Amazon's 115+ best July 4th sales: Save on luggage, TVs, vacuums and more!

Amazon's massive 4th of July sale is going strong, including air fryers, smart TVs, luggage and everything in between. From entertainment essentials to backyard basics, here are the best discounts on the biggest brands across Amazon.



Update 7:30PM ET: We'll be updating this article with new deals hourly, so keep coming back!

Amazon's Top 4th of July deals:

BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX eufy $170 $250 at Amazon Sucks up dust, pet hair, dirt, and debris like a pro, plus the slim frame fits under beds and couches with ease.

Apple AirPods Pro Apple $180 $249 at Amazon The gold standard of earbuds, these boast active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and a customized fit, thanks to three differently-sized tapered silicone tips.

In other news, you may have heard Prime Day's coming at ya on July 12 and 13...but did you know that there are a slew of early Prime Day deals happening right this very second? Keep scrolling for deep-discounted goodness, sorted by category.

Amazon's 4th of July sales are out of control! (Photo: Amazon)

TVs and home theater

Fire TV 55" 4-Series smart TV Amazon $350 $520 at Amazon For just $350, you can get everything you need for outstanding viewing: a clear and vibrant picture, voice control with Alexa, and thousands of shows and movies from live TV as well as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more.

Headphones and earbuds

TOZO T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds TOZO $22 $40 at Amazon Tozo's earbuds offer six hours of listening enjoyment from one charge, and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Plus, they're waterproof, sweatproof and easy to pair with your phone.

Tech

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch Fitbit $160 $230 at Amazon Not only does this Fitbit measure your heart rate and last for 6 days with a single charge, but it also responds to voice commands through Google Assistant or Alexa so you can get news, set alarms, control your smart home devices and more.

Gaming

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch WARNER BROS $45 $60 at Amazon One of the hottest games of the year, Lego Star Wars lets players travel through all nine Star Wars saga films. Best of all, you can play as your favorite character — Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Leia, Darth Vader, and hundreds more.

Smart home

Echo Show 15 with Echo show 5 Amazon $250 $335 at Amazon The full-size, Alexa-powered Echo Show offers daily recipe ideas, step-by-step recipe instructions. Plus order meal kits or takeout, create shopping lists and to-do lists, watch Prime videos and Netflix, and access all of your smart devices on one screen.

Vacuums

Hoover MAXLife Pet Max Complete Upright Vacuum Hoover $132 $190 at Amazon Perfect for pet owners and allergy sufferers, this model works on both carpet and hardwood floors, plus furniture and hard-to-reach spots. The special Allergenblock technology eliminates 97% of dust, pollen and pet dander.

Kitchen

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill Ninja $195 $230 at Amazon The ultimate kitchen multi-tasker, the Ninja Foodi can char-grill, sear, air fry, roast, bake and dehydrate. The nonstick ceramic-coated grill grate, crisper basket, and cooking pot are dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as simple as cooking.

Beauty

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum TruSkin Naturals $20 $30 at Amazon Vitamin C is a dermatologist favorite— it protects skin from free radicals, the particles that cause signs of aging. Plus, the cruelty-free oil contains moisturizing hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil.

Style

Bedding & home

Laura Ashley Home 7-piece bedding set Laura Ashley $126 $200 at Amazon This pretty set includes a queen comforter, two regular pillow shams, two euro shams, and two throw pillows. It's machine washable and can be tumbled dry on low.

Lawn & garden

Sun Joe Cordless Lawn Care System Sun Joe $137 $179 at Amazon Everything you need for a beautiful lawn — hedge trimmer, pole saw and grass trimmer— are included in the set. And they're all super-easy to use since they're cordless.

Luggage

Sion Softside Expandable Luggage SwissGear $86 $130 at Amazon This stylish suitcase can fit up to seven days' worth of travel essentials, plus it expands to make even more space for souvenirs.

Outdoor

Bright Solar Pathway Lights 6 Pack Nupostai $37 $57 at Amazon These waterproof garden lights can be set to change colors or stay an elegant warm white. During the day, the sun charges the lights so they stay bright for nine to 13 hours.

