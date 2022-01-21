These flattering fleece-lined leggings have me saluting the cold — and they're on sale for $25 on Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Celebrate winter! These Iuga leggings are marked down to $25. (Photo: Amazon)

I have zero tolerance for the cold, but I just spent the past few days playing in the snow with my puppy and my kid without so much as a "Brrr," thanks to my new fleece-lined Iuga leggings.

The super-cozy No. 1 bestsellers have warmed me to cold weather, both literally and figuratively! Speaking of figures, these high-waisted leggings fit slim, trim and suck everything in with their light compression and secret tummy-control panel.

Right now, they're down to just $33 in gray and space-dye gray and start at $25 in black (was $40). There are seven colors in all in sizes X-Small to 3X-Large. Second pair, here I come.

Anyway, I've got some more gushing to do about these dreamy leggings. Read on for more on why I and some 2,500-plus other five-star reviewers are so gaga for these bottoms.

Catch these on sale for as low as $25! (Photo: Amazon)

Warmth sans bulk

I came up in the deep South, but my body never quite caught up with my moves northward. After two seasons in Minneapolis, I made a quick exit when temps dropped. Then New York schooled me on the importance of dressing for the cold, but I still didn't totally get it. I'd pile on heavy layers and complain under the weight of it all.

Now, at long last, I've found these svelte little leggings that let me move unencumbered and stay warm! Hallelujah! I've noticed that other shoppers are equally thrilled with how they keep out the cold as they suck everything in:

"These pants have an amazingly flattering fit," wrote one five-star fan. "They are warm for winter walks outside and are still sleek. The warmth doesn’t cause them to make the legs bulky. They are my new favorite pant."

A few other hues. (Photos: Amazon)

Made to move

If you've resolved to work exercise back into your life, these supportive yet stretchy Iuga leggings are perfect winter activewear. Great for random acts of yoga and rolling around with kids and pets, if you are me. Also great for long runs, if you are not me.

"These are FANTASTIC!!" wrote a fan. " I’m a runner, and with the temps falling in New England I wanted to find a warmer pair of leggings. I’m a mom of two and prefer something high-waisted, and pockets are a must...The best part is they don’t move when I run. No constantly hiking them up. The first day I had them I ran a 10K and did another 5K today and just love them so much..."

No need to backtrack. Deep pockets keep your phone on your person! (Photo: Amazon)

Perfect pockets

Oh wait! Did I mention these have deep pockets? Is that the best part? There are so many best parts. The only days I don't misplace my iPhone constantly are the days I'm wearing these. And they're deep enough that my phone won't slip out when I go to the loo!

A kindred spirit wrote: "I pretty much only take them off to wash them so I can put them back on. I wear them constantly. They're warm without being bulky.... If you're on the fence, JUST BUY THE DAMN PANTS! I'm also obsessed with the pockets on both sides. They fit my iPhone with room to spare, and it's never slipped out even when I'm sitting, crawling around playing with my dogs, etc. I'm so spoiled now that I'm replacing all my other yoga pants with ones that have pockets."

