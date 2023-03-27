Get AirPod quality at budget prices with these JBL headphones — up to 50% off

Apple AirPods are one of the most popular wireless earbuds available, but they’re not exactly cheap — some cost up to $249 a pair! Thankfully, there are cheaper alternatives that boast comparable audio quality, battery life and features, at a fraction of the cost. Enter JBL! The audio powerhouse actually makes different wireless earbuds: The JBL Tune 125TWS, the JBL Tune 225TWS and the JBL Tune 130NC.

They each have a slightly different design, but all three offer premium-level sound at incredibly affordable prices. These wireless earbuds feature quick access to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free navigation and voice search, and they’re also compatible with both Android smartphones and Apple iPhone models via Bluetooth.

Of the three models, the Tune 125s have a slightly snugger fit, with three sizes of ear tips. They also have a slightly longer battery life; up to 32 hours long! The earbuds themselves last about eight hours, with an added 24 hours if you count the charger case.

Which of these stellar JBL earbuds you pick is largely a matter of personal comfort. Either way, your wallet will thank you big time. (Photo: Amazon)

“The size is perfect!” reported one happy reviewer. “It's not too thick, wide or bulky, and goes in real snug in my pocket. Also, the sound quality is nice as well. I also love how the design makes the ear pieces get directly into the ear canal... Also the sound quality and bass are nice as well!”

Amazon JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones $80 $100 Save $20 These earbuds have a lot of nifty features, but one of the coolest is the six different color options. $80 at Amazon

The Tune 225s, on the other hand, feature a battery life of up to 16 hours of playback (four hours in the buds plus another 12 hours from their included charging case) and have a slightly more open design, which can be useful for when you’re walking around the city or need to be somewhat in tune with what’s happening around you. Plus, some folks might find this style of earbuds more comfortable.

“Overall, I love these,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’ve tried at least 20 different brands and styles, and these are good for the following reasons. 1. They are very comfortable. It sounds like a silly reason to rate earbuds, but if you have them in your ears all day it’s important. 2. They sound great for the price, with decent bass, good separation and loud enough. 3. They connect well and don’t drop out. 4. They have a very long battery life. 5. They are built really well.”

Amazon JBL Tune 130NC $50 $100 Save $50 With four microphones for crystal-clear clarity in calls and noise canceling features that help you hear every detail, these earbuds are fantastic for both music and calls. $50 at Amazon

The JBL Tune 130NCs have up to 40 hours total of battery life — 10 per bud, with another 30 stored in the case itself. If you run low, a quick charge of just 10 minutes will get you another two hours of battery time. These are sturdy, durable earbuds that can stand up to rain and bad weather, too.

"I bought these just to use as an everyday earbud. They are a lil bland when u get them but messing with the equalizer setting in the JBL app fixes it to your liking!" said one user. "Amazing sound quality and comfortable to wear! So many features like tap to pause on the bud and Google Assistant just by touching the bud is so helpful and extremely easy to setup!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

