Amazon knocked $100 off this Samsung stick vacuum ahead of Black Friday
The holiday hustle already has everyone buzzing — Thanksgiving is just about two weeks away. If you have cleaning up to do before company arrives, we've got something you can add to your cart ahead of Black Friday: The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. Right now, you can get it at Amazon for just $200, down from $300.
With a digital inverter motor, this vac is a beast when it comes to suction — no more crumbs, pet hair or anything else hiding in every nook and cranny of your house.
Why is it a good deal?
Shoppers say this stick vacuum is just as good as a Dyson — you can find similar models for as much as $700! And right now, this Samsung is at the lowest price we've seen for it this year outside of Prime Day.
Why do I need this?
This lightweight battery-charged vacuum has powerful suction, thanks to its digital inverter motor. The strength is adjustable — use it on low to maximize the battery life or kick it up to high for big jobs. To keep things running smoothly, it uses Jet Cyclone technology to prevent clogs. If kicking up dust is a concern, the five-layer HEPA filtration system keeps your air as clean as your floor. This vacuum also comes with a detachable brush and skinny crevice nozzle to get into all those nooks and crannies around the house. It glides easily over any surface and it can get low enough that even hard-to-reach places get clean.
What reviewers say
More than 1,000 shoppers praise this vac for its suction power.
"This vacuum is a godsend if you have hardwood floors and pets," wrote a rave reviewer. "This vacuum makes it so easy to clean up after my dog every single day. It also works well in thin rugs. I know I am an adult when this vacuum brings me actual joy!"
"I was skeptical, but this little vac is amazing!" wrote a five-star fan. I vacuumed with my Dyson then followed up with the Samsung and I was shocked at how much more it picked up. I love that the vacuum is lightweight, goes under the furniture, and cleans up easily."
"Worried about suction? Don't," assured a savvy shopper. "This will lift a room-size rug off the floor. Battery run time? I have found no reason to use the high setting. My big heavy electric Dyson doesn't see much action any longer."
I have purchased and used over a dozen or more cordless stick vacuums and this one is my favorite," gushed another fan. "This unit is a pleasure - a joy to use. I live at the beach with 2 dogs so I am constantly fighting back the sand. I use my Samsung vacuum multiple times a day and it is a lifesaver!"
"I love cordless stick vacuums, especially for quick jobs," a happy shopper shared. "[But] it still has a few minor things I don't like. The power button is on the top front of the handle, even though there's a trigger-shaped piece on the inside, where my fingers rest. I want to press the trigger, not the power button. Also, I wish I could charge the battery by directly plugging it in, not by having to install the wall hanger (I don't have power in my closet) or remove the battery altogether."
A superhero of a vac, this sucker can run for 40 minutes before it needs to be recharged.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
