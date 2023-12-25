Amazon just launched an epic sale on fitness gear, from dumbbells to treadmills — save up to 44%
Exciting: The New Year is just around the corner.
Bummer: In most of the country, it's too cold to exercise outdoors.
Conclusion: This may be another winter of working out at home.
And let's face it: You're probably overdue on upgrading your fitness gear. Luckily, Amazon is here to make it easier — and more affordable — than ever. To accommodate fitness resolutions nationwide, the retail giant just slashed prices on tons of equipment, from hand weights to stationary bikes. If you were hesitant about getting your gear on before, consider this a signal to do so now.
Below are seven great picks from the massive fitness equipment sale at Amazon, where you'll find everything you could possible need. Stock up now before options sell out — and while sale prices are hot.
Weights strewn across your den, basement or garage floor are an accident waiting to happen — a stubbed toe, twisted ankle or worse. This little pyramid of dumbbells helps you stay safe, neat and organized. These 3-, 5- and 8-pound. 'bells come in red, aqua and royal blue, respectively. (PS: This set is also available in a 2- /3- /5-pound ensemble.)
"I had to chuckle when I first opened them. I knew they were small but didn't really realize how small. I'm not used to the tiny. As it turns out, it is perfect. I'm a senior citizen who's not kept in shape. These along with my mat and my routine, will stop the muscles from completely dying. I'm not looking to build and tone as I did when I was younger, but I want to tune up what I've got and get strength and flexibility to stay around for awhile yet. I think these are perfect for that job. I love them!" shared one happy customer.
A compact adjustable dumbbell set like this one is a smart workout solution when you're just getting back into it, or if you're starting from scratch and know you'll want to work up to heavier bells. This rustproof set lets you begin at five pounds each and add on weight in five-pound increments, up to a total of 25 pounds each. The easy-to-master adjustment mechanism means you go from a set of five-lb weights to 10-lb weights in seconds.
"This is such a nice starter set for someone getting started with lifting weights. I've been working slowly with a few small weights and decided to level up with these. I didn't want to spend a lot on a bunch of different sets, and didn't want to worry about storage. This is a good solution because they're all in one and easy to store. It wasn't difficult to set them up, it's fairly easy to switch the weights up, and they still feel stable and secure when they're all together," shared a satisfied shopper.
Exercising with a weighted ball helps you build core strength, improve coordination and mix it up a bit, when it comes to cardio. Yes4All offers an array of weights, from 10 to 40 lbs. You can toss it back and forth with a gym buddy as a medicine ball or bounce it against a wall for solo exercise. Need to up your challenge level? Do more reps!
"Nice slam ball at a great price! I also use it for medicine ball style workouts for core strength. Surface provided a secure grip during sweaty workouts. I like that the ball feels like it will not inadvertently slip out of my hands," said a five-star reviewer.
Kettlebells all but sold out when folks pivoted en masse to home workouts during Covid. If you've had a few on your wish list forever, you're in luck. You can get this vinyl-coated bell in multiple sizes or just one that's right for right now. It won't scratch your floors or make noise when you put it down.
"I have older kettlebells, but I needed to fill out my set. The JFit ones are well made. Some I saw in a regular store were not the quality I wanted, so I purchased them via Amazon. I worried how well they would ship, but they were well-packed." shared a one reviewer.
Bring some joy to your workout, with this bestselling mini trampoline. According to Healthline, trampoline workouts help to relieve stress and build cardiovascular strength — and they may even improve bone health. We love this one because it's lightweight and stable ... and foldable to one quarter of its size with a detachable (adjustable height) handle and steel tube for easy storage.
Raved one reviewer, "The BCAN 40" Foldable Mini Trampoline has become a source of bouncing bliss [...] From the moment I started using this mini trampoline, I was impressed by its sturdy construction and thoughtful design. The foldable feature adds a layer of convenience, allowing for easy storage when not in use without compromising on durability. [...] The bungee cords offer a quiet and smooth bounce, making each session enjoyable and low-impact. Assembly was a breeze, and the safety features, including the padded cover and sturdy frame, instill confidence during use."
Time to up your daily steps with a walking pad that's also a jogging treadmill with adjustable speed from 0.6-3.8 mph. With a user-friendly display you’ll be able to view traditional metrics like distance traveled, current speed, time elapsed, and calories burned. No space? It slides right under the sofa for storage.
One user expounded on its benefits and ease of use, "I use this under my standing desk. It allows me to walk up to 3.8 mph while working on my laptop or meetings. Easily added 2 to 3 miles to my day. Easy to unpack and set up. No issues with 5 day a week use over several months."
Rolling out muscles daily with a good foam roller helps relieve and prevent pain. Just as a massage would, rolling releases fascia — the connective tissues that wraps around muscles, which can become tighter as we age, causing all sorts of discomfort. This popular firm foam roller is great for newbies because it comes with free access to instructional videos; you'll learn from certified trainers how to effectively roll, and how to target specific body parts.
Said one of the 26,000+ reviewers: "I have been suffering from lower back pain for years now. I use this every day in the morning and sometimes in the evening. I found it really makes a difference. I am able to stretch without discomfort."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
