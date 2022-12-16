These flattering fleece-lined leggings keep me super-warm — and they're on sale for $30

I have zero tolerance for the cold. I used to dread early-morn dog walks, frigid outdoor sports games or really anything that kept me out in the cold come late fall. But I've found a secret to staying shiver-free: My fleece-lined Iuga leggings. (Actually, I have them on right now!) Last year, I lived in these bestsellers from late October through early April and stayed blissfully cozy. But the high-waisted leggings have another trick up their pant leg — they keep everything looking slim, trim and sucked in, thanks to light compression and a hidden tummy-control panel. And right now, they're down to just $30 (from $40) in black at Amazon! They make a great gift, too.

The two pairs I picked up last year are still in excellent shape, but with the drop in temps and prices, I'm going back for a third. (Again, I live in these.) There are eight colors in all, and several are marked down, in sizes XS to 3X. Read on for why some 4,000 five-star Amazon reviewers (myself included) are gaga for these Iugas.

Warmth sans bulk

I grew up romping around the Deep South, barefoot and in tank tops year-round. Unencumbered. So when I moved North, I resented bulky, restrictive winter clothing. Now, I'm finally getting the hang of this dressing-for-winter thing. These svelte little leggings let me move unencumbered and jiggle-free and stay warm! I've noticed that other shoppers are equally thrilled with how they keep out the cold as they suck everything in:

"These pants have an amazingly flattering fit," wrote one five-star fan. "They are warm for winter walks outside and are still sleek. The warmth doesn’t cause them to make the legs bulky. They are my new favorite pant."

From fall til the thaw, these bestselling fleece-lined Iuga leggings have got you. Nab them on sale now at Amazon. (Photo: Amazon)

Made to move

If you've resolved to work exercise back into your life, these supportive yet stretchy Iuga leggings are the perfect winter activewear. Great for random acts of yoga or rolling around with kids and pets, if you are me. Also great for long runs, if you are not me. They keep everything high and tight!

"These are FANTASTIC!!" wrote a fan. "I’m a runner, and with the temps falling in New England, I wanted to find a warmer pair of leggings. I’m a mom of two and prefer something high-waisted, and pockets are a must...The best part is they don’t move when I run. No constantly hiking them up. The first day I had them I ran a 10K and did another 5K today and just love them so much..."

No need to backtrack. Deep pockets keep your phone on your person! (Photo: Amazon)

Perfect pockets

Oh, wait! Did I mention these have deep pockets? Is that the best part? There are so many best parts to these leggings. The only days I don't misplace my iPhone are the days I'm wearing them. And my phone fits fully, securely inside the pocket and never slips out when I bend over or go to the loo! The pockets are actually much deeper than they appear to be in the photos.

A kindred spirit wrote: "I pretty much only take them off to wash them so I can put them back on. I wear them constantly. They're warm without being bulky.... If you're on the fence, JUST BUY THE DAMN PANTS! I'm also obsessed with the pockets on both sides. They fit my iPhone with room to spare, and it's never slipped out even when I'm sitting, crawling around playing with my dogs, etc. I'm so spoiled now that I'm replacing all my other yoga pants with ones that have pockets."

