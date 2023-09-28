Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Some of Our Favorite Kitchen Products—and Deals Are Up to 40% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is coming up, and even though it's exciting, sifting through hundreds of deals can be pretty intimidating. Luckily, Amazon has already marked down hundreds of items so that you can beat the rush on the day of the event.

If you're already feeling overwhelmed, don't worry—we've rounded up the best deals on cookware, storage and more from major brands like Ninja, KitchenAid and Lodge. Better yet, this list includes products that our team of experts has extensively tested. We've done all the legwork, so you won't have to. But don't wait; these deals won't last forever.

Dash Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer

To buy: $79.99 in Aqua (was $99.99), amazon.com

This juicer is cute, compact and even more affordable at an additional 20% off. Masticating juicers crush and press fruits and vegetables to extract their juice, producing more of what you want (juice!) and less of what you don't (waste!). This juicing powerhouse also has an attachment that lets you make homemade sorbet. We loved this juicer because unlike bulkier models, the minimal footprint of this machine means you don't have to sacrifice coveted counter space.

Ninja Professional 72-Ounce Countertop Blender,

To buy: $79.95 (was $99.99), amazon.com

This family-size blender crushed the competition during testing, chewing its way through fruits and vegetables with ease. Neither whole frozen bananas nor ice cubes stood a chance against this high-capacity blender, and testers also appreciated its durability. If you regularly prepare big batches of soups and smoothies, now's the perfect time to grab our favorite budget blender, for an additional $20 off.

Farberware Salad Spinner

To buy: $21.96 (was $32.99), amazon.com

Our favorite large-capacity salad spinner is big, affordable, and right now, it's more than 30% off. Most salad spinners will make it easier to clean your lettuce, but we love that, despite its size, the pump on this model locks into place, minimizing its height and making it easy to stash in your cupboard. Its capacity means you can dry big batches of greens all in one go. If you plan on slinging a lot of salad, this is the spinner for you.

Zwilling Pro Chef's Knife

To buy: $130.34 (was $175), amazon.com

The EatingWell test kitchen team is serious about their knives and with good reason. A good chef's knife is a crucial element of any kitchen. This was one of the heaviest knives we tested, so if you want a really balanced blade, this is a great option. Especially now, since it's almost $50 off.

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

To buy: $19.90 (was $34.25), amazon.com

A cast iron skillet can last a lifetime, and Lodge's classic 10.5-inch option is a must-have for every kitchen. It comes preseasoned, so its surface is already primed for cooking on a range, grill, or over an open flame right out of the box. We like that it has handles on both sides, making it easy to handle despite its heft. While its original price already made it our top budget-friendly pick, you can snag this timeless piece for less than $20 right now.

Epica Countertop Compost Bin

To buy: $28.95 (was $39.95), amazon.com

Because most compost bins sit on the kitchen counter, they need to combine style with function. If stainless steel is your look, this sleek Epica compost bin ranked as our favorite in the material. It can hold just over a gallon of food scraps while barely clearing 11 inches in height. Its larger capacity means you have to empty it less frequently, and its stainless steel construction makes it resistant to rust and leaks. Our testers liked that it comes with a charcoal filter, guaranteeing that odors stay inside.

KitchenAid Full-Size Dish Rack

To buy: $59.87 (was $84.99), amazon.com

We couldn't get over the clever design of this dish rack, so much so that it was our overall favorite pick. While it's not the most exciting kitchen accessory, this one deftly eliminates the minor annoyances that make washing and drying dishes a chore. It's large enough to accommodate full-size dinner plates, and the utensil caddies can be removed for more space. Sounds great, right? Well, it just got better. Right now it can be yours for less than $60.

Contigo Luxe Travel Mug

To buy: $22.60 (was $29.99), amazon.com

A reusable coffee mug can be a lifesaver on busy mornings, keeping your coffee hot even if your morning routine leaves you cold. This sleek Contigo model kept our coffee piping hot for four hours and easily fit most cup holders (no more precarious car rides!). Best of all, this budget pick is currently 25% off.

Nesco Gardenmaster Food Dehydrator

To buy: $102.72 (was $159.99), amazon.com

You can now buy Nesco's top-rated digital food dehydrator for over 30% off. This tester favorite is ideal for making your own snacks as well as drying herbs. We loved the capacity of this model—it can handle up to 20 trays—and its clever digital display made the dehydration process quick and foolproof.

