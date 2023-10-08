Amazon Just Dropped Astonishingly Good Vacuum and Mop Deals—Up to 78% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

High-tech tools and budget-friendly basics up to 78% off!

Amazon

Cleaning appliances aren’t the items we tend to splurge on, but investing in high-quality tools really does make all the difference when it comes to keeping your space looking spick and span. Luckily, Amazon’s Fall Prime Deal Days event is almost here, and the deals are almost unbelievable. Right now you can shop top brands like Shark, Bissell, iRobot, and more, up to 78% off. Keep reading to grab the perfect vacuum.

Best Overall Deals

Amazon

Best Stick Vacuum Deals

Cordless stick vacuums are great for small kitchen messes. Their sleek, slim shape makes them an especially popular option in households short on storage space, and they’re made especially for hard surfaces like wood and tile. Right now, some of Amazon’s top-rated stick vacuums are on sale, like the lightweight Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. It’s beloved by shoppers for its strong suction power and 180° folding handle that lets you access those hard-to-reach crooks and crannies. With a 78% discount, there’s never been a better time to click “add to cart.”

Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

$500

$110

Buy on Amazon

Or, if your home has plenty of outlets, consider this corded option from Vaclab. Made specifically to eliminate hair, pet dander, and dust, its swivel functionality makes it easy to collect grime and debris from underneath hard-to-reach spots like the oven, kitchen island, and dining table. Plus, it features an easy-to-clean dust cup that makes this model ideal for those inevitable, everyday kitchen messes.

Amazon

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

Cats and dogs make great cooking companions, but furry friends can contribute to dust and debris in the kitchen. Get ahead of the mess with this high-powered upright vacuum from Bissell. Made with technology that detects and adapts to each surface of the home — from kitchen rugs to hardwood floors — this is the perfect tool to effectively trap pet hair and kitchen crumbs alike.

Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum

Amazon

$300

$220

Buy on Amazon

In search of something versatile? Right now, this high-powered upright vacuum from Shark is on sale for over 30% off. Not only is it our favorite upright vacuum (we love its convenient lift-away nozzle that allows you to clean elevated countertop spills) but thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by it too, praising its strong suction power.

Amazon

Best Handheld Vacuum Deals

Handheld vacuums are lifesavers for small spills and kitchen crumbs. If you have a household of messy eaters or klutzy cooks, you’ll need a high-powered tool with enough suction to make tidying up a breeze. The Wandvac from Shark is tiny yet mighty, featuring a sleek, futuristic design and charging dock. It’s small enough to work in small spaces, like the car or beneath the stove, but powerful enough to tackle messes quickly.

Shark WV201 Wandvac Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

$130

$100

Buy on Amazon

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly dustbuster that can actually hold charge, VacLife’s wireless, double-filtering handheld cleaner is the way to go. Currently on sale for $36 — 40% off its original price — this model features a strong motor, long battery life, and long-extending nozzle to access small crevices.

Amazon

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Whether you’re a technophile or just dread cleaning the kitchen, a robot vacuum is a worthy purchase — especially when the deals are this good. Right now, you can score 74% off this 2-in-1 vacuum and mop from Mamnv, complete with a built-in water tank and self-charging capabilities. You can even connect it to your phone or smart home devices to turn the device on and off, no matter where you are.

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon

$700

$160

Buy on Amazon

Or, go with the powerful Lefant cleaner, complete with six cleaning modes and powerful suction technology. With its slim, sleek design, it easily navigates around furniture to ensure your entire floor looks sparkling clean. Featuring voice control and Bluetooth connectivity, this small-but-mighty model has all the latest tech to ensure you never have to lift a finger. And right now, you can score one for nearly half its original price.

Amazon

Best Mop Deals

While vacuums are great for sucking up spills, sanitizing hard surfaces like wood and tile requires a good mopping. For a high tech option, the SpinWave electric mop from Bissell features two spinning pads that do all the scrubbing for you, so you can save the arm workout for your daily gym session. Best of all, the pads are removable and washable, so you can feel good about its environmental impact.

Bissell Lightweight SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop

Amazon

$113

$88

Buy on Amazon

Or, go with something a little simpler, like this updated take on a classic wringer mop that’s currently 20% off. Featuring three highly-absorbent, washable microfiber mop pads and a hands-free wringer bucket, this set makes it easier than ever to keep pesky crumbs at bay. It’s narrow enough to store on a hook behind the door and lightweight enough to use on vertical surfaces, like large windows and doors.

For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.