a built-in Alexa voice remote that helps you search for shows, give commands and switch inputs.

"The Insignia 24-inch Class F20 is a great small smart TV," a fan shared. "I purchased this for my office to play in the background while working. The size is perfect! Although it is a 720p picture, at this size, the picture is still very clear and detailed. Another pleasant surprise is the excellent color tones."

$65 $120 at Amazon

TCL 32-inch Smart TV $120 $230 Save $110 See at Amazon

Insignia 43-inch Fire TV $200 $300 Save $100 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Smart TV $300 $450 Save $150 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Fire TV $220 $350 Save $130 See at Amazon

Toshiba 55-inch Smart TV $270 $430 Save $160 See at Amazon

LG 55-Inch Series 4K Smart TV $367 $480 Save $113 with code Copied! Code: $345 Copied! Code: $345 See at Amazon

Best Labor Day auto deals

Who needs roadside assistance when you have this compressor? (Amazon)

Flat tire? No problem! Vaclife's Portable Air Compressor inflates your tires within seconds, so you never have to be stranded again. You can preset the device to your desired pressure level and just let it get pumping. And there's also an auto shut-off function, so there's no overinflating. You also get three additional nozzles that work on almost everything — from pool floats to air mattresses to bikes.

One five-star reviewer shared: "Being a senior, I appreciate the manufacturer putting detailed, easy-to-follow operating instructions on the casing of the air compressor in addition to a paper pamphlet in the shipping box for reference. A plus for me is that I do not now need an external tire pressure gauge to check the pressure in my tires."

$26 with coupon $45 at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $13 $20 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Dbpower Portable Car Jump Starter $40 $90 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor Air Pump $30 $45 Save $15 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Fix-A-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair $9 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter $80 $125 Save $45 See at Amazon

Apps2car Tablet Car Mount Holder $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Best Labor Day vacuum deals

Are you seriously thinking of passing up this deal? That's Inse-ane. (Amazon)

This super-affordable, sleek, lightweight stick vacuum from Inse is the antidote to lugging your upright vac around your house. Its compact figure allows it to maneuver into all of those hard-to-reach spots (like under nightstands and on the stairs) and comes with cyclonic separation technology that captures up to 99.99% of dust particles that other models leave behind.

“Tried this bad boy out today and, man ohh man, it's awesome,” said this enthusiastic user. “The handheld part is so easy to use and works amazing I did my sofas in a jiff. It has two settings, low suction and high suction, and both pick up easily. It’s lightweight, and I love that it’s cordless. It makes the job so easy to get to.”

$100 $470 at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $170 $300 Save $130 See at Amazon

Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) $140 $230 Save $90 with coupon See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless HEPA Vacuum Cleaner $400 $500 Save $100 See at Amazon

TMA Cordless Vacuum $66 $260 Save $194 with coupon See at Amazon

ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $176 $730 Save $554 See at Amazon

Whall Vacuum Cleaner $110 $160 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Best Labor Day kitchen deals

Look how pretty and colorful! This brand doesn't have art in its name for nothing, you know.(Amazon)

If your knives just aren't cutting it lately, get your hands on these babies. Each knife is crafted from durable stainless steel with a ceramic coating that makes them unbeatable for nonstick slicing. And this holiday weekend, you can add Cuisinart's 12-piece set to your cart for just $25!

"These knives are so adorable! Such cute colors," said one new knife owner. "I needed new knives, or at least an extra set for my kitchen. I really wanted to get a new knife block set, but I didn’t want to spend that much. So these ended up being the next perfect option. I got them for a great price, comes with a wide variety of knives, and they are perfectly sharp with covers to go with each one!"

$25 $65 at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $140 $345 Save $205 See at Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $18 $20 Save $2 See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon

Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser $37 $51 Save $14 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $67 $100 Save $33 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories: 3-Stage Knife Sharpener Helps Repair, Restore, Polish Blades and Cut-Resistant Glove (Black) $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $65 $160 Save $95 See at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine $140 $199 Save $59 See at Amazon

HyperChiller HC2M Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Best Labor Day home deals

No wonder 26,000+ shoppers are fans — these are like Ikea bags, but better! (Amazon)

If you like to stay organized, you probably know how inconvenient (and heavy) most storage totes are. And if you've tried out some of the supposedly durable packing bags that are out there, we can guess that they just weren't up to the task. Well, your quest ends here with this six-pack of moving bags from Ticonn — they're brawny, roomy and easy to lift. Each bag offers 24 gallons of space for seasonal items, blankets and more. Plus, shoppers say they're "perfect for moving." And right now, you can add them to your cart for $33.

"I wish I would have gotten these sooner," said a satisfied shopper. "These are a must-have for organization, moving and storage. Great size; you can definitely fit a few blankets and sheets in these. I bought these for in-home storage, but if you're moving do not hesitate to get these!"

$31 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow $60 $119 Save $59 See at Amazon

AquaDance 7" Rain Showerhead $28 $46 Save $18 See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

OGHom Steamer $22 $34 Save $12 See at Amazon

Kosin Barbecue Grill LED Lights $12 $13 Save $1 See at Amazon

Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill $99 $179 Save $80 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase $6 $12 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Best Labor Day beauty and wellness deals

When we tell you this works sooo much better than traditional floss, we're not just stringing you along. (Amazon)

If your current oral health lineup isn't cutting it, grab the No. 1 bestselling Waterpik, which delivers a powerful 90-second full-mouth clean. It has three pressure settings and seven replaceable nozzles. It's also almost silent.

"I'm soooo sorry that I didn't find this product years ago!" said a shopper with (now) pearly whites. "I've been using this Waterpik Water Flosser now for two years, and my teeth have never been cleaner. It's amazing to me when I 'floss' my teeth at the end of the evening after what I felt was an effective day of using Stim-U-Dents to keep my teeth reasonably clean and saw how much was still somehow hiding in there."

$60 $100 at Amazon

Pritech Electric Callus Remover $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips Kit, 48 Strips (24 Count Pack) $30 $50 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush $55 $100 Save $45 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Freeman Peeling Foot Spray $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $17 $25 Save $8 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Best Labor Day clothing and fashion deals

Shoes that are comfortable and stylish and water-resistant? We'll take two pairs! (Amazon)

If you love to pamper your feet with comfort, Crocs- are the perfect addition to your shoe rotation. The No. 1 bestsellers are loved by chefs, medical professionals and kids, thanks to their light, airy, cushiony feel. Better yet, they're waterresistant.

"The perfect combination of comfort and style," declared one shopper. "I recently purchased the Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs, and I must say, they have quickly become my go-to footwear for running errands and everyday activities. These clogs offer a perfect combination of comfort, functionality, and style."

Quick P.S.: Prices vary by size and color.

$30 $50 at Amazon

Travelambo Leather Slim Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $20 $48 Save $28 with coupon See at Amazon

Bali T-Shirt Bra $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon

Hanes Comfortblend Full-Zip $18 $24 Save $6 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Sweatshirt $21 $53 Save $32 with coupon See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit $17 $40 Save $23 See at Amazon

Feethit Shoes $32 $46 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Wirarpa Soft Cotton Underwear $22 $41 Save $19 See at Amazon

Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks (6-Pair) $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.