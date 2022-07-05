Amazon's 115+ best July 4th sales: Save on luggage, TVs, vacuums and more!
The big day is here — are you ready to get your shop on? Amazon's massive 4th of July sale is going strong, including air fryers, smart TVs, luggage and everything in between. Need to give your kitchen a refresh? How about that TV — been thinking about an upgrade? How's your summer wardrobe looking? We've gathered all the best savings for you right here so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research! From entertainment essentials to backyard basics, here are the best discounts on the biggest brands across Amazon. Get ready for savings to rival that fireworks display in your future!
Update 7:30PM ET: We'll be updating this article with new deals hourly, so keep coming back!
Amazon's Top 4th of July deals:
BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX
Sucks up dust, pet hair, dirt, and debris like a pro, plus the slim frame fits under beds and couches with ease.
50-Inch Class R6 Roku Smart TV
This gorgeous TV boasts a dedicated game mode, which makes the input from your controller travel even faster to the screen.
Apple AirPods Pro
The gold standard of earbuds, these boast active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and a customized fit, thanks to three differently-sized tapered silicone tips.
Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router
Get a fast internet connection everywhere in your home.
In other news, you may have heard Prime Day's coming at ya on July 12 and 13...but did you know that there are a slew of early Prime Day deals happening right this very second? Keep scrolling for deep-discounted goodness, sorted by category.
TVs and home theater
Fire TV 55" 4-Series smart TV
For just $350, you can get everything you need for outstanding viewing: a clear and vibrant picture, voice control with Alexa, and thousands of shows and movies from live TV as well as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more.
Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV, $100 (was $180), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $280 (was $450), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $750 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $140 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Headphones and earbuds
TOZO T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
Tozo's earbuds offer six hours of listening enjoyment from one charge, and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Plus, they're waterproof, sweatproof and easy to pair with your phone.
Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (was $249), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $211 (was $350), amazon.com
JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones, $89 (was $150), amazon.com
TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds, $24 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, $100 (was $120), amazon.com
Tech
Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch
Not only does this Fitbit measure your heart rate and last for 6 days with a single charge, but it also responds to voice commands through Google Assistant or Alexa so you can get news, set alarms, control your smart home devices and more.
HP 2020 Flagship 14 Chromebook Laptop Computer, $162 (was $217), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $250 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $135 (was $160), amazon.com
JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $114 (was $150), amazon.com
Halo View Fitness Tracker, $45 (was $80), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch, $300 (was $350), amazon.com
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $199), amazon.com
Gaming
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch
One of the hottest games of the year, Lego Star Wars lets players travel through all nine Star Wars saga films. Best of all, you can play as your favorite character — Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Leia, Darth Vader, and hundreds more.
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for PlayStation 4, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch, $27 (was $40), amazon.com
Smart home
Echo Show 15 with Echo show 5
The full-size, Alexa-powered Echo Show offers daily recipe ideas, step-by-step recipe instructions. Plus order meal kits or takeout, create shopping lists and to-do lists, watch Prime videos and Netflix, and access all of your smart devices on one screen.
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
SimplySmart Home PhotoShare Friends and Family Smart Digital Photo Frame, $133 (was $180), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
eero 6+ dual-band mesh, $194 (was $299), amazon.com
Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope, $12 (was $14), amazon.com
Vacuums
Hoover MAXLife Pet Max Complete Upright Vacuum
Perfect for pet owners and allergy sufferers, this model works on both carpet and hardwood floors, plus furniture and hard-to-reach spots. The special Allergenblock technology eliminates 97% of dust, pollen and pet dander.
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $150 with on-page coupon (was $420), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $120 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Bissell 2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Vacuum, $140 (was $196), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, $180 (was $319), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $170 (was $280), amazon.com
Kitchen
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
The ultimate kitchen multi-tasker, the Ninja Foodi can char-grill, sear, air fry, roast, bake and dehydrate. The nonstick ceramic-coated grill grate, crisper basket, and cooking pot are dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as simple as cooking.
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Mialoe Portable Blender, $21 (was $26), amazon.com
Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven, $90 (was $130), amazon.com
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker, $197 (was $320), amazon.com
GE Food Processor, $99 (was $159), amazon.com
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6, $92 (was $130), amazon.com
Beauty
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Vitamin C is a dermatologist favorite— it protects skin from free radicals, the particles that cause signs of aging. Plus, the cruelty-free oil contains moisturizing hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil.
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $19 (was $50), amazon.com
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $17 (was $27), amazon.com
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, $6 (was $9), amazon.com
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
First Botany Hair Growth Shampoo Conditioner Set, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Style
Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt
Every woman needs a simple, high-quality tee in her wardrobe. This one is very slimming —and it's polished enough to be dressed up or down.
Auselily Women Summer Casual Beach Cover Up, $26 (was $31), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $29 (was $41), amazon.com
Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress, $27 (was $46), amazon.com
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Sandals, $35 (was $55), amazon.com
BB DAKOTA by Steve Madden Women's Fields of Gold Dress, $41 (was $69), amazon.com
BELONGSCI Women's Dress, $31.50 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Bedding & home
Laura Ashley Home 7-piece bedding set
This pretty set includes a queen comforter, two regular pillow shams, two euro shams, and two throw pillows. It's machine washable and can be tumbled dry on low.
Meritlife Queen Size All Season Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, $30 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $62), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Pillows, $27.50 (was $50), amazon.com
Madison Park Full/Queen Quilt Set Cottage Coastal Design, $83 (was $120), amazon.com
Lawn & garden
Sun Joe Cordless Lawn Care System
Everything you need for a beautiful lawn — hedge trimmer, pole saw and grass trimmer— are included in the set. And they're all super-easy to use since they're cordless.
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap, $36 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $16 (was $33), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com
Dewdroo Expandable Garden Hose 100ft, $35 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Luggage
Sion Softside Expandable Luggage
This stylish suitcase can fit up to seven days' worth of travel essentials, plus it expands to make even more space for souvenirs.
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels, $150 (was $190), amazon.com
Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside Luggage, $231 (was $330), amazon.com
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, $89 (was $190), amazon.com
SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA 17-Inch Laptop Backpack, $67 (was $90), amazon.com
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, $68 (was $120), amazon.com
Outdoor
Bright Solar Pathway Lights 6 Pack
These waterproof garden lights can be set to change colors or stay an elegant warm white. During the day, the sun charges the lights so they stay bright for nine to 13 hours.
Sebor Deluxe XL Pop-up Beach Tent, $49 (was $100), amazon.com
Keter Westwood 150 Gallon Resin Large Deck Box, $234 (was $430), amazon.com
Oileus Foding Portable Beach Chair 2-pack, $110 (was $140), amazon.com
Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers 2-pack, $160 (was $190), amazon.com
Click N' Play Beach Toys for Kids, $18 (was $25), amazon.com
