Amazon has all the internet-famous products in one place — from $5

While TikTok is home to plenty of mortifying faux pas, bewitching cat clips and heartwarming mini-dramas, we love it most for the product recommendations. TikTokers have truly tried everything — from booty-lifting leggings to eccentric cleaning hacks — so when something goes viral on the all-powerful app, we pay attention. Well, big news! Amazon has gotten on board and started stocking these hot products, and a few of them are even on sale. The retail giant has done us a huge favor by corralling them all on its Internet Famous page, and we've curated a list of some of the particularly fun goodies to be found there.

Amazon Pure Daily Care Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer $34 $65 Save $31 with 5% off coupon This gizmo produces a type of steam that's 10 times more effective in penetrating the skin. It also comes with a stainless steel blackhead and blemish extractor for a thorough facial. $34 at Amazon

This facial steamer uses nano steam combined with ionic water particles to penetrate and hydrate your skin. It comes with four different stainless steel blackhead and blemish extractors that you can use right after your steaming session to easily remove blackheads and blemishes. So far it's racked up over 27,000 five-star reviews.

"Since I’ve been using this steamer while applying my skincare, I’ve noticed a dramatic change!" shared a rave reviewer. " My pores appear smaller (my makeup has been looking so buttery and 'smoove'!). My skin is now retaining moisture, and best of all I’ve noticed a change in my hyperpigmentation and overall texture of my skin."

This nifty vac has been trending on TikTok since the start of the pandemic, and for good reason — it's truly a master at cleaning your carpet, car, upholstery and literally any stained furniture. TikTok users are certainly not the only ones obsessed with this useful (and, dare we say, cute) gizmo — nearly 40,000 five-star Amazon shoppers swear by it, too.

"All I can say is WOW!" a shopper noted. "This little machine is amazing. I’m super embarrassed with how my recliner looked before, but it looks so great now. Super easy to assemble, clean, use, and the perfect size to store. If you don’t have one or are considering, DO IT!"

Beats Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 These true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds have superior sound quality, last eight hours on a single charge and are water-resistant, so you can wear them while you're sweating it up at the gym. $100 at Amazon

With 37,000-plus five-star reviews and at a $50 discount, this is a deal that's hard to pass up. These 'buds are both noise-cancelling and water-resistant, but what people really rave about is that they're an improvement over Airpods.

"I love these!" raved one five-star fan. "I have the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, and these are way better! With the AirPods Pro, the in-ear fit was horrible — they kept falling out, which sucked! These fit perfect and don’t even feel like I have anything in my ear. I like that they don’t have a long stem popping out, because If anybody is like me and has their earbuds on while putting on a sweater the AirPods fall off, but these don’t get tugged on by the stem because they don’t have one! If anybody loves the bass in songs, these are great! Absolutely love this product!"

COSRX COSRX Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz $13 $25 Save $13 With nearly 19,000 rave reviews from verified shoppers, this serum has a massive fan base — many of whom rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use. $13 at Amazon

Snail slime (you read right) has been making the rounds on TikTok and Amazon shoppers' carts, followed by tres enthusiastic reviews. The serum, made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, may sound bizarre and even medieval, but loads of women rave that it helps improve dullness and dryness.

"I saw a difference right away," raved a five-star fan. "It went to work almost immediately to give me a really smooth skin, and shrunk my pores. The proof is in the pudding because another one of my friends whom I have not seen in a couple months, but today she commented on how smooth my skin looks."

BAIMEI BAIMEI Baimei Jade Roller Gua Sha $14 $25 Save $11 Used to relieve muscle tension and reduce puffiness, this at-home skin-care face massager is made of rose quartz. It claims to brighten your complexion, tighten pores and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $14 at Amazon

Facial rollers are simple beauty tools that have been around for centuries, but they're definitely having a moment right now, thanks to TikTok. The Baimei Facial Roller is self-explanatorily easy to use — just roll it across your face! The cooling effect of its quartz stone is said to tighten the look of your pores and reduce puffiness. TikTokkers also use it to flawlessly apply liquid cosmetics like foundation, moisturizer or oil. Just dab a little product on your skin and gently run the Baimei over it. With more than 37,000 five-star reviews, it's definitely worth a shot.

One rave reviewer said she saw results after one week: "I love the easy way you can use this product while watching TV on breaks from our hectic lives. I see an improvement on my jawline and around my eyes. Several family members and coworkers have commented there's something different in my face."

Stardrops The Pink Stuff This miracle paste not only tackles kitchen and bathroom gunk; it safely cleans saucepans, grills, glass, paintwork, concrete floors and so much more. $6 at Amazon

TikTokers say The Pink Stuff is the best, fastest and cheapest way to get rid of just about any stain. All you do is put the cleaning paste on any spot you want to remove, and then scrub it away with a cloth or sponge. Cooks swear by it to get rid of stubborn smears on silverware, pots and pans, while parents insist it's the best product for removing permanent marker stains left behind by toddler Picassos. With more than 114,000 five-star Amazon reviews, clicking "add to cart" should be a no-brainer.

"Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer!" she wrote. "Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done, and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff."

Body Restore BodyRestore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy $14 $40 Save $26 with 50% off coupon Made with baking soda and essential oils, these little pucks create a scented steam in the shower for a spa-like experience. Choose from five different restorative varieties. $14 at Amazon

We all deserve a little TLC, but not all of us have the luxury of taking a long, relaxing bath. That's where these shower steamers come in. They're like bath bombs — they create an effervescent cloud to calm you — but instead of dropping them in the tub, they sit on your shower floor. If you're angling to work more self-care into your schedule, you can't go wrong with these — so say us and a slew of five-star reviews.

"The lavender is strong, which is nice in the shower," raved one inspired holiday gift giver. "I’ve also divided the individually wrapped steamers into six stockings. And now for the kicker: Sometimes I throw a tab in the guest toilet, after cleaning and before guests arrive. Makes the bathroom…smell great! (Hahaha)"

Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths $21 $25 Save $4 Made with cellulose and cotton, each dishcloth becomes soft to the touch when wet and is safe to use on just about any surface. They're absorbent enough to clean up spills, and strong enough to scrub a pot clean. $21 at Amazon

These reusable kitchen towels are made with sustainable cellulose and cotton to make them super absorbent. You can use them just like a regular paper towel, but they’re strong enough to scrub dishes with caked-on food. It didn’t take long for the Internet to catch on to their effectiveness — so far, these cloths have racked up more than 37,000 five-star reviews.

“You can really scrub with them," wrote a contented kitchen cleaner. "They never feel yucky like a sponge does...I have soaked them in bleach, thrown them in the washer and they come out great every time. I've used the same two for a month now, and they still look great; when they go downhill I can compost them.”

Ninja Ninja AF101 Air Fryer $95 $130 Save $35 This popular air fryer has a wide temperature range, spanning from 105 to 400 degrees, so you can really get that nice crispy texture. $95 at Amazon

If you haven't tried an air fryer yet, take it from us; it'll change your life, and The Ninja AF101 is one of the best out there. It won't replace your oven for big meals, but you can cook and reheat everything from roasted veggies to chicken wings in this handy little gadget — it might just be your holiday savior.

"Oh my goodness, I want to use this for everything," a satisfied customer said. "I like to think of this as a personal-sized convection oven on steroids. Veggie burgers crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Roasted vegetables, fish sticks, chicken, burgers, fries, fish, all with about 30–40% shorter cook times than the oven and only a three-minute preheat time (vs. six to 10 oven minutes)."

Mascara can transform your look with full, fluttery lashes in just seconds. It's the one product that you can find in just about anyone's beauty arsenal, and this one costs just $5 and has over 200,000 five-star ratings.

"After seeing this posted everywhere, I finally decided to try it," shared a five-star fan. "WOW! I will never use another mascara again. This mascara goes on beautifully. The thickness and darkness of the mascara truly does make it look like you are wearing false lashes."

