Don't miss Amazon's huge sale on garden hoses--now up to 40% off

Make watering your gorgeous plants a breeze with the help of these long and strong garden hoses.

Save some green on garden hoses

Now’s the time of year when everyone with a green thumb starts getting prepared to work on their gardens. Whether you are growing crops, bushes or just keeping a nice flowerbed beside the house, you’ll need to keep your plants constantly watered. If you’re still going around your home watering your plants with a tiny watering can, it may be worthwhile to consider an upgrade.

A nice gardening hose can make your watering routine go a little more smoothly. Instead of lugging around and refilling that watering can, you can get your plants the water they need straight from the source.

If you have been looking to get a garden hose of your own, or are simply looking for a needed update to the one you have- Amazon has the perfect sale for you. Here are a few garden hoses that are on sale during this garden hose extravaganza—up to 40% off!

Aterod 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose

This expandable, lightweight garden hose will have your plant perimeter watered in no time.

$28.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Expandable garden hoses are all the rage nowadays. They are more flexible, easier to use and they don’t take up as much space as the standard hose. This 50-foot garden hose includes a nozzle with nine separate settings and is currently on sale for over 40% off.

KETTOYA 100-Foot Expandable Garden Hose

This extra-long hose comes with several accessories that are perfect for any avid gardener.

$33.96 $52.99 at Amazon

This extra long garden hose comes with a variety of add-ons and features that sets it apart from the competition. These include an impressive 10-spray pattern nozzle, a hanging rack and a carry bag. With a discount of 36% off, this hose is hard to beat.

Barlisam 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose

This durable, long gardening hose will keep your flowers watered for years to come.

$25.49 $39.99 at Amazon

Like the other 50-foot expandable garden hose, this option also comes with a 10-spray pattern nozzle as well as a simple hanging rack and bag. While not overly flashy, this hose is durable, including 4 layers of latex material that helps prevent punctures. This hose is available on Amazon now for 36% off.

Simplify your watering routine for less

We know you’re excited about finally being able to start your garden, and we think these hoses will certainly help make taking care of it less of a chore. With money-saving deals on these high-quality garden hoses, you’re sure to find just the right one to keep those plants looking healthy all season long.