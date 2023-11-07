Amazon knocked $100 off this Samsung stick vacuum ahead of Black Friday

The holiday hustle already has everyone buzzing — Thanksgiving is just about two weeks away. If you have cleaning up to do before company arrives, we've got something you can add to your cart ahead of Black Friday: The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. Right now, you can get it at Amazon for just $200, down from $300.

Why is it a good deal?

Shoppers say this stick vacuum is just as good as a Dyson — you can find similar models for as much as $700! And right now, this Samsung is at the lowest price we've seen for it this year outside of Prime Day.

Why do I need this?

This lightweight battery-charged vacuum has powerful suction, thanks to its digital inverter motor. The strength is adjustable — use it on low to maximize the battery life or kick it up to high for big jobs. To keep things running smoothly, it uses Jet Cyclone technology to prevent clogs. If kicking up dust is a concern, the five-layer HEPA filtration system keeps your air as clean as your floor. This vacuum also comes with a detachable brush and skinny crevice nozzle to get into all those nooks and crannies around the house. It glides easily over any surface and it can get low enough that even hard-to-reach places get clean.

This superhero sucker is on a mission to leave no specks behind. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 1,000 shoppers praise this vac for its suction power.

"This vacuum is a godsend if you have hardwood floors and pets," wrote a rave reviewer. "This vacuum makes it so easy to clean up after my dog every single day. It also works well in thin rugs. I know I am an adult when this vacuum brings me actual joy!"

"I was skeptical, but this little vac is amazing!" wrote a five-star fan. I vacuumed with my Dyson then followed up with the Samsung and I was shocked at how much more it picked up. I love that the vacuum is lightweight, goes under the furniture, and cleans up easily."

"Worried about suction? Don't," assured a savvy shopper. "This will lift a room-size rug off the floor. Battery run time? I have found no reason to use the high setting. My big heavy electric Dyson doesn't see much action any longer."

I have purchased and used over a dozen or more cordless stick vacuums and this one is my favorite," gushed another fan. "This unit is a pleasure - a joy to use. I live at the beach with 2 dogs so I am constantly fighting back the sand. I use my Samsung vacuum multiple times a day and it is a lifesaver!"

"I love cordless stick vacuums, especially for quick jobs," a happy shopper shared. "[But] it still has a few minor things I don't like. The power button is on the top front of the handle, even though there's a trigger-shaped piece on the inside, where my fingers rest. I want to press the trigger, not the power button. Also, I wish I could charge the battery by directly plugging it in, not by having to install the wall hanger (I don't have power in my closet) or remove the battery altogether."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $22 $46 Save $24 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $22 $32 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Mount $14 $17 Save $3 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $37 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Nexpow Peak Car Jump Starter $54 $100 Save $46 with coupon See at Amazon

Nexpow Car Jump Starter $43 $90 Save $47 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $160 $220 Save $60 See at Amazon

Inse 6-in-1 Stick Vacuum $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Tvwio Cordless Vacuum $140 $700 Save $560 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop $180 $770 Save $590 See at Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop $179 $700 Save $521 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $300 Save $180 with coupon See at Amazon

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner $180 $240 Save $60 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum $260 $400 Save $140 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $90 $100 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $127 $345 Save $218 with coupon See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

McCook 15-Piece Knife Set $48 $130 Save $82 with coupon See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat $13 $36 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $22 $43 Save $21 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set $200 $440 Save $240 See at Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

Home

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $24 $50 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow $28 $60 Save $32 with coupon See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Kitchen Spice-Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Aikoper Space Heater $24 $40 Save $16 with Prime See at Amazon

Tuddrom Faux-Fur Throw Blanket $15 $33 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

SinkShroom Drain Protector $11 $19 Save $8 See at Amazon

BackEZ Tool Handle Attachment $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon