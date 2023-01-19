Hurry! This 'amazing' 6-in-1 vacuum is down to $100 — that's 80% off!
If you're still using a traditional vacuum, you've likely gotten tangled up in the power cord while cleaning or frustrated every time you have to unplug and replug when switching rooms. Looking to free yourself and upgrade to a cordless vac? Now's the time. This popular 6-in-1 stick model by Inse is a whopping 80% off right now at Amazon — you'll save $400!
The vacuum has a powerful 145W motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, the battery lasts up to 45 minutes at a pop — giving you ample time to clean the entire house before it needs to be recharged. The 2-in-1 turbine motorized brush lets it seamlessly transition from carpeting to hard floors. The stick vac even has four LED lights so you can see exactly what needs to be picked up.
Its five-stage cyclone filtration system equipped with a HEPA filter can capture 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, making it a great option for allergy sufferers. The 6-in-1 powerhouse transforms into a portable handheld and comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool, a brush tool and an extender tube that helps you clean every inch of your home.
The popular vacuum has racked up nearly 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon thanks to its impressive power and easy maneuverability. “Literally the best vacuum ever! The suction is AMAZING! Works perfect for hardwood and carpet! The best purchase,” raved one.
Others have said the stick vacuum is comparable to pricier models and some even said it works better than their Dysons. “I bought this just a few days ago after our Dyson stopped working (after replacing filters and battery!) and I didn’t want to fork out money. This is legit a great purchase,” wrote a verified five-star reviewer. “It maneuvers BETTER than my Dyson and lasts longer! I love it. It has slightly less suction it seems but it’s also a ton quieter. It’s not even loud by any standard. It’s super light and it’s smooth. Highly suggest you get it.”
Normally priced at $500, the Inse 6-in-1 Stick Vacuum can be yours for just $100 right now — a $400 discount! Don't be the sucker who misses this deal.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
