Amazon Just Dropped the Cutest Easter Cat Toys & They're All Under $10
We love including our precious fur babies in any and every holiday celebration, and Easter is no different. Our four-legged family members deserve to be included in the fun festivities. Luckily, we found the ideal way to keep your cats feline fine (see what we did there?) this Easter holiday. We tracked down Easter-themed cat toys that shoppers simply adore, and they’re all under $10 on Amazon right now.
Whether you’re putting together a little Easter basket full of plush toys, or hiding a few catnip-laced playthings around the house, these toys will surely make the best gift for your cat. Featuring vibrant spring colors and soft fabric, your cat will love these treats. Shop what we pulled below!
MALLMALL6 5-Piece Easter Bunny Catnip Toys
$9.99
$12.99 23% off
Your pretty kitty will go crazy for the MALLMALL6 5-Piece Easter Bunny Catnip Toys. These little bunnies make the purrfect Easter gift. Made with cotton and an organic catnip mixture, your cats will have a blast swatting these little plush bunnies around. They’re super colorful and captivating, ideal to maintain your cat’s attention.
Pearhead Easter Chick and Egg Cat Toys
$4.46
$4.99 11% off
Nothing says Easter quite like an Easter egg and an adorable baby chick! Let your kitty enjoy some festive fun with the Pearhead Easter Chick and Egg Cat Toys. This set of two features a colorful Easter egg and a chick just popping out of their egg to say hello. Vibrant, soft, and colorful, this Amazon’s Choice selection is an ideal gift for your fur baby this Easter holiday.
Plush Rabbits & Carrot Catnip Toys
$9.99
Finally, you can put a little Easter basket together for your precious cat in a matter of minutes thanks to the Plush Rabbits & Carrot Catnip Toys. This pack of six toys features fun, silly, and colorful designs full of catnip and crinkle paper. Your cat’s senses will tingle for hours as they play with this collection of toys.
